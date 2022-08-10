Read full article on original website
Nashvillians line up to adopt first batch of rescued beagles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Before the Nashville Humane Association even opened their doors Thursday morning, there was already a long line of people waiting outside—they were eager to meet some of the rescued beagles brought to the shelter this week. Late Tuesday night, the shelter in West Nashville...
Singer-Songwriter Amy Grant postpones tour dates to recover after Nashville bike accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Singer-songwriter Amy Grant has postponed her fall tour dates to recover from injuries sustained during a Nashville bike accident according to her management team. Grant was initially hospitalized following the July 27 accident which took place while she was biking with a friend in the city. Now, her management...
Water rescue search on Percy Priest Lake to continue Sunday morning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A water rescue is working on Percy Priest Lake. The Nashville Fire Department arrived to 4001 Bell Road, between the dam and Nashville Shores, for a 23-year-old man who had jumped off a boat and not resurfaced just after 3 p.m. Saturday. A search is underway. The...
More than half of people living on Green Street moving to housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Just a few weeks ago on Green Street, you’d find around 20 people living in tents on the side of the interstate. But now, there is fencing that says, “No Trespassing: Metro Government Property,” which is due to all pedestrian safety concerns, including the homeless.
Former VP of cancer research organization sentenced to 4 years for embezzlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The former vice president of a national cancer research organization has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for allegedly embezzling more than $3.7 million from the T.J. Martell Foundation. Melissa Goodwin, of Nashville, is charged with wire fraud and pleaded guilty back in...
Singer Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-winning singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic assault charges for slapping her husband after police were called to a residence for domestic disturbance early Thursday morning. According to an affidavit, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded to the call around 2:08...
Judds asks court to seal report of death investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of country singer Naomi Judd filed a court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death. The family filed the petition in Williamson County Chancery Court, saying the records contain video and audio interviews with relatives...
Nashville all-girls private school to accept students identifying as female
A prominent Nashville all-girls school has announced they will accept students who identify as female. Harpeth Hall is a private college-preparatory school in Nashville boasting such alumni as Reese Witherspoon. This week, the school sent an email to parents stating changes in how the school approaches diversity and gender inclusion.
Franklin Fire Department wants crews to get paid if they suffer PTSD
The Franklin Fire Department wants more resources for their men and women on the front lines. FFD says they want members of their crews to be able to get paid if they suffer from PTSD. Franklin fire chief Glenn Johnson says he is working with state lawmakers to make this possible. He says too many people have suffered from things they've seen or experienced while on duty.
Franklin Police Department Chief seeking recruits with 'heart and courage'
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Earlier this week city leaders in Franklin held a meeting to talk about safety in the city. Franklin's police chief talked about the need to hire not just more officers but the right kind of officers. She talked about some of the things she's looking for in a recruit. She talked about not only the number of officers but the right kind of recruits.
Fugitive wanted for murder wounded, captured in Nashville shootout with U.S. Marshals
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect wanted for murder by U.S. Marshals was wounded and captured in a shooting that occurred at a Nashville apartment complex Friday morning. Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) say the shooting happened early Friday morning on University Court at Tony Sudekum Apartment complex in Nashville.
MNPD investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Lafayette Street
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police are investigating a accident involving a pedestrian on Lafayette Street. The accident took place early on Friday morning and left one person critically hurt. FOX 17 News is on scene working to find out more.
Man, 24, critically injured in Murfreesboro shooting
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Chariot Pointe Apartments around 12:17 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Nashville man pleads guilty to federal firearms charges in elaborate detention center plot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The federal prosecution process continues for the Nashville man who was found guilty last month of felony vandalism in elaborate scheme involving weapons at a detention center. The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that Alexander Friedmann, 52, has plead guilty Thursday to being a...
Nashville man gets 15 years for drug, firearms violations, fentanyl possession
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for crimes connected to a 2019 East Nashville shooting. Anthony Ussery pleaded guilty in May to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl.
Hendersonville woman's boyfriend accused of assaulting her 4-year-old
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Hendersonville woman's boyfriend has been arrested for allegedly beating her 4-year-old child according to police. The Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) reports 32-year-old Kyle Serritella was boyfriend to the boy's mother for four weeks when the investigation was launched. Police say the little boy was...
