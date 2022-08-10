ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belpre, OH

WTAP

Football Frenzy First Look: Marietta Tigers

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Marietta Tigers discussed how their summer work has been as they approach the start of the season. The team has gone through some big changes from this past season as they will have a new signal caller entering the year.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Woodburn, Harold Dean

Harold Dean Woodburn, 83, of Belpre, Ohio, died at the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV, on August 6, 2022. He was born in Marietta, Ohio, on April 8, 1939, and was the son of the late Raymond Harold Woodburn and Mildred Hunter Woodburn. He retired from Elkem Co...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Belpre City Schools preparing for upcoming schoolyear

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - “Well, the very best day of the year is upon us. Which is the very first day of school,” says Belpre Elementary School principal, Lauren Keeling. “There’s nothing like it at Belpre Elementary and we just love welcoming our kids back!”. With...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Blair, Larry B.

Larry B. Blair, 84, of Parkersburg, died August 11, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. He was born on October 19, 1937, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Kenneth and Willa Deem Blair. He was a US AirForce veteran and retired from John Manville after 41...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Belpre, OH
WTAP

Relay for Life will be in Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Relay for Life is having an event in Belpre. The event will take place Saturday with music starting at 4 pm at Civitan Park. The theme for the event is Dr. Seuss so to go with the theme a team is going to have a photo booth set up for people to get pictures with the Grinch.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Crossing guards review safety procedures ahead of new school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With school starting in just a few weeks, Triple A East Central and the Parkersburg Police Department held an adult crossing guard training session today. The training consisted of reviewing safety procedures such as how to hold the stop sign, what to say to kids and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

You can now submit your application for the Parkersburg Urban Deer Hunt

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2022 City of Parkersburg Urban Deer Management Hunt application process began on August 11, 2022. The applications are available at the Parkersburg Police Department, 3rd floor of the Municipal Building # 1 Government Square, Parkersburg, WV. The applications will need to be returned to the Parkersburg Police Department no later than August 25, 2022, at 4 p.m. There are a total of 30 permits available that will be given through a draw/or lottery system.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Chavez, Jose Dionicio “Rudy”

Jose Dionicio “Rudy” Chavez, 62, of Little Hocking, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 8, 2022. He was born September 7, 1959, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is the son of the late Orlando and Angie Montoya, who were from Belen, New Mexico. He is the husband to the love of his life, Michele R. Miller, and father to his cherished children Donnicio Chavez Christopher Chavez, Natasha Beasley, and Lakeyn Chavez.
LITTLE HOCKING, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Daugherty, Glen L.

Glen L. Daugherty, 70, of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. He was born January 5, 1952, in Marietta, a son of Chet and Norma Neville Daugherty. Glen was a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 53, Local 93. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Marines and served in Vietnam from 10/25/1971 to 1/6/1972 and was awarded the Vietnam Service Metal. He was a member of VFW 5108. He enjoyed bumper pool and was known for his competitive nature which he passed on to his children and grandchildren.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Parsons, Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn

Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn Parsons, 53, of Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Roger Lee Powell Sr. and Sandra Lynn Parsons, passed away on August 9th, 2022, after a long, difficult battle with cancer. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by family and friends. Cynthia...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Five hurt and one arrested in accident on Mason County fairground

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Five people are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Friday evening near the Mason County fairgrounds. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday on the Fair Ground Road just a few hundred feed from the fair entrance.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Melancon, Gerald Joseph

Gerald Joseph Melancon, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with mesothelioma. He was born May 22, 1950, in St. Martinville, Louisiana, the son of the late Husville and Dorothy Mae (Babineaux) Melancon. Family and friends were Gerald’s delight. He loved...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

‘Be Mindful’: Family urges caution after near tragedy with lawn mower

MARIETTA — July 31 was a life changing day for the Cornett family of Marietta. What started out as a quiet Sunday ended up with a lifeflight to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Joelle Cornett explained how her 2 1/2-year-old son Xaiden was injured in a riding lawn mower accident...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain

WOOD/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The training of storms has produced flash flooding in the area. One viewer’s photos showed flooding in parts of Murphytown and Davisville in Wood County. Other reports of flash flooding included Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, and Tyler counties as well. According to...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Barker, Brittany Kay

Brittany Kay Barker, 27, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on August 5, 2022, at her residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio after suspect barricaded in home

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people in Gallia County are under arrest after a suspect barricaded himself in a home. According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began Thursday, Aug. 11, when deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southeast Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were serving an arrest warrant to a wanted […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting August 15th, the Memorial Bridge will go from two-way to one-way due to continued traffic violations. Soon drivers will only be able to pass from Parkersburg to Belpre over the Memorial Bridge. No longer will drivers be able to enter the bridge on the Belpre side and pass over to Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV

