North Augusta, SC

WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Augusta 12-hour rape, kidnapping nightmare

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who’d been sought for months in connection with an April rape and kidnapping that unfolded over the course of about 12 hours. Trevahn Mells, 27, is now behind bars after being arrested Thursday, according to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

12 sentenced in drug conspiracies run out of S.C. prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twelve defendants in major drug conspiracies run out of South Carolina prisons have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to additional prison time, according to authorities. The cases are part of the “Prison Empire” and “Graceland” conspiracies indicted by the state grand jury.
ALLENDALE, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies seek to question man in Orangeburg County slaying

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigators are searching for an Orangeburg County man who may have information on a homicide. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators want to speak with 42-year-old Huey Williams Jr., of Cordova. Investigators were called to a Five Chop Road residence on Aug. 1 in reference...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

17-year-old wanted by RCSO for Aggravated Assault

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A 17-year-old male is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Martecus Barnes is wanted in reference to an Aggravated Assault that occurred on the 200 block of Boy Scout Road on Wednesday, August 10th. Authorities say that Barnes should be considered Armed […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Bond revoked for suspect in Murdaugh insurance scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempting to shoot prominent former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh last Labor Day weekend is back behind bars. Judge Clifton Newman decided to revoke bond for Curtis Eddie Smith. The bond hearing related to charges from a state grand jury indictment for Smith...
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Fourth Person arrested for Ninth Avenue Murder in Augusta

A fourth person is now behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting at a home on Ninth Avenue in Augusta last month. Morris Harden Jr. was murdered in Augusta, but investigators say his body was found in Burke County later. Investigators say Harden was last seen at his home...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

RCSO on scene of shooting on Broad St

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Broad St near 5th St in Augusta. Deputies say the call came in just after 8pm Friday. One person was found to have at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

New RCSO security cameras leading to arrests

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton with the Richmond County Sheriff Office said 25 recently installed security cameras have led to 18 arrests related to stolen vehicles, and they’ve also been able to make cases in 12 other incidents including aggravated assault and murder. “It can...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

Several people injured in fights at high school jamboree, officials say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Several fights broke out at the Greenwood High School football jamboree, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. Johnathan Graves, from Greenwood School District 50, said multiple fights took place near the concession stand. He said multiple people sustained injuries. Those with major injuries were transported by EMS to the Self Regional Medical Center.
GREENWOOD, SC
WRDW-TV

Can you help officers find 2 missing local teenagers?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating two missing local teenagers. Ja’Maijh Turner, 15, is being classified as a runaway. She has been missing since Aug. 5 and was last seen wearing a black “Boyz in the Hood” T-shirt with black cut-off shorts. Her hair was in a ponytail wrapped in a red-and-white Nike hair bonnet.
AUGUSTA, GA

