TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,. .TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this. morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this. afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Cooler. with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of. rain near...
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to. 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening,...
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,. becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly. cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs...
TX WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jim. Hogg and northwestern Brooks Counties through 430 AM CDT... At 355 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15. miles northeast of Agua Nueva, moving southwest at 15...
The Nation's Weather
A tropical rainstorm will push onshore into South Texas. today leading to very heavy rain and thunderstorms. This. system will produce several inches of rain for some areas,. which will be beneficial, but may allow for the risk of. flash flooding as well. Additional storms will also form. along the...
