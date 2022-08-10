Read full article on original website
Visalia man arrested for starting illegal fire, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old man was arrested for starting an illegal fire, Visalia police say. On Friday, police officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of S. Mooney Blvd. to a fire report. On their way to the location, officers were told the fire was spreading to nearby vegetation, according to the authorities. […]
Inmate death behind bars under investigation in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old inmate has died after she was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say correctional deputies and medical staff found 29-year-old Kelsi Fahrni unresponsive in her cell -where she was housed alone. Deputies and medical staff immediately administered first aid […]
Woman who slipped out of handcuffs, fired at Fresno County deputies identified
A newly released image shows the moment 30-year-old Mariah Spate had a weapon turned on Fresno County deputies from the back of a patrol car after she had been placed in handcuffs.
Escaped inmate in custody, captured in SE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate Marcos Rosales, who escaped custody from the downtown jail after allegedly attacking a deputy on Aug. 9, is in custody, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 12:50 p.m. Rosales was found at an apartment complex on Washington Street near Potomac Avenue. The office said over the last […]
Motorcyclist listed as critical following Morning Dr. crash
BAKERSFELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash that severely injured a motorcyclist Friday night in east Bakersfield. Bakersfield police said officers were called to Morning Drive just south of Highway 178 just before 11 p.m. for a motorcycle crash. A man riding the motorcycle lost control […]
Woman shot and killed in 1st Street shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to 1st Street near Holtby Road at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Bakersfield police said a woman was found on the road with a gunshot wound. The woman was […]
DA: Fresno man facing 20 years for freeway shooting
FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney has announced that Shane Enrique Bernal, 30, of Fresno was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno-based criminal street gang. Officials say that in May of 2020, Bernal, a gang member, pulled up next to […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder
VISALIA – A man from Visalia is facing up to 190 years in prison for the assault and attempted murder of multiple police officers in a shootout that took place 11 years ago. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29 at the South County Justice Center where McDarment faces over 190 years in prison.
Kern County man sentenced for illegal marijuana grow
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for illegally growing marijuana at Sequoia National Forest, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents show, that law enforcement found a marijuana grow site in the national forest in July 2019 and they arrested David Moreno Florez, […]
KMPH.com
Man arrested once again on repeated ag thefts in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after deputies say he is responsible for repeated ag thefts in Tulare County. 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay was taken into custody on Monday, just a few weeks after a prior arrest on the same charges. Back in March, deputies...
Porterville Recorder
TCSO Detectives Bust Serial Ag Thief
On Monday, TCSO Ag Detectives arrested 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay for Ag theft, just weeks after his previous arrest for the same crime. In early March, TCSO Ag Detectives began investigating thefts from dairies in the South County. At that time, Detectives identified Maldonado, a previously convicted serial AG thief, as the suspect.
Man who threatened to shoot mother in Squaw Valley found dead, deputies say
The man Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were searching for in Squaw Valley on Friday has been found dead.
GV Wire
Kern County Man Gets 12 Years for Illegal Sequoia Marijuana Grow
An illegal marijuana grower no longer will be free to destroy the Sequoia National Forest. David Moreno Florez, 28, of Taft, received a 12-year sentence on Friday from U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston in a Fresno courtroom. Florez’s sentence followed his guilty pleas in April to illegally growing marijuana...
Reward up to $1K offered for info leading to arrest in southeast Bakersfield killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred a year ago in southeast Bakersfield. Police said the Secret Witness reward is being offered in the case of Demond Rufus, 22, who was fatally shot early Aug. 14 in the […]
DOJ: Man sentenced for illegal marijuana grow in Sequoia National Forest
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Kern County was sentenced to 12 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in the Sequoia National Forest and possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, in July 2019 officers located a clandestine marijuana grow in the Sequoia National Forest […]
BPD offers $1K reward for information on 2021 murder of Tyis Rush
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department Secret Witness Program is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in a 2021 homicide. On Aug. 14, 2021, BPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at 701 Planz Road around 6 p.m. When they arrived, they […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Accident Reported on Manning Avenue in Fresno County
Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal truck crash in Orange Cove on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The truck collision occurred in the afternoon at the intersection of Hills Valley Road and Manning Avenue near Highway 163, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck...
GV Wire
11 Years Later, Porterville Man Convicted for Shootout With Deputies
After nearly 11 years of delays by his defense lawyers, a Porterville man faces life in prison for the attempted murder of law enforcement officers on the Tule River Reservation. A Tulare County jury returned guilty verdicts on Monday against Marwin McDarment, 44, on multiple felony charges stemming from his...
Clovis police release bodycam video in woman's death
The woman, 35-year-old Isabel De la Torre, died after being restrained by officers. Her family has filed a lawsuit, claiming excessive force by Clovis police.
Pebble Fire: Couple badly burned in Fresno County wildfire, home destroyed
'(The firefighters) couldn't hear my parents screaming:' Fresno County residents Mike and Ann Russell are recovering from second- and third-degree burns and the loss of their home, car, and belongings, after narrowly escaping the Pebble Fire that broke out on July 31.
