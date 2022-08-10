ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead in wreck near Drake Avenue, Memorial Parkway

One person has died in a three-vehicle wreck Friday in the area of Drake Avenue and Memorial Parkway. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the victim was a male. Huntsville Police asked motorists to avoid the area while they cleared the scene. Stick with WAAY 31 for...
WAFF

Overnight rolling lane closures along Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will continue installing LED street lights along Governors Drive this evening. This will involve rolling lane closures from Bassett Street to Covemont Drive with additional work at the Dug Hill Road/Governors Drive intersection. The installation will begin at 8:00 p.m. and is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Man killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County

One person was killed in an early Saturday crash in Limestone County. Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jarvis was not wearing a seat belt and was...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Road closures in Downtown Huntsville for “OktobeeZrfest” festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department will be assisting with traffic and road closures for the 2022 “OktobeeZrfest German Cultural Heritage” Festival this weekend in Downtown Huntsville. Road closures will begin at noon on Saturday, August 13 and end at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 14.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Huntsville

A pedestrian was hit by a train and killed Thursday morning near Lee High School, according to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. The identity of the victim had not been released as of Thursday afternoon, but earlier in the day, Huntsville City Schools told WAAY 31 the pedestrian was not a student.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport

Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt. Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt. One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. Updated: 1 hour ago. One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. Tuscumbia man charged with murder and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Traffic alert for Hwy 31 and Hwy 278

TRAFFIC ALERT: The traffic light at the intersection of Hwy 31 and Hwy 278 will be inoperable for several hours on Wednesday evening beginning at 7 p.m. for the replacement of the control box by the Alabama Department of Transportation. Officers from the Cullman Police Department will be on hand to direct traffic. Please use caution.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Alabama man set house on fire with seven people trapped inside, authorities say

Limestone County authorities have arrested an Elkmont man for arson after they say he set fire to a home with several people inside. The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 2. At about 9 p.m., dispatchers were alerted to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Hogan Drive in Elkmont. The call came from the homeowner, who said she was inside the house with six other people, trapped in the basement. The caller said she believed her husband started the fire, authorities say.
ELKMONT, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur man killed in Priceville wreck involving motorcycle, semi

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun has released the identity of a man killed in a Sunday evening crash in Priceville. Chunn said Jessy Lancaster, 36, of Decatur died in the wreck on Highway 67 near the Pilot Travel Center. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a motorcycle and semi were...
DECATUR, AL

