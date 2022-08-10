Read full article on original website
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
China tries to dent South Korea's 'ironclad alliance' with US
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is pressing South Korea against cooperating with the United States on military and security issues, raising the specter of another economic clash between Beijing and an American ally.
China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea
Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
Nine companies to buy oil from U.S. strategic reserve in latest sale
Aug 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said nine companies will buy 20 million barrels of oil in the latest sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the Biden administration's plan to ease petroleum prices elevated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Air Canada shows big ambitions for all-cargo venture
Air Canada isn’t just testing the waters for a stand-alone freighter division — it’s jumping in with both feet. The carrier was one of the first to harness the revenue opportunity from cargo-only passenger aircraft when the pandemic knocked out regular travel business and discovered there is strong demand for additional cargo lift into the Canadian market.
Washington Examiner
China and South Korea square off over missile defense
A bilateral meeting between the Chinese and South Korean foreign ministers isn’t normally a newsworthy event. But when South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin flew to Beijing this week to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for a five-hour session, the two men walked away without resolving an issue that has confounded bilateral relations for years: Seoul’s deployment of the U.S.-manufactured Terminal High Altitude Air Defense System, or THAAD.
A US carrier and a pair of ships carrying F-35 stealth fighters are operating near Taiwan amid Chinese warnings: report
The ships are conducting normal operations but could linger in the area should a need arise, a senior defense official told USNI News.
Taiwan calls China’s bluff, says there’s ‘little chance’ of China imposing ‘stricter economic sanctions’
Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance reported China receives 37% of all Taiwanese exports.
China Says US Will 'Swallow The Bitter Fruit' If It Plans To Tie Tariffs To Taiwan Issue
After media reports emerged that China's latest aggression around Taiwan has the Biden administration rethink its plans to scrap the tariffs — Chinese experts called it "ridiculous" and said delaying removing the punitive tariffs would continue to hurt the U.S. economy. The experts told the Chinese Communist Party's flagship...
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
China Tourism seeks $2.16 billion in Hong Kong's biggest listing so far in 2022 - term sheet
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp is aiming to raise up to $2.16 billion through a new listing in Hong Kong, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters, in what will be the largest share sale in the city so far this year.
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
Business Insider
South Korea is looking for buyers of its new 'semi-stealth' fighter jet that could rival China's warplanes
South Korea is seeking a niche market for its semi-stealth fighter jets praised for their high agility and low maintenance costs, which are likely to emerge as a cost-effective alternative to Chinese warplanes, analysts in the country have said. The KF-21 Boramae, meaning "hawk" in Korean, is likely to provide...
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
Daimler Truck improves top and bottom lines in Q2
Daimler Truck AG reported higher revenue and income for the second quarter. But it expressed concerns for full-year results because of Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. If Russia restricts gas imports to Germany, some of Daimler’s plants there could face production constraints. Supply constraints inhibited finished truck deliveries, leading to negative free cash flow of 756 million euros ($781 million) in Q2.
DAT and Convoy: A load board love affair hits the rocks
A nasty legal skirmish between load board operator DAT and one of its former customers, Convoy, has the characteristics of a classic corporate divorce: betrayal, mistrust, financial gain and loss, and profound differences of opinion. What is known is that DAT, by far the trucking industry’s largest and most influential...
China drills show Beijing is developing the ability to strangle Taiwan, experts say
China's military exercises show Beijing doesn't need to invade Taiwan to control it -- rather it can strangle the self-ruled island, cutting it off from the outside world, Chinese and American analysts say.
Industry eyes are wide shut
This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 40 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
Summer of discontent for port drivers
Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, port protests hit Baltimore; Ford’s drone trucks; world’s largest container ship; and do delivery apps deliver to trucks?. Drivers take to the ports to make a stand against low pay, delays, regulations. Growing pains — 2022 has been...
Top US general orders comprehensive review of US-China military interactions
The most senior US general has ordered a comprehensive review of US military interactions with Chinese forces over the last five years as concerns about Beijing's assertive behavior in the Indo-Pacific region increases, according to three defense officials.
