TX Marine Warning and Forecast
..A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20. NM... Copano, Aransas, and Redfish Bays... Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM...
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to. 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening,...
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,. becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly. cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs...
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around. 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the. upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after. midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs...
The Nation's Weather
A tropical rainstorm will push onshore into South Texas. today leading to very heavy rain and thunderstorms. This. system will produce several inches of rain for some areas,. which will be beneficial, but may allow for the risk of. flash flooding as well. Additional storms will also form. along the...
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CAZ080-142300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast. winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds. 5 to 10...
