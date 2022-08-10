Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Augusta 12-hour rape, kidnapping nightmare
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who’d been sought for months in connection with an April rape and kidnapping that unfolded over the course of about 12 hours. Trevahn Mells, 27, is now behind bars after being arrested Thursday, according to...
WRDW-TV
12 sentenced in drug conspiracies run out of S.C. prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twelve defendants in major drug conspiracies run out of South Carolina prisons have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to additional prison time, according to authorities. The cases are part of the “Prison Empire” and “Graceland” conspiracies indicted by the state grand jury.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on the 500 block of Broad Street. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 8:04 p.m. Friday. An adult subject was shot at least once and taken to the hospital...
abcnews4.com
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek to question man in Orangeburg County slaying
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigators are searching for an Orangeburg County man who may have information on a homicide. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators want to speak with 42-year-old Huey Williams Jr., of Cordova. Investigators were called to a Five Chop Road residence on Aug. 1 in reference...
17-year-old wanted by RCSO for Aggravated Assault
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A 17-year-old male is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Martecus Barnes is wanted in reference to an Aggravated Assault that occurred on the 200 block of Boy Scout Road on Wednesday, August 10th. Authorities say that Barnes should be considered Armed […]
WRDW-TV
Bond revoked for suspect in Murdaugh insurance scheme
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempting to shoot prominent former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh last Labor Day weekend is back behind bars. Judge Clifton Newman decided to revoke bond for Curtis Eddie Smith. The bond hearing related to charges from a state grand jury indictment for Smith...
wgac.com
Fourth Person arrested for Ninth Avenue Murder in Augusta
A fourth person is now behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting at a home on Ninth Avenue in Augusta last month. Morris Harden Jr. was murdered in Augusta, but investigators say his body was found in Burke County later. Investigators say Harden was last seen at his home...
Grovetown man arrested involving murder of Morris Harden, Jr., investigation ongoing
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown man has been arrested involving the murder of Morris Harden, Jr. According to authorities, Ramando Cartrellis Moore, 38, Grovetown, was taken into custody on Thursday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and he was transported to the Burke County Detention Center. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, […]
Investigation underway after victim found shot on Broad Street
Richmond County Sheriff's Office says one person was found shot on Friday evening on the 500 block of Broad Street in Downtown Augusta.
The Post and Courier
Woman sentenced to 17 years in prison for Columbia-area credit union heist, kidnapping
COLUMBIA — The woman who robbed a Forest Acres credit union in 2019, one of the most high-profile cases in the area, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. She and her accomplice also are accused of robbing a bank in Connecticut, running off with around $83,000 just a few months before the Forest Acres heist.
Aiken County woman arrested after impersonating judge, received $16,000 after forging signature
AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A South Carolina woman is behind bars after using a judge’s signature to forge a document giving her $16,000. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, of North Augusta, was arrested for Forgery and Impersonating a Judge. Authorities say Eubanks had a fake […]
North Augusta woman accused of creating fake court order
A North Augusta woman faces up to four years in prison after allegedly creating a fake court order. Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, was arrested Wednesday morning by agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and charged with forgery without a dollar amount and impersonating a court official. Forgery without...
Investigators searching for missing Augusta man possibly suffering mental crisis
Investigators are searching for a 37-year-old Augusta man who they say may be suffering from a mental health crisis.
wfxg.com
RCSO on scene of shooting on Broad St
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Broad St near 5th St in Augusta. Deputies say the call came in just after 8pm Friday. One person was found to have at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.
WJBF.com
New RCSO security cameras leading to arrests
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton with the Richmond County Sheriff Office said 25 recently installed security cameras have led to 18 arrests related to stolen vehicles, and they’ve also been able to make cases in 12 other incidents including aggravated assault and murder. “It can...
wfmynews2.com
Good Samaritans save woman being attacked at a South Carolina Walgreens, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in a local Walgreens store on Wednesday night. A judge has denied bond for 30-year-old Christ Suave Davis, according to the Columbia Police Department. Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police say Davis...
WYFF4.com
Several people injured in fights at high school jamboree, officials say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Several fights broke out at the Greenwood High School football jamboree, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. Johnathan Graves, from Greenwood School District 50, said multiple fights took place near the concession stand. He said multiple people sustained injuries. Those with major injuries were transported by EMS to the Self Regional Medical Center.
WRDW-TV
Can you help officers find 2 missing local teenagers?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating two missing local teenagers. Ja’Maijh Turner, 15, is being classified as a runaway. She has been missing since Aug. 5 and was last seen wearing a black “Boyz in the Hood” T-shirt with black cut-off shorts. Her hair was in a ponytail wrapped in a red-and-white Nike hair bonnet.
Aiken City Attorney Gary Smith denies allegations made in Project Pascalis lawsuit
Aiken City Attorney Gary Smith has denied violating state ethics laws regarding Project Pascalis and asked for the court to dismiss him from a lawsuit challenging the actions of the city, its municipal development corporation and design review board on the project. Aiken attorney Clarke W. McCants III filed an...
