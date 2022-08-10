ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Man’s Sky Comparing Images From 2016 And 2022 In A Latest Video

The most recent in-depth video from now-famous YouTuber Cycu1 demonstrates the amazing steps Hello Games took to expand the No Man’s Sky universe. The numerous enhancements made by the writers to increase No Man’s Sky’s interactive galaxy are highlighted in Cycu1’s comparative film. The English developers’ work followed a dual route of optimization and straightforward “fan service.”
Hard West 2, A Fantastical Turn-Based Western, Is Now Available For PC

According to Good Shepherd Entertainment and developer Ice Code Games, the ethereal turn-based western Hard West 2 is now available on PC on Steam and GOG. You assume the character of renowned robber Gene Carter, a legend of the Wild West, in Hard West 2. The hero selects a significant robbery of the Ghost Train locomotive with the help of his cohorts.
Playtests For Dead Island 2 Will Be Finished Soon

Dead Island 2 is still in existence and might make a comeback in the coming months to prove itself, despite what appears to have been a protracted and problematic production marked by many developer changes. Insider Tom Henderson has recently said that Dead Island 2 should return at the 2022...
The Super Mario 64 Can Now Be Played As A Horror Flick

Imagine if Super Mario 64 was a survival horror game. A whole new game was made by a fan using the Super Mario 64 engine well, at least the demo. The song’s title is Another Princess in Our Castle. Years after Princess Peach’s passing, you visit her palace and discover that it is haunted.
A Crimson Power Ranger May Be Seen In The New Overwatch Genji Skin

The third and final Anniversary Remix event for Overwatch has begun, when famous legendary and epic skins from the game’s history will receive remixed color variations. The typical Overwatch seasonal events, in this case, Summer Games, have been replaced by the Anniversary Remix events. The majority of the skins were enticing variant versions of skins that have grown to be fan favorites over time. A skin created by the design team for what is thought to be the final Overwatch event before the release of Overwatch 2 is getting rave reviews.
Q-Games Has Revealed PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe For The Windows

Popular independent game studio Q-Games unveiled the PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe while honoring BitSummit in Kyoto. The game, which is an enhanced version of PixelJunk Scrappers, which was previously only available on Apple Arcade, is the most recent entry in the PixelJunk brand. You take on the job of a scrapper,...
A New Installment Of The Fatal Fury/Garou Fighting Game Series Has Been Approved And Will Be In Development Throughout EVO 2022, According To An Official Announcement From SNK

The three founders of one of the most well-known fighting game brands of the 1990s were Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, and Joe Higashi. In less than ten years, the 1991 Neo Geo game Fatal Fury would inspire ten different sequels and spin-offs, culminating in Garou. Released in 1999: Mark of...
