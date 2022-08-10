ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Real Madrid Win the UEFA Super Cup for the Fifth Time

By Jim Nichol-Turner
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27yQ7g_0hCQ3u9S00

Real Madrid were crowned UEFA Super Cup champions for a joint-record fifth time in their illustrious history after they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the 2022-23 final.

Real Madrid were crowned UEFA Super Cup champions for a joint-record fifth time in their illustrious history after they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the 2022-23 final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AyTp9_0hCQ3u9S00

IMAGO / HMB-Media

The UEFA Super Cup is a one-off game held at the beginning of every season and is played between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League of the previous season.

The 2022-23 UEFA Super Cup was held at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland. Real Madrid beat German side Eintracht Frankfurt by a 2-0 margin after goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema sealed the victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brLQx_0hCQ3u9S00

IMAGO / Newspix24

Real Madrid's victory means that the Champions League winner has won the Super Cup in nine out of the last ten editions - with the only exception being in 2018-19 when Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid in a 4-2 classic.

The meeting between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt was the first since the 1959-60 European Cup (Champions League) final - arguably the greatest game in Los Blancos' history after they beat the German club 7-3 in front of 127,000 people.

This UEFA Super Cup win is the fifth time Real Madrid has won the title, which is a joint record alongside Barcelona and AC Milan.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

‘Respect yourself old man, you’re 75’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister appears to slam Perez over Real Madrid comments

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister appears to have slammed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after he snubbed a potential reunion with the Manchester United star due to his age. Ronaldo, 37, has informed United chiefs of his desire to leave this summer as he wants to play Champions League football this season but there are not a lot of suitors available.
SOCCER
BBC

Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Alaba
Person
Karim Benzema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Cup#Uefa Cup#Real Madrid#Barcelona#The Champions League#The Europa League#German#Eintracht Frankfurt#Imago#Atletico Madrid#Ac Milan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
FOX Sports

Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy