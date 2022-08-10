(Omaha, NE) -- One person is dead following a shooting at a north Omaha housing authority apartment building. Omaha Police say around 8:45 Friday morning officers were called to the Florence Tower, near Florence Boulevard and Browne Street, for a report of a shooting. Once on the scene, officers found one person dead inside one of the apartments. The victim's identify has not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

