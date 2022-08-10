ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

How James White's ex-Patriots teammates reacted to RB's retirement

One of the New England Patriots' most dependable and well-liked players is hanging up his cleats. Veteran running back James White announced his retirement Thursday on Instagram, ending an eight-year NFL career that included three Super Bowl titles. After playing sparingly as a rookie in 2014, White carved out a role as Tom Brady's top pass-catching threat in the backfield while emerging as a team leader who was named captain multiple times.
NFL
NBC Sports

Kenny Pickett impresses in preseason debut

Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett made a statement in the team’s quarterback competition on Saturday night. Pickett played the entire second half and completed 13 of 15 passes for 95 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, including the game-winning touchdown pass with four seconds remaining as the Steelers won 32-25.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Why Shanahan faces preseason dilemma with 49ers QB Lance

On Trey Lance’s first snap of his second series with the 49ers last summer, coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up the kind of play that is not often seen in the preseason. Lance faked a handoff to running back Trey Sermon and continued on a bootleg to the left. Lance stopped, turned his body, set his feet and fired deep down the right side of the field to wide receiver Trent Sherfield.
NFL
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes to “the women I have impacted”

As rumors swirl of a potential settlement of the NFL’s effort to discipline Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, he finally has shown remorse toward the massage therapists who accused him of wrongdoing. “Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert retires

Bengals defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who spent all of 2021 on the non-football injury list, has decided to call it a career. The Bengals announced that Hubert has been placed on the reserve/retired list. He arrived as a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. He was the 235th overall selection in...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Mike Vrabel: Malik Willis needs to be more decisive

Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis played his first game for the team on Thursday night and head coach Mike Vrabel’s review of the third-round pick’s performance could be boiled down to three words. After the Titans lost to the Ravens, Vrabel said in a press conference that Willis...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Brett Favre believes he suffered “thousands” of concussions in the NFL

Brett Favre played almost all of his career before the NFL developed an appropriate sensitivity to head injuries. As a result, Favre believes he suffered plenty of them — and kept on playing. Appearing on The Bubba Army radio show, the Hall of Fame quarterback made an estimate as...
NFL
NBC Sports

10 non-starters to watch in Eagles’ 1st preseason game

The Eagles kick off their 2022 preseason when they host the New York Jets at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at the Linc. All eyes will obviously be on Jalen Hurts and the starters after Nick Sirianni revealed the plan to play them for one or two series in this game. But let’s look at 10 non-starters we’ll be watching closely on Friday night:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
NFL
NBC Sports

Wilson's injury could open Jimmy G-to-Jets trade possibility

Add a new team to the list of possible destinations for 49ers-quarterback-for-now Jimmy Garoppolo. The New York Jets’ preseason got off to the worst-possible start on Friday night when franchise quarterback Zach Wilson went down with a non-contact knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson was running in the...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Travis Etienne: It felt like “the old days” with Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne‘s rookie season was wiped out by a Lisfranc injury he suffered last August, so he had a long wait to get back into a game. That wait ended against the Browns on Friday night when Etienne took the field with fellow 2021 first-round pick and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence. It’s a pairing that elicited high hopes when they arrived in Jacksonville and Etienne said after the game that teaming up with Lawrence again was a familiar feeling.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut

The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

For the first time, Watson apologizes also notes he's in counseling

The Cleveland Browns are set to take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars and, for the first time in a long time, QB Deshaun Watson is talking to someone in the media. Watson spoke at his introductory press conference and once during minicamp. Each time he made it clear that he did not disrespect any women. During his introduction, he noted that counseling wasn’t something he believed he needed.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Maiocco's 53-man 49ers roster projection before preseason opener

SANTA CLARA -- After two weeks of practices to open training camp, the 49ers will finally line up against some new faces. The 49ers have preseason games against Green Bay, Minnesota and Houston, along with two joint practices against the Vikings over a 14-day period beginning Friday night at Levi’s Stadium.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bills rookie Matt Araiza hits 82-yard punt in preseason debut

It isn’t often that a rookie punter makes one of the most sensational plays in a preseason game, but Bills punter Matt Araiza did. In Saturday’s preseason game, with the Bills punting from their own 18-yard line, Araiza boomed an 82-yard punt into the end zone, for a 62-yard net.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lance reveals slide vs. Packers was first of his career

It looks like 49ers quarterback Trey Lance impressed in more ways than one in the preseason opener Friday night. Aside from throwing a 76-yard bomb to Danny Gray for a touchdown, Lance noted that he enjoyed getting down when he ran the ball early in the 49ers' 28-21 win over the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.
GREEN BAY, WI

