CBS 46
Crews tear down Aunt Fanny’s Cabin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews tore down the historic Aunt Fanny’s Cabin this morning. This comes after months of back-and-forth in an effort to move the cabin to Carroll County. Ultimately, Smyrna City Council voted last night to tear it down. The Smyrna City Council had sold it to Jim and Tonnie Lane earlier this year.
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
WTVM
Troup County newspaper closes permanently due to ‘economic circumstances’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A local newspaper has shut its doors permanently after 17 years due to ‘economic circumstances’. The August 9 edition of the Troup County News will be its final edition. According to Troup County News’ Facebook post, the paper was founded in 2005 by...
Georgia woman whose experiences include being a professional driver and poet celebrates turning 101
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia woman whose remarkable life experiences include being a professional driver and poet is celebrating her 101st birthday. The family of Cornell "Connie" Dansby reached out to 11Alive to share the news of her special occasion. Connie was born in Troup County on...
The Citizen Online
Council majority still pushing population density through new comprehensive plan for Peachtree City
The current mayor and council in Peachtree City are going up in smoke and they seem intent on pouring gasoline on the blaze. The new LCI 2.0 being sneaked through the new update of our Comprehensive Plan is a dirty trick played behind the backs of the citizenry. The Livable...
Aunt Fanny's Cabin, restaurant with racist themes that was once a Smyrna fixture, is demolished
SMYRNA, Ga. — Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a restaurant that was once one of the most well-known around Atlanta and featured overtly racist "Old South" themes, has been demolished. The longtime Smyrna fixture closed in the early 90s, and had sat for decades as a low-boil tug-of-war ensued in the city over whether to preserve it in some way or simply tear it down.
Harris County High School 2022 graduate makes history receiving prestigious scholarship
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A 2022 Harris County High School (HCHS) graduate and JROTC cadet, Samuel (Sam) Winstead, is the first student in the high school’s history to earn the prestigious Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame (GMVHOF) military scholarship, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. GMVHOF and scholarship […]
The Citizen Online
Newnan man arrested after damaging Falcon Field airport property
A Newnan man faced multiple charges following an Aug. 4 incident at Atlanta Regional Airport – Falcon Field in Peachtree City, during which he was acting erratically, wrecked his vehicle and damaged a side door of the building. The incident occurred on Aug. 4 at approximately 6:53 a.m. when...
Newnan Times-Herald
What’s Up with That?
I often have random questions that aren’t of global importance, but they bug the ever-living Elvis out of me. Let’s talk about the word, “sanguine.” As an adjective it means optimistic, cheerfully confident, especially in an apparently bad or difficult situation. But as a noun, “sanguine” means “blood red.”
WXIA 11 Alive
Tractor trailer overturns on I-675 North in Henry County
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A major crash involving a tractor trailer has lanes along I-675 in Henry County blocked during rush hour Friday evening. The Georgia Department of Transportation's website lists the crash on the northbound side of the interstate near SR 138 at exit 1. Crews are working to clean up the scene where a tractor trailer overturned there.
‘She matters:’ Family mourns as Ga. woman who fell from patrol car laid to rest
ATLANTA — The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Brianna Grier,...
Law enforcement in Paulding County dispel rumor of serial killer
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement agencies in Paulding County took to social media on Saturday to dispel a rumor of a serial killer in the area. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office highlighted a post that had evidently been posted to a popular area marketplace page, stating there was a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Paulding."
WXIA 11 Alive
Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service
A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is helping thousands of area students start the school year on the right foot during an annual back-to-school event on Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m. Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal H. Bryant and the New Birth congregation have expanded this year’s outreach to include the distribution of 5,000 brand-new shoes […] The post New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute thousands of new shoes to students appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Woman paralyzed after visit to chiropractor now being treated at Shepherd Center
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman who became paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor is being treated in Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has learned that Caitlin Jensen is now recovering at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. “There isn’t anywhere I’d rather be than sitting right here in this...
fox5atlanta.com
Olivia Fowler disappearance: Few answers since investigation began 1 year ago
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. - It's been one year since a mother of three vanished in Meriwether County. Authorities said 27-year-old Olivia Fowler was last seen walking along a rural road on Aug. 13, 2021. The Meriwether County Sheriff's Office said investigators have pursued dozens of leads, but have no sign...
Eater
Take Note of These Four Restaurant Openings Around Atlanta
The Bun Factory recently opened in the former Melody Hot Pot (and before that Chef Liu) space at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The restaurant serves a mix of Chinese dumplings and dim sum as well as Thai and Malaysian fare, including red curry chicken and Penang curry, among other dishes listed on its extensive menu.
CBS 46
Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
Metro area mourns passing of daughter of civil rights giant
ATLANTA — Justine Boyd says it’s one of the most heartwarming videos she ever recorded. “She’d always ask her dad to sing her a song that he’d sing to her when she was a little girl, and one of her favorites was ‘You Are My Sunshine,’” Boyd said.
