ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery. In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case. They urge people to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash

SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man has died following an overnight crash on the south side of Scribner on Highway 275. The man killed is in his 20s and is from northeast Nebraska. A couple in a second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigating Saturday afternoon double homicide

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say they're investigating a double homicide that happened Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to an initial "nature unknown" call around 3: 15 p.m. near South 16th and Frederick streets. Two people were found dead in the house upon arrival, "under suspicious circumstances," according to officials.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigating fourth homicide in two days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police Lieutenant confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a double homicide. The deaths mark the city’s fourth homicide within the past two days. OPD said the initial call came in just after 3:00pm for ‘nature unknown’. The victims, found inside a home...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska#Freddy#N 72nd Street
WOWT

Omaha officials investigate homicide after victim dies from injuries after shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ongoing investigation of a shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Omaha officers arrived at Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting as a 22-year-old victim arrived by a private car according to the release. Earlier officials said the 22-year-old is in critical but stable condition but he has now died from injuries.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop

STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police investigate shooting near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Friday that has one person in critical condition. Officers arrived at Children’s Hospital to investigate a shooting as a 22-year-old victim arrived by a private car according to the release. The actual scene...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

One person dead following Friday morning shooting at north Omaha apartment

(Omaha, NE) -- One person is dead following a shooting at a north Omaha housing authority apartment building. Omaha Police say around 8:45 Friday morning officers were called to the Florence Tower, near Florence Boulevard and Browne Street, for a report of a shooting. Once on the scene, officers found one person dead inside one of the apartments. The victim's identify has not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Homicide investigation at Florence Tower in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday morning. OPD said around 8:45 a.m. a homicide happened at 5100 Florence Blvd. Officers said they were called to the Florence Tower in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they said they found a dead...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Man finds car being rammed, driver leaves the scene

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a crash that caused damage to two vehicles. The crash happened Saturday about 3 a.m. along the 10th Street bridge near 10th and Pacific. One of the vehicle owners said he saw someone ramming his vehicle, and when he came out, the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Crime Stoppers offering $25,000 reward in homicide investigation

UNION, Neb. — Omaha Crime Stoppers is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to who killed Lamar Nedd. Douglas County deputies found his body on Sunday near North 75th Street and Rainwood Road. The sheriff's office is investigating his death as a homicide. Call 402-444-STOP, if...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Warrant Obtained In Omaha Homicide Case

Omaha Police today continue to investigate a homicide at Florence Tower, 5100 Florence Blvd., and have now obtained a felony arrest warrant in the case. Investigators say 20-year-old Davon Brown is wanted for second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to over five years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received five years and three months in prison on Friday for drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 19-year-old Amgad Gaber, of Lincoln, was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy