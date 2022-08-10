ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

1 killed in Greeley trench collapse

One person was killed and another was injured after a trench collapsed in Greeley on Saturday. Gabby Easterwood reports. Former US Attorney speaks about recent raid at Mar-a-Lago. 90s, Sunday storms before a cooler week. Family still searching for woman who was last seen …. Fans tailgate for the first...
GREELEY, CO
KDVR.com

FOX31 and Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon – August 20th

Who: FOX31 and Channel 2 and the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Where: Northglenn Marketplace, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is partnering with FOX31 and Channel 2, Iron Mountain, Waste Management, and Metro Area Law Enforcement Agencies to help prevent identity theft by holding an annual Shred-A Thon at Northglenn Marketplace (10578 W 104th Ave, Northglenn, CO 80234) and the Douglas County Sherriff’s Office (4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109) on Saturday, August 20th from 8am to 12pm.
NORTHGLENN, CO
KDVR.com

Jeffco schools back next week

Jefferson County Public Schools is getting ready to welcome back students next Tuesday. Lisa D'Souza reports. Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday. Police recruiting video highlights job’s harsh reality. Wanted thief left baby in hot SUV. Former officer sued in teen’s shooting death. Case with Colorado ties...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Officers and first responders involved in McClain death in court

The five officers and first responders involved in Elijah McClain's death are in court today. Officers and first responders involved in McClain …. Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday. Police recruiting video highlights job’s harsh reality. Wanted thief left baby in hot SUV. Former officer sued in teen’s...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Arvada, CO
Arvada, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Loveland, CO
KDVR.com

Neighbor caught leaving his own poop behind

A man caught his neighbor leaving his dog's feces on his property. Then the man left behind something of his own. Joshua Short reports. Packz 4 kidz gives out backpacks ahead of the return …. Hot weekend but a pattern change is coming. Hot weekend ahead, wet start to next...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Union Station

When you think of Denver, one of the first places you might picture is Union Station. GDC’s Spencer Thomas takes us for a tour.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl 50#Tutors#Todd Davis#Red Rocks
KDVR.com

Hot weekend ahead, wet start to next week

Friday was another hot day in Denver with sunny skies and dry conditions. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Former US Attorney speaks about recent raid at Mar-a-Lago. Family still searching for woman who was last seen …. 1 killed in Greeley trench collapse. Fans tailgate for the first Broncos preseason game …
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
White House
KDVR.com

Ageless Expressions Medspa

Becky Vanicelli, a Registered Nurse and Owner of Ageless Expressions MedSpa, starts the conversation about aging and what steps you can take to feel and look your absolute best. Becky talked with GDC Host, Spencer Thomas, about restoring volume in the face, skin texture and tightness with Botox, Fillers, and more.
LITTLETON, CO
KDVR.com

Promoters to reimburse fans for wheelchair prices

The City and County of Denver and concert promoters Live Nation, AEG and PBS12 will reimburse concertgoers who were charged higher prices for wheelchair-accessible seats at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Talya Cunningham reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Karma, Luck and Psychic

Sponsored Segment by Karma, Luck and Psychic Insights. It’s time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Affordable Arts Festival – August 28th

What: 2022 Affordable Arts Festival presented by Ent Credit Union. Where: Arapahoe Community College, 5900 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, CO 80120. Come see the best place to find affordable art in Denver at the 2022 Affordable Arts Festival, presented by Ent Credit Union!. Over 160 artists from around the...
LITTLETON, CO
KDVR.com

Community College of Aurora- Part 5

GDC’s Spencer Thomas checked out the six million dollar expansion at Community College of Aurora that helps students explore more STEM careers. This is part of a week long series we will be doing with the school. Tune into Great Day Colorado each day this week to learn more. For more information go to CCAurora.edu.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Hot, dry weather sticks around through Saturday

Friday’s high temperature in Denver will be around the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies and dry weather. There will be a few isolated storms in the mountains. Here's Travis Michels' forecast.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy