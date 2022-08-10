Read full article on original website
Pullman's Airport Road Improvement Project Awarded $5 Million Federal Grant
PULLMAN - U.S. Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced nearly $100 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding for Washington state on Tuesday. RAISE grants, which were originally created under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act as TIGER grants, can...
Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners Accepting Resumes to Fill Vacant Board Position
PULLMAN - The Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners are currently accepting candidate resumes to fill its vacant board position, previously held by Margaret Werre. Werre severed on the board for five years, however, will be moving out of the area with her family. Her last day of service was July 31.
Nez Perce Tribe, Garfield County to Receive $1 Million Federal Grants for Health Care Facilities
LEWISTON - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development has announced that USDA is awarding $74 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural areas across the nation. These grants will go to 143 rural health care organizations in 37 states, including two in our region. The Nez...
24 Hour RV Parking Limit is Working, Clarkston Now Plans to Limit Automobile Parking Time
CLARKSTON - In June, the Clarkston City Council voted to limit stationary trailer, camper, motor home, or boat parking on public right-of-ways to no more than 24 consecutive hours. The ordinance allows property owners to park their RV’s and Trailers directly in front of their own residence for a period not to exceed 72 hours.
Level 1 evacuations issued for homes near fire burning around Bonnie Lake
CHENEY, Wash. — Level 1 evacuations – meaning get ready to leave – are in place for people living by a wildfire burning near Cheney. The fire is burning around Bonnie Lake. Evacuations are in place for all homes within the perimeter of Long Rd from Rock Lake south across Blackman Rd, to the east along Texas Ferry and to...
Storm causes significant damage in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Wash. – High winds and hail caused significant damage in Rockford Thursday evening. The storm knocked down trees and power lines throughout town. Avista crews are working to fix the power, but do not have an estimated time of repair. The Rockford Lions Club is supposed to be...
Liberty Lake sees golf ball-sized hail throughout the region
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Those living in Liberty Lake saw golf ball-sized hail rain down throughout the region on Thursday. Locals sent in video and pictures from their homes, showing the true size and impact of the storm. Another viewer captured the aftermath of the storm in Rockford, which took down many trees. Credit: Ross Waters Do you have any...
WDFW to Open Fall Chinook Harvest on the Snake River
CLARKSTON - The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is opening a fall Chinook harvest on the Snake River on August 18, from the downstream edge of the large power lines crossing the Snake River (just upstream from West Evans Road on the south shore - approximately 3 miles below Clarkston) upstream to the Oregon state line, and from the Burbank to Pasco railroad bridge (at Snake River mile 1.25) to Lower Granite Dam. The fishery will be open 7 days a week with a daily limit of 3 adult hatchery Chinook, and no daily limit for jack Chinook (clipped or unclipped). Anglers must release all other salmon. Minimum size is 12 inches and barbless hooks are required. The fishery is set to close on October 31.
Nez Perce County Obtains Property from City of Lewiston and Castellaw KOM Architects for Future Courthouse
LEWISTON - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Nez Perce County Commissioners signed an agreement with the City of Lewiston and Castellaw Kom Architects to acquire the property needed for the future courthouse project. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the agreement transfers property from the City of Lewiston...
Fire Crews Quickly Extinguish Thursday House Fire in Clarkston Heights
CLARKSTON - A Clarkston Heights home was damaged by a kitchen fire on Thursday. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, fire crews were called to smoke in a house on 27th Street just about 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Crews arrived to find thick dark smoke on the upper floor...
Poultry Not Allowed at 2022 Palouse Empire Fair
WHITMAN COUNTY - Due to the ongoing outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and detections in both domestic and wild birds, poultry will not be allowed at the 2022 Palouse Empire Fair. The decision to suspend the exhibiting of poultry at this year's fair comes on the heels of...
Lewiston City Council to Discuss Annual Budget and Fee Increases this Month
The Lewiston City Council will hold multiple public meetings in August to accept public testimony on the proposed budget and various fee increases for the 2023 fiscal year. The City of Lewiston’s 2023 fiscal year is slated to begin on October 1st 2022 and continue through September 30th 2023. As this budget start date approaches the City Council and Mayor are asking for the public’s input as they consider the new budget and various fee increases.
