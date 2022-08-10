ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Comments / 4

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Inmate death behind bars under investigation in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old inmate has died after she was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say correctional deputies and medical staff found 29-year-old Kelsi Fahrni unresponsive in her cell -where she was housed alone. Deputies and medical staff immediately administered first aid […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Escaped inmate in custody, captured in SE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate Marcos Rosales, who escaped custody from the downtown jail after allegedly attacking a deputy on Aug. 9, is in custody, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 12:50 p.m. Rosales was found at an apartment complex on Washington Street near Potomac Avenue. The office said over the last […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porterville, CA
City
Visalia, CA
Porterville, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Visalia, CA
Crime & Safety
City
August, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Motorcyclist listed as critical following Morning Dr. crash

BAKERSFELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash that severely injured a motorcyclist Friday night in east Bakersfield. Bakersfield police said officers were called to Morning Drive just south of Highway 178 just before 11 p.m. for a motorcycle crash. A man riding the motorcycle lost control […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman shot and killed in 1st Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to 1st Street near Holtby Road at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Bakersfield police said a woman was found on the road with a gunshot wound. The woman was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man facing 20 years for freeway shooting

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney has announced that Shane Enrique Bernal, 30, of Fresno was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno-based criminal street gang. Officials say that in May of 2020, Bernal, a gang member, pulled up next to […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder

VISALIA – A man from Visalia is facing up to 190 years in prison for the assault and attempted murder of multiple police officers in a shootout that took place 11 years ago. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29 at the South County Justice Center where McDarment faces over 190 years in prison.
VISALIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Murder#Violent Crime#The Juvenile Facility
KGET

Kern County man sentenced for illegal marijuana grow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for illegally growing marijuana at Sequoia National Forest, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents show, that law enforcement found a marijuana grow site in the national forest in July 2019 and they arrested David Moreno Florez, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested once again on repeated ag thefts in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after deputies say he is responsible for repeated ag thefts in Tulare County. 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay was taken into custody on Monday, just a few weeks after a prior arrest on the same charges. Back in March, deputies...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Porterville Recorder

TCSO Detectives Bust Serial Ag Thief

On Monday, TCSO Ag Detectives arrested 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay for Ag theft, just weeks after his previous arrest for the same crime. In early March, TCSO Ag Detectives began investigating thefts from dairies in the South County. At that time, Detectives identified Maldonado, a previously convicted serial AG thief, as the suspect.
LINDSAY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
GV Wire

Kern County Man Gets 12 Years for Illegal Sequoia Marijuana Grow

An illegal marijuana grower no longer will be free to destroy the Sequoia National Forest. David Moreno Florez, 28, of Taft, received a 12-year sentence on Friday from U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston in a Fresno courtroom. Florez’s sentence followed his guilty pleas in April to illegally growing marijuana...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD offers $1K reward for information on 2021 murder of Tyis Rush

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department Secret Witness Program is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in a 2021 homicide. On Aug. 14, 2021, BPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at 701 Planz Road around 6 p.m. When they arrived, they […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Accident Reported on Manning Avenue in Fresno County

Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal truck crash in Orange Cove on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The truck collision occurred in the afternoon at the intersection of Hills Valley Road and Manning Avenue near Highway 163, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

11 Years Later, Porterville Man Convicted for Shootout With Deputies

After nearly 11 years of delays by his defense lawyers, a Porterville man faces life in prison for the attempted murder of law enforcement officers on the Tule River Reservation. A Tulare County jury returned guilty verdicts on Monday against Marwin McDarment, 44, on multiple felony charges stemming from his...
PORTERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy