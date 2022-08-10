ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Benzinga

China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea

Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
FOREIGN POLICY
freightwaves.com

Air Canada shows big ambitions for all-cargo venture

Air Canada isn’t just testing the waters for a stand-alone freighter division — it’s jumping in with both feet. The carrier was one of the first to harness the revenue opportunity from cargo-only passenger aircraft when the pandemic knocked out regular travel business and discovered there is strong demand for additional cargo lift into the Canadian market.
INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

China and South Korea square off over missile defense

A bilateral meeting between the Chinese and South Korean foreign ministers isn’t normally a newsworthy event. But when South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin flew to Beijing this week to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for a five-hour session, the two men walked away without resolving an issue that has confounded bilateral relations for years: Seoul’s deployment of the U.S.-manufactured Terminal High Altitude Air Defense System, or THAAD.
POLITICS
DOPE Quick Reads

UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War

M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
rigzone.com

88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement

'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
ALASKA STATE
freightwaves.com

Daimler Truck improves top and bottom lines in Q2

Daimler Truck AG reported higher revenue and income for the second quarter. But it expressed concerns for full-year results because of Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. If Russia restricts gas imports to Germany, some of Daimler’s plants there could face production constraints. Supply constraints inhibited finished truck deliveries, leading to negative free cash flow of 756 million euros ($781 million) in Q2.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

DAT and Convoy: A load board love affair hits the rocks

A nasty legal skirmish between load board operator DAT and one of its former customers, Convoy, has the characteristics of a classic corporate divorce: betrayal, mistrust, financial gain and loss, and profound differences of opinion. What is known is that DAT, by far the trucking industry’s largest and most influential...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Industry eyes are wide shut

This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 40 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
freightwaves.com

Summer of discontent for port drivers

Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, port protests hit Baltimore; Ford’s drone trucks; world’s largest container ship; and do delivery apps deliver to trucks?. Drivers take to the ports to make a stand against low pay, delays, regulations. Growing pains — 2022 has been...
BALTIMORE, MD

