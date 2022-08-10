Real Madrid Win the UEFA Super Cup for the Fifth Time

Real Madrid were crowned UEFA Super Cup champions for a joint-record fifth time in their illustrious history after they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the 2022-23 final.

IMAGO / HMB-Media

The UEFA Super Cup is a one-off game held at the beginning of every season and is played between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League of the previous season.

The 2022-23 UEFA Super Cup was held at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland. Real Madrid beat German side Eintracht Frankfurt by a 2-0 margin after goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema sealed the victory.

IMAGO / Newspix24

Real Madrid's victory means that the Champions League winner has won the Super Cup in nine out of the last ten editions - with the only exception being in 2018-19 when Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid in a 4-2 classic.

The meeting between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt was the first since the 1959-60 European Cup (Champions League) final - arguably the greatest game in Los Blancos' history after they beat the German club 7-3 in front of 127,000 people.

This UEFA Super Cup win is the fifth time Real Madrid has won the title, which is a joint record alongside Barcelona and AC Milan.

