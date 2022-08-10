It’s been just over one year since the Mountain Home City Council approved the purchase of bonds to build a community center/aquatic facility at McCabe Park in the southwest part of the city at the junction of U.S. Highway 62/412 West and the Sheid/Hopper Bypass. Voters in March of 2021 approved two measures to fund the project, a half-cent sales tax that will sunset after funding bonds for the construction of the project and a permanent quarter-cent sales tax for operation and maintenance of the new facility.

