Notebook: Smith turns pro to advance Olympic swim campaign

Regan Smith now is laser-focused on the 2024 Olympics after the Lakeville native announced Tuesday she will forgo her final three years of collegiate swimming at Stanford University and turn professional.

Smith, who won three medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, has retained an agent and will move to Tempe, Arizona, to train with a pro group coached by Bob Bowman, who’s best known in swimming circles as the coach of 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps. Bowman also is head coach of the men’s and women’s teams at Arizona State University.

“After spending a substantial part of the last two years on my mental game, it’s time to focus on increasing my training intensity. I’m entirely confident that Bob’s leadership and training will have me exactly where I want to be for Paris 2024,” Smith, 20, said in a statement. “I believe that, in the long run, this is the best way for me to continue to develop as an athlete.”

Bowman, in the same statement, said “Regan is a special athlete, and I look forward to helping her work towards her goals in the coming years. She has a clear picture of where she wants to go and how to get there. Having tremendous respect for both Mike Parratto and Greg Meehan, I am honored to build on the strong foundation they have given Regan.”

Parratto is head coach for the Riptide Swim Team in Apple Valley, where Smith trained from 2015 until leaving for Stanford. Meehan is the Stanford women’s team’s head coach.

The announcement also stated Smith has an endorsement deal with Speedo and will serve as an ambassador for Foss Swim School, which was founded in Minnesota and now has locations in six states.

Smith won silver medals in the 200-meter butterfly and 400 medley relay last summer in Tokyo, as well as a bronze in the 100 backstroke. She continued to perform well at the international level this summer, winning gold medals in the 100 backstroke and 400 medley relay in the world championships in Hungary. Those were the third and four world championship gold medals of her career.

She won the 200 backstroke in the 2022 NCAA championships in March. Smith continues to hold world records in the women’s 200 backstroke and as a member of the U.S. 400 medley relay, both of which were set at the 2019 world championships.

Smith will concentrate on the 2024 Olympics for now, but her career might not end there. She told Sun Thisweek Newspapers in an interview last summer she hopes to remain competitive internationally through 2028, when the Olympics are scheduled for Los Angeles.

U.S. Mid-Amateur qualifier

Max Tylke of Lakeville is one of three golfers to reach the U.S. Mid-Amateur through a qualifier last week in Prior Lake.

Tylke, who played high school golf at Eastview, shot 3-under-par 69 in the qualifier at Wilds Golf Club. So did Robert Newbold of Plymouth and Bryce Hanstad of Edina, who also advance for the national tournament, which will be Sept. 10-15 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin.

The U.S. Mid-Amateur is open to players 25 and older.

It will be the fourth United States Golf Association event Tylke has played, along with the U.S. Amateur Public Links in 2013, U.S. Amateur in 2017 and U.S. Amateur Four-Ball in 2021. Locally, Tylke won the Minnesota Golf Association Players’ Championship in 2021 and has won the state public links championship twice.