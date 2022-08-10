The Cleveland Browns are set to take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars and, for the first time in a long time, QB Deshaun Watson is talking to someone in the media. Watson spoke at his introductory press conference and once during minicamp. Each time he made it clear that he did not disrespect any women. During his introduction, he noted that counseling wasn’t something he believed he needed.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO