ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcrw.com

LA author and sometimes food writer Michelle Huneven discusses ‘Search’

In an excerpt from her KCRW Bookworm interview guest-hosted by Evan Kleiman, Los Angeles-based author Michelle Huneven discusses her latest novel, “Search.” Her protagonist Dana Potowski is a restaurant critic, food writer, and longtime member of the Unitarian Universalist congregation in Southern California, where she joins the committee on the hunt for their new minister.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Guelaguetza: Gift of Oaxacan culture gets a grand party in LA

Guelaguetza means offering or gift in Zapotec, an indigenous language of Mexico. It’s also the name of the biggest celebration for Oaxacans in LA, which is set for August 14. LAUSD begins its new term on August 15. Superintendent Carvalho talks about pandemic-induced building upgrades, more digital and tutorial...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy