Antonio Gibson carried the ball four times for two yards in the Commanders' preseason loss. He also caught one pass for two yards and fumbled in the first quarter. Gibson entered last season with sky-high expectations but failed to deliver, as he finished outside of the RB1 conversation. Among other factors, Gibson's inability to take care of the football was a major concern, he led the league in fumbles amongst non-QBs a year ago. The Commanders brought in Brian Robinson Jr., a third-round rookie out of Alabama, and re-signed J.D. McKissic, Robinson's goal line prowess and McKissic's pass-catching abilities put a serious limit on Gibson's ceiling in 2022. Gibson putting the ball on the ground Saturday, and then being benched until the second-team came in, was also not a very promising sign for the third-year back.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO