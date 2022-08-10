Read full article on original website
KTTS
Discount Dave’s $1,000 Dream Floor Giveaway
Everything Country 94.7 KTTS & Discount Daves Carpet & Flooring can’t wait to make your flooring dreams a reality with the “Discount Dave’s $1,000 Dream Floor Giveaway”. It’s no secret that Discount Daves is unmatched at providing quality flooring at discount prices. That’s why we’re...
Kait 8
Arkansas, Missouri truck drivers see pay increase
THAYER, MO. (KAIT) - Truck drivers in the region have seen a little more cash added to their wallets recently. A study showed wages had increased across the board to keep retention rates high and turnover rates low. The Arkansas Truckers Association showed a hike in salary for truck drivers...
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Rich Green’s Route 66 mystery
HAZELGREEN, Mo. (KY3) - Down historic Route 66, 2.1 miles from the old Gasconade River Bridge, and just inside the Laclede County line, sits a Mother Road relic. “History, it needs to be saved because eventually, it’s all going to be gone,” Route 66 resident Rich Green said.
howellcountynews.com
Ruth Elizabeth Stewart
Funeral services for Ruth Elizabeth Stewart, 106, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, in the Rose Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Stewart passed away at 12:55 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at West Vue Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March...
This peaceful retreat on a cattle farm in Steelville, Missouri, is an excellent getaway for peace-seeking beef lovers.
Occasionally you find a place that supersedes expectations, and this is one of those instances. My significant other and I decided to find a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of life in the big city, work, and stress.
KTLO
Mountain Home Mayor updates Community Center/aquatic facility progress
It’s been just over one year since the Mountain Home City Council approved the purchase of bonds to build a community center/aquatic facility at McCabe Park in the southwest part of the city at the junction of U.S. Highway 62/412 West and the Sheid/Hopper Bypass. Voters in March of 2021 approved two measures to fund the project, a half-cent sales tax that will sunset after funding bonds for the construction of the project and a permanent quarter-cent sales tax for operation and maintenance of the new facility.
ozarkradionews.com
Resurfacing of Route 160 near West Plains Begins August 25
West Plains, MO. – U.S. Route 160 near West Plains will be reduced to one lane with a 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform resurface work and construct a center turn lane. This section of roadway is located from County Road 6070 to just west of Route AB...
Attorney sees victories in Missouri Sunshine Law cases over access to meetings, records
In the tiny town of Edgar Springs, Rebecca Varney recently won a small victory in her fight to access city records, though a final resolution of the long-running dispute isn’t in sight. In another Sunshine Law dispute, the Southern District Missouri Court of Appeals recently ruled a public health...
howellcountynews.com
Bye, Bear!
"Hey, Willow Springs! This is Eagle country. Come get your bear," Mountain View Police Chief Jamie Perkins quipped in an online post. Last week, Chief Perkins took to Facebook to give the community an update on the increased bear activity within city limits. "In the past couple months, people have...
Two die, two others hurt in head-on crash in rural Missouri
Two people have died and two others are hurt after a head-on crash Thursday evening in rural Missouri.
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
ozarkradionews.com
Howell County Sheriff’s Department Obtains B.A.T.T.mobile
West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Department has obtained a new Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) in the form of what is called a B.A.T.T., or Ballistic Armored Tactical Transport, with design choices seemingly taking cues from a popular man-bat-themed character. Built from the frame of a...
houstonherald.com
Three injured, one seriously, in accident Saturday on Highway 38
Three persons were injured — one of them seriously — in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Highway 38 west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Dale Pounds said a northbound 2008 Ford Ranger driven by Donald Allen, 73, of Cabool, pulled out of a driveway into the path of an eastbound 2006 Dodge Ram operated by Joni L. Huff, 40, of Bucyrus.
Two men charged in Montreal burglary
Two men are facing charges following a burglary investigation in Montreal. The post Two men charged in Montreal burglary appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ozarkradionews.com
Alton Woman Injured in One Vehicle Crash Wednesday Morning
Alton, Mo. – An Alton woman was injured in a Wednesday morning crash on US 160. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred four miles west of Alton at 7:25 a.m. on August 10. An eastbound 2014 Subaru driven by Harly Howell, 18 of Alton,...
KTLO
Woman accused of breaking into vehicles tracked by AirPods
A Sharp County woman is currently in the Izard County Detention Center on accusations of breaking into several vehicles after being tracked by AirPods. Twenty-year-old Autumn Dailey of Hardy is facing 15 charges, including 12 felonies, with her bond set at $50,000. According to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, the...
Rolla narcotics investigation leads to arrest
ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla man was arrested after law enforcement discovered cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, Suboxone, Percocet and a gun in a residence. George H. Barsoum, 23, of Rolla was taken into custody after law enforcement searched a property on the 100 block of Savannah Court in Rolla, according to a press release from the […]
Ozark County Times
Traffic stop leads to two in handcuffs
Brian Harris and Amanda Bertolozzi was arrested by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Aug. 1. Harris was arrested on an active felony warrant from Howell County and a misdemeanor warrant from Ozark County. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and three pipes were located in the vehicle, according to a post on the OCSD Facebook page. Bertolozzi was arrested for the methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Deadly crash leaves one Lebanon teenager dead
LEBANON, Mo.- Monday afternoon two teenagers driving in Laclede County were involved in a car accident. The two teenagers were driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck hit an embankment and rolled into a pond off the side of the road, totaling the truck. One of the teenagers was pronounced dead on the […]
Kait 8
Police: Stolen jewelry, meth found during compliance visit
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Pocahontas woman was arrested after police said she stole $10,000 in jewelry from a couple she was hired to take care of. 31-year-old Brittany Madden was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after the Pocahontas Police Department conducted a home compliance visit of her house. According...
