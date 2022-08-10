Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
'I am thrilled to be back': New deputy chief excited to return to Palm Beach County schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County Police Department says the school year is off to a great start, thanks to their heightened security measures as well as leadership. New police Chief Sarah Mooney was sworn in as the new head of the school...
Man involved in identity theft ring arrested after school bus crash, report says
A man who was arrested following a high-speed crash with a Palm Beach County school bus on Thursday told investigators he was part of an identity theft ring, according to an arrest report.
spacecoastdaily.com
Attorney General Ashley Moody, Melbourne Police Dismantle Retail Theft Ring That Spanned Across Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Melbourne Police Department announced the dismantling of an organized retail theft ring that targeted stores in 14 counties across Florida. The suspects are identified as Marshawn Gordon, 25, and John McClure III, 25, both from Palm Bay, wore masks...
wflx.com
Despite improvements, some Palm Beach County school buses having issues
As the first week of school comes to a close, WPTV is continuing to take a close look at Palm Beach County public school transportation issues. Leaders in the School District of Palm Beach County said Thursday the first day of school went pretty well. However, several viewers reached out to WPTV, saying they had a much different experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPBF News 25
"Couldn't ask for a better birthday present" says Florida father about traffic signal installed after daughter dies in crash
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — New traffic safety measures are now in place at a deadly St. Lucie County intersection. A traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of State Road 70 and Midway Road, according to a county spokesman. Residents and county commissioners have been urging the...
$2,800 puppy stolen from Palm Beach County pet store recovered
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's says a black and white Pekingese-Maltese mix — taken from Wet Kisses Pet Company on July 23 — was recovered in Clewiston.
Safety improvements completed at deadly St. Lucie Co. intersection
St. Lucie County commissioners held a ribbon cutting after the completion of safety improvements following a series of deadly crashes at a dangerous intersection.
veronews.com
Woman charged after hitting man in face with shovel
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 39-year-old woman was jailed this week after deputies said she hit a man in the face with a short shovel during a heated argument. The woman and the man were in a relationship but had recently split, reports show. Christine Joan Schroeder, of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
Narcan giveaway and community barbecue in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was a day of education and free food at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Worth Beach. Community leaders came together for barbecue and a Narcan giveaway on Saturday. Trinity Counseling Center teamed up with various agencies including the T. Leroy...
NBC Miami
Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff
An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now
Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wflx.com
Person involved in Wellington school bus crash arrested for fraud
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday evening that one occupant of a vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Wellington has been arrested. According to the sheriff's office, detectives learned shortly before the crash occurred, at 2 p.m., that a male walked into a local bank and attempted to make a fraudulent withdrawal under a fictitious name. That prompted bank employees to call 911.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw34.com
'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family
A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
Off-Duty Federal Law Enforcement Officer Dies In Florida “Suicide By Cop” Situation
An off-duty federal law enforcement officer has died in Florida after a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies. According to investigators, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed suicidal man at a Key Largo residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42
cw34.com
Boat fire on Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught fire on Singer Island on Friday. Photos from the city showed firefighters battling heavy smoke on a dock along North Ocean Drive, just north of Ocean Reef Park. Police shut down the road for about an hour. No word yet on...
cw34.com
Teen missing from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Shyla Martinez, 15, has been missing since this past Sunday, Aug. 7, at around 3 p.m. when she disappeared from Revere Road. Shyla is 5'4" tall and weighs 135...
850wftl.com
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead
(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
wflx.com
5 housing workshops scheduled in Fort Pierce for residents
Upcoming housing workshops in Fort Pierce are available to residents who are struggling with housing costs, facing eviction or looking to buy their first home. The city of Fort Pierce partnered with Florida Rural Legal Services to present five upcoming housing workshops and expand its Rapid Rehousing Program. Starting next...
cbs12.com
Shoplifting woman abandoned by accomplices in Martin County, sheriff says
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Miami is facing a grand theft charge, by herself, after being abandoned by her shoplifting accomplices at a store in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the thieves literally left 45-year-old Amy Marie Russey holding a bag full of stolen goods from a marine store.
Drivers Have Rough Start To School Year With Second School Bus Crash
Five elementary school students were on a bus in Wellington Thursday when a car traveling at a "high rate of speed" crashed into the back of the bus. Meanwhile, police say people seem to be forgetting that the school year has started while they speed in school zones.
Comments / 0