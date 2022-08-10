Read full article on original website
Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery. In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case. They urge people to...
1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man has died following an overnight crash on the south side of Scribner on Highway 275. The man killed is in his 20s and is from northeast Nebraska. A couple in a second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The...
Omaha police investigating Saturday afternoon double homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say they're investigating a double homicide that happened Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to an initial "nature unknown" call around 3: 15 p.m. near South 16th and Frederick streets. Two people were found dead in the house upon arrival, "under suspicious circumstances," according to officials.
Omaha Police investigating fourth homicide in two days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police Lieutenant confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a double homicide. The deaths mark the city’s fourth homicide within the past two days. OPD said the initial call came in just after 3:00pm for ‘nature unknown’. The victims, found inside a home...
Omaha Police looking for suspect in Florence Tower fatal shooting, victim identified
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a Friday morning shooting. According to Omaha Police, one person has died from a shooting at Florence Tower, a housing complex operated by the Omaha Housing Authority. Shalonna Houston, 26, was killed in the shooting. Omaha Police are actively searching for...
Citizen held suspected car thief at gunpoint, Nebraska sheriff’s office says
A man believed to have stolen multiple cars across eastern Nebraska has been arrested after authorities said a citizen saw him allegedly trying to steal a vehicle.
Omaha officials investigate homicide after victim dies from injuries after shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ongoing investigation of a shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Omaha officers arrived at Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting as a 22-year-old victim arrived by a private car according to the release. Earlier officials said the 22-year-old is in critical but stable condition but he has now died from injuries.
Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop
STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
Hit and run crash involving motorcycle in Omaha ends with one in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. The agents were driving near 40th and Hamilton just before 2 p.m. when they saw a motorcycle collide with a car. The cyclist tried to take off but ditched his bike a short...
Bank robber grabs officer's gun and fires during a scuffle
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a man who tried to rob a bank got into a scuffle with an off-duty police officer on the way out and fired one round after grabbing the officer’s gun, but no one was hurt. Police said the incident was reported...
Police investigate shooting near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Friday that has one person in critical condition. Officers arrived at Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting as a 22-year-old victim arrived by a private car according to the release. The actual scene...
Police obtain warrant for 20-year-old male in connection to deadly apartment shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after a Friday morning shooting inside Florence Towers, according to Omaha police. The OPD homicide unit obtained a felony arrest warrant for 20-year-old Davon Brown for 2nd-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide of Shalonna Houston, according to a Friday night news release.
One person dead following Friday morning shooting at north Omaha apartment
(Omaha, NE) -- One person is dead following a shooting at a north Omaha housing authority apartment building. Omaha Police say around 8:45 Friday morning officers were called to the Florence Tower, near Florence Boulevard and Browne Street, for a report of a shooting. Once on the scene, officers found one person dead inside one of the apartments. The victim's identify has not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Homicide investigation at Florence Tower in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday morning. OPD said around 8:45 a.m. a homicide happened at 5100 Florence Blvd. Officers said they were called to the Florence Tower in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they said they found a dead...
Omaha Police: Force justified on 12-year-old in June incident
Bystander video appears to show the now-exonerated officer place his hand or upper arm on the back of a young male's head or neck and shove it into the side of a police car.
Man finds car being rammed, driver leaves the scene
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a crash that caused damage to two vehicles. The crash happened Saturday about 3 a.m. along the 10th Street bridge near 10th and Pacific. One of the vehicle owners said he saw someone ramming his vehicle, and when he came out, the...
Omaha Crime Stoppers offering $25,000 reward in homicide investigation
UNION, Neb. — Omaha Crime Stoppers is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to who killed Lamar Nedd. Douglas County deputies found his body on Sunday near North 75th Street and Rainwood Road. The sheriff's office is investigating his death as a homicide. Call 402-444-STOP, if...
Warrant Obtained In Omaha Homicide Case
Omaha Police today continue to investigate a homicide at Florence Tower, 5100 Florence Blvd., and have now obtained a felony arrest warrant in the case. Investigators say 20-year-old Davon Brown is wanted for second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston.
UPDATE: Omaha police say shooting near 49th & Charles now homicide investigation
Omaha Police are investigating a shooting Friday that left a 22-year-old man in critical but stable condition.
19-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received five years and three months in prison on Friday for drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 19-year-old Amgad Gaber, of Lincoln, was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
