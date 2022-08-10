Real Madrid Win the UEFA Super Cup for the Fifth Time
Real Madrid were crowned UEFA Super Cup champions for a joint-record fifth time in their illustrious history after they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the 2022-23 final.
The UEFA Super Cup is a one-off game held at the beginning of every season and is played between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League of the previous season.
The 2022-23 UEFA Super Cup was held at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland. Real Madrid beat German side Eintracht Frankfurt by a 2-0 margin after goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema sealed the victory.
Real Madrid's victory means that the Champions League winner has won the Super Cup in nine out of the last ten editions - with the only exception being in 2018-19 when Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid in a 4-2 classic.
The meeting between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt was the first since the 1959-60 European Cup (Champions League) final - arguably the greatest game in Los Blancos' history after they beat the German club 7-3 in front of 127,000 people.
This UEFA Super Cup win is the fifth time Real Madrid has won the title, which is a joint record alongside Barcelona and AC Milan.
