Former Huntsville nurse submits motion for new trial
A former Huntsville nurse, who was found guilty of the 2018 murder of her husband, has filed for a new trial.
WAAY-TV
Former Huntsville nurse convicted of killing her husband wants a new trial
The former Huntsville nurse sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her husband wants a new trial. In court documents filed Friday, lawyers for Marjorie "Nikki" Cappello argue the evidence presented at her trial was "insufficient to support a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt." In May, Cappello was...
Man wanted in connection with Lincoln County shooting turns himself in
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms a man wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left two children and a woman injured is in custody.
WAFF
Suspect arrested for Lincoln Co. attempted murder
A single-vehicle crash occurred took the life of a Texas man Saturday morning in Athens. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community.
Two charged following foiled escape attempt from Alabama county jail, authorities say
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says two inmates have been charged following a unsuccessful escape attempt from the jail. The incident happened Thursday, according to authorities. Corrections officers observed Orlandis Ray Bates Jr., 22, of Decatur, attempt to throw a “rope like” object up the 30 foot wall of...
wvlt.tv
Man accused of shooting multiple people, including 2 children, in custody
LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - Lincoln County Sheriff officials confirmed Saturday that a man accused of the attempted murder of five people turned himself in Friday. Officials told us that 42-year-old Brodrick Fearn turned himself into the authorities Friday after shooting several people, including two children. Lincoln County Sheriff officials...
Huntsville Police search for alleged wallet thief
Huntsville Police are asking for the public's help to find an alleged wallet thief.
WAAY-TV
Former Huntsville Police chief looks forward to getting justice as trial is set in officer's murder
October 16, 2023. That is the date that family and friends of Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III are waiting for as they look for justice. It's the day LaJeromeny Brown, the man accused of killing Clardy in 2019, will finally face a jury. "It never goes away," former Huntsville...
WAAY-TV
Trial set for man accused of killing Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III
A judge has set the capital murder trial date for the man accused of shooting and killing a Huntsville Police officer in 2019. LaJeromeny Brown's trial is set for October 16, 2023. Brown is accused of killing STAC Agent Billy Clardy III, a 48-year-old husband and father of five, during...
WAFF
Man wanted for Georgia homicide arrested in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Marshals Service says it helped local authorities arrest a Georgia homicide suspect in Huntsville Wednesday night. Johntae Kavon Collier was booked into the Madison County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge around 9:15 Wednesday night. A spokesperson for the Marshals says Collier...
WAFF
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
Sheriff: Missing woman Taylor Haynes found dead during search
Authorities confirm they found a woman's body while searching for a missing person on a wooded area in Morgan County. Two people have been detained.
WAAY-TV
Atlanta-to-Madison County meth pipeline focus of Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrest
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest with ties to an alleged two-state drug pipeline. Jason Phillip Bost was arrested Aug. 5 after the office’s Narcotics Unit stopped his vehicle as part of a covert operation. With the help of K9 Maverick, agents said they found...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men making their way around town are accused of fradulutnely renting and then stealing $300,000 worth of construction equipment and Huntsville Police are hoping you can help bring them to justice. Police say back in May the two made their way to Thompson Rents, Robin...
VIDEO: Mother speaks out after daycare instructor hits child’s face with shoe
The video shows the child entering the classroom followed by a daycare worker who appears to strike them in the face with a shoe.
Athens man charged with kidnapping after weekend standoff
An Athens man is facing several charges, including kidnapping, following a shooting and standoff with Limestone County authorities over the weekend.
Morgan County authorities discover body of missing woman, 2 detained
Morgan County investigators say they have discovered the body of a woman near Trinity. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the identity of the body is missing person Taylor Renae Haynes. The cause of death is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. Two people have been detained...
WAAY-TV
Morgan Co. investigators get search warrant for home where missing woman Taylor Haynes was last seen
Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday conducted a search of the home where 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was last seen. The search took place on Seneca Drive in Trinity. Investigators searched inside the residence, as well as in the woods behind it. Haynes was reported missing by a...
WAFF
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
Train hits, kills pedestrian near Lee High School
One person was killed on Thursday after officials confirm there was an incident involving a train.
