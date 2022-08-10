ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
ClutchPoints

‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars

Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Brett Favre Has Landed A New Job In Football

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has landed a new gig. On Thursday, he was introduced as the newest member of The 33rd Team. The 33rd Team provides football insight and analysis from former NFL players, head coaches, general managers and executives. Favre, a three-time MVP and 11-time Pro...
GREEN BAY, WI
HollywoodLife

Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais: Everything To Know About Romance With Model

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, 26, was suspended from the NFL for six games after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two dozen women during sports-related massages while he played for the Houston Texans, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed the ruling and asked for a harsher punishment. “[Judge Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence. She reinforced the evidence, that there were multiple violations here and they were egregious, and that it was predatory behavior,” Goodell explained, per The Associated Press. “Those were always things we felt was really important for us to address and in a way that’s responsible.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days

It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

Antonio Gibson disappoints in restricted preseason action

Antonio Gibson carried the ball four times for two yards in the Commanders' preseason loss. He also caught one pass for two yards and fumbled in the first quarter. Gibson entered last season with sky-high expectations but failed to deliver, as he finished outside of the RB1 conversation. Among other factors, Gibson's inability to take care of the football was a major concern, he led the league in fumbles amongst non-QBs a year ago. The Commanders brought in Brian Robinson Jr., a third-round rookie out of Alabama, and re-signed J.D. McKissic, Robinson's goal line prowess and McKissic's pass-catching abilities put a serious limit on Gibson's ceiling in 2022. Gibson putting the ball on the ground Saturday, and then being benched until the second-team came in, was also not a very promising sign for the third-year back.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him

Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers but it’s been far from a perfect marriage for the last couple of seasons. And yet in Wisconsin, he remains on his quest to add another Super Bowl ring to his resume. After a very public distancing from the Packers brass, perhaps Aaron […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens might have found No. 2 option they need in the backfield | COMMENTARY

The Ravens need a No. 2 running back to complement starter J.K. Dobbins in the early part of the regular season, and veteran Mike Davis got closer to filling that role with a strong effort in the team’s 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans in the preseason opener Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium. Throughout the first two weeks of training camp, the Ravens rotated Davis, fourth-year running ...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Alvin Kamara suspension more likely to occur in 2023

After the scheduled hearing had been delayed at least two months in early-August is was a safe assumption that Kamara would be available for the Saints Week 1 matchup, against Atlanta, and that any potential suspension would likely be invoked at a later point in the season. Kamara started 13 games last season, missing four due to injury, but still finished as the RB8 in fantasy football. This ongoing legal situation, along with the unknown of his suspension has dropped his 2022 ADP to RB12. If the suspension were to take place in 2023, as reports suggest, Kamara could be a league winner.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Is Ready For Training Camp

Before the real offseason practice began, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was enjoying some time away from the field. He wasn't alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. Earlier this offseason,...
NFL
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kirk Cousins News

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home as he wasn't feeling well during today's training camp practice. Head coach Kevin O'Connell says the team is still “working through” whether or not the starting quarterback has COVID-19. There is not yet a conclusive answer, per Vikings insider Ben Goessling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD

NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX

