Glen L. Daugherty, 70, of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. He was born January 5, 1952, in Marietta, a son of Chet and Norma Neville Daugherty. Glen was a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 53, Local 93. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Marines and served in Vietnam from 10/25/1971 to 1/6/1972 and was awarded the Vietnam Service Metal. He was a member of VFW 5108. He enjoyed bumper pool and was known for his competitive nature which he passed on to his children and grandchildren.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO