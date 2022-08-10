ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Storm causes significant damage in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
ROCKFORD, WA
Big Country News

WDFW to Open Fall Chinook Harvest on the Snake River

CLARKSTON - The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is opening a fall Chinook harvest on the Snake River on August 18, from the downstream edge of the large power lines crossing the Snake River (just upstream from West Evans Road on the south shore - approximately 3 miles below Clarkston) upstream to the Oregon state line, and from the Burbank to Pasco railroad bridge (at Snake River mile 1.25) to Lower Granite Dam. The fishery will be open 7 days a week with a daily limit of 3 adult hatchery Chinook, and no daily limit for jack Chinook (clipped or unclipped). Anglers must release all other salmon. Minimum size is 12 inches and barbless hooks are required. The fishery is set to close on October 31.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston City Council to Discuss Annual Budget and Fee Increases this Month

The Lewiston City Council will hold multiple public meetings in August to accept public testimony on the proposed budget and various fee increases for the 2023 fiscal year. The City of Lewiston’s 2023 fiscal year is slated to begin on October 1st 2022 and continue through September 30th 2023. As this budget start date approaches the City Council and Mayor are asking for the public’s input as they consider the new budget and various fee increases.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Analyzing Thursday’s severe weather

SPOKANE, Wash.– A severe thunderstorm carved a long path of destruction on Thursday afternoon that won’t be soon forgotten by those who experienced it firsthand. This storm caused severe damage in the town of Rockford, Washington and hail bigger than the size of golf balls in Liberty Lake, Otis Orchards, East Farms, and Hauser. Power outages and down trees were...
ROCKFORD, WA
inlander.com

Whitman County Humane Society staff have quit amid overtime issues and a poor relationship with the board

As of this week, due to the resignation of nearly the entire staff, the only animals remaining at the Whitman County Humane Society's AnimalHaven shelter in Pullman were a few stray dogs going through the legal wait time to be picked up by their owner before being adopted out to someone else. Over the past two weeks, every other cat, exotic pet or dog was either transferred to another animal rescue in the region or adopted into the community.
PULLMAN, WA
