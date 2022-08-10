Read full article on original website
1 killed in Greeley trench collapse
One person was killed and another was injured after a trench collapsed in Greeley on Saturday. Gabby Easterwood reports. Former US Attorney speaks about recent raid at Mar-a-Lago. 90s, Sunday storms before a cooler week. Family still searching for woman who was last seen …. Fans tailgate for the first...
FOX31 and Channel 2 Shred-A-Thon – August 20th
Who: FOX31 and Channel 2 and the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Where: Northglenn Marketplace, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is partnering with FOX31 and Channel 2, Iron Mountain, Waste Management, and Metro Area Law Enforcement Agencies to help prevent identity theft by holding an annual Shred-A Thon at Northglenn Marketplace (10578 W 104th Ave, Northglenn, CO 80234) and the Douglas County Sherriff’s Office (4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109) on Saturday, August 20th from 8am to 12pm.
Jeffco schools back next week
Jefferson County Public Schools is getting ready to welcome back students next Tuesday. Lisa D'Souza reports. Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday. Police recruiting video highlights job’s harsh reality. Wanted thief left baby in hot SUV. Former officer sued in teen’s shooting death. Case with Colorado ties...
Officers and first responders involved in McClain death in court
The five officers and first responders involved in Elijah McClain's death are in court today. Officers and first responders involved in McClain …. Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday. Police recruiting video highlights job’s harsh reality. Wanted thief left baby in hot SUV. Former officer sued in teen’s...
Neighbor caught leaving his own poop behind
A man caught his neighbor leaving his dog's feces on his property. Then the man left behind something of his own. Joshua Short reports. Packz 4 kidz gives out backpacks ahead of the return …. Hot weekend but a pattern change is coming. Hot weekend ahead, wet start to next...
Denver deputy suspended after punching inmate in the head 19 times
A Denver deputy will serve a 25-day suspension after a video obtained by the Problem Solvers shows him punching an inmate in the head 19 times on Sept. 15, 2021. Rob Low reports.
What is droperidol? Sedative could be used in Aurora
Aurora Fire Rescue’s medical director presented plans for adding a new sedative, droperidol, to the department’s protocols. Lori Jane Gliha reports.
Union Station
When you think of Denver, one of the first places you might picture is Union Station. GDC’s Spencer Thomas takes us for a tour.
Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday
Five trails in Boulder will implement new dog-leash restrictions beginning Monday to reduce wildlife interaction as this becomes the most active time of the years for bears. Gabby Easterwood reports.
Hot weekend ahead, wet start to next week
Friday was another hot day in Denver with sunny skies and dry conditions. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Former US Attorney speaks about recent raid at Mar-a-Lago. Family still searching for woman who was last seen …. 1 killed in Greeley trench collapse. Fans tailgate for the first Broncos preseason game …
Denver Parade of Homes showcases latest builds
The Denver Parade of Homes just kicked off the 2022 season Thursday showcasing almost 40 homes by 14 different builders. Dan Daru reports.
90s, Sunday storms before a cooler week
After some storms in the foothills, clouds will linger across Denver Saturday night with mild lows in the mid-60s. Travis Michels forecasts.
Restaurant struggling for landlord to repair roof
The Tree House Bar and Grill in Thornton is having a tough time getting its landlord to address the building's leaky room and plumbing problems. Greg Nieto reports.
Ageless Expressions Medspa
Becky Vanicelli, a Registered Nurse and Owner of Ageless Expressions MedSpa, starts the conversation about aging and what steps you can take to feel and look your absolute best. Becky talked with GDC Host, Spencer Thomas, about restoring volume in the face, skin texture and tightness with Botox, Fillers, and more.
Promoters to reimburse fans for wheelchair prices
The City and County of Denver and concert promoters Live Nation, AEG and PBS12 will reimburse concertgoers who were charged higher prices for wheelchair-accessible seats at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Talya Cunningham reports.
Family still searching for woman who was last seen in 2021
A woman in Aurora has been missing since last summer, and her family wants answers to where she may have gone. Courtney Fromm reports.
Karma, Luck and Psychic
Sponsored Segment by Karma, Luck and Psychic Insights. It’s time to dive into the world of psychic readings and healing services with the #1 Psychic in the U.S, Natalie Young. With 22 years of experience, this Denver based Psychic shares her gift with Great Day Colorado viewers, explaining the many services she offers such as, Angel Card Readings, Aura Cleansings, Chakra Balancing, Life Coaching, and Reiki Healing.
Affordable Arts Festival – August 28th
What: 2022 Affordable Arts Festival presented by Ent Credit Union. Where: Arapahoe Community College, 5900 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, CO 80120. Come see the best place to find affordable art in Denver at the 2022 Affordable Arts Festival, presented by Ent Credit Union!. Over 160 artists from around the...
Community College of Aurora- Part 5
GDC’s Spencer Thomas checked out the six million dollar expansion at Community College of Aurora that helps students explore more STEM careers. This is part of a week long series we will be doing with the school. Tune into Great Day Colorado each day this week to learn more. For more information go to CCAurora.edu.
Hot, dry weather sticks around through Saturday
Friday’s high temperature in Denver will be around the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies and dry weather. There will be a few isolated storms in the mountains. Here's Travis Michels' forecast.
