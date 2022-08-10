Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
WAAY-TV
1 dead in wreck near Drake Avenue, Memorial Parkway
One person has died in a three-vehicle wreck Friday in the area of Drake Avenue and Memorial Parkway. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. said the victim was a male. Huntsville Police asked motorists to avoid the area while they cleared the scene. Stick with WAAY 31 for...
WAFF
Overnight rolling lane closures along Governors Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will continue installing LED street lights along Governors Drive this evening. This will involve rolling lane closures from Bassett Street to Covemont Drive with additional work at the Dug Hill Road/Governors Drive intersection. The installation will begin at 8:00 p.m. and is...
WAAY-TV
Man killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County
One person was killed in an early Saturday crash in Limestone County. Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jarvis was not wearing a seat belt and was...
WAFF
Road closures in Downtown Huntsville for “OktobeeZrfest” festival
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department will be assisting with traffic and road closures for the 2022 “OktobeeZrfest German Cultural Heritage” Festival this weekend in Downtown Huntsville. Road closures will begin at noon on Saturday, August 13 and end at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 14.
Did you feel it? Magnitude 2.7 earthquake shakes Tennessee Valley Saturday
A magnitude 2.7 quake falls in what the United States Geological Survey deems a minor earthquake.
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Huntsville
A pedestrian was hit by a train and killed Thursday morning near Lee High School, according to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. The identity of the victim had not been released as of Thursday afternoon, but earlier in the day, Huntsville City Schools told WAAY 31 the pedestrian was not a student.
WAFF
Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport
Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt. Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt. One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. Updated: 1 hour ago. One man dead in two-vehicle crash on Memorial Parkway. Tuscumbia man charged with murder and...
Train hits, kills pedestrian near Lee High School
One person was killed on Thursday after officials confirm there was an incident involving a train.
Traffic alert for Hwy 31 and Hwy 278
TRAFFIC ALERT: The traffic light at the intersection of Hwy 31 and Hwy 278 will be inoperable for several hours on Wednesday evening beginning at 7 p.m. for the replacement of the control box by the Alabama Department of Transportation. Officers from the Cullman Police Department will be on hand to direct traffic. Please use caution.
WAFF
Madison family deals with ongoing repair delays in newly built home
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - What should have been an exciting experience for the Townsend family, turned into an exhausting one. The Townsend’s said buying a home is not what it lived up to be. “We closed and had tons of things not done, it was not just one or...
Alabama man set house on fire with seven people trapped inside, authorities say
Limestone County authorities have arrested an Elkmont man for arson after they say he set fire to a home with several people inside. The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 2. At about 9 p.m., dispatchers were alerted to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Hogan Drive in Elkmont. The call came from the homeowner, who said she was inside the house with six other people, trapped in the basement. The caller said she believed her husband started the fire, authorities say.
Power restored to Madison after vehicle removed from guy wire
According to Huntsville Utilities, a vehicle got caught in a guy wire and power had to be shut off to remove it.
WAAY-TV
Body of missing Morgan County mother found in woods near last known location
UPDATE: One of the people detained was arrested on an outstanding warrant with Courtland Police. The other person detained was released Thursday. FROM EARLIER: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the body found Thursday in Trinity is that of Taylor Haynes, the 25-year-old woman reported missing more than a month ago from Decatur.
Man wanted in connection with Lincoln County shooting turns himself in
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms a man wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left two children and a woman injured is in custody.
Downtown Huntsville’s historic Lewter Hardware will close
Lewter Hardware is closing in downtown Huntsville after nearly a century of serving customers one at a time in a museum-like building with added rooms, wooden floors and shelves that climb the walls. Manager Caleb Hipp confirmed the closing on Friday, and a sign was on the door this week....
CDC: Much of North Alabama now at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Alabama continues to see a “high” COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Alabama man charged with stealing $7k from homeowner for promised yard work
A Decatur resident told police that they hired Christopher Jay Britt with "Britt Lawncare and Landscaping" to work on their property, giving him a check for $7,000 as a deposit.
WAAY-TV
Decatur man killed in Priceville wreck involving motorcycle, semi
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun has released the identity of a man killed in a Sunday evening crash in Priceville. Chunn said Jessy Lancaster, 36, of Decatur died in the wreck on Highway 67 near the Pilot Travel Center. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a motorcycle and semi were...
WAFF
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
