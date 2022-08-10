ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhue County, MN

Zumbrota woman, 18, killed in Goodhue County crash

GOODHUE CO., Minn. – An 18-year-old woman is dead following a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 60 and County Road 1 in Wanamingo Township.

The victim, from Zumbrota, was traveling southbound on 1 when she collided with a semi heading westbound on Hwy. 60.

The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old Lewiston man, was not hurt. The victim's identity has not been released.

