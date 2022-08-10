Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
13abc.com
Feel Good Friday: Good News Brewing
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Flatlands Coffee in Bowling Green caters to coffee connoisseurs, but also to the average “Joe.”. Owner, Ben Vollmar, opts to refer to himself as an “executive leader.” He opened the cafe in 2015 and expanded to include a roastery three years ago.
nbc24.com
Maumee Summer Fair returns with local music, food and performers
MAUMEE, Ohio — The Maumee Summer Fair is back for a 45th round this weekend. The fair took over Uptown Maumee on Dudley and Wayne streets starting Friday evening. Beginning at 5 p.m. visitors can try food from 11 different Maumee restaurants and enjoy live music. Families can also check out the fun zone with games, inflatables, train rides and a movie on the 32-foot Elite Movie Screen. Those Friday night activities will occur Saturday as well, with The Taste of Maumee resuming at 10 a.m.
WTOL-TV
Go 419 Weekend Rundown: August 12 - 14
TOLEDO, Ohio — Get outside and enjoy the exciting events going on in The Glass City this weekend!. 2022 Toledo Jeep Fest | Downtown Toledo | 12 p.m. Get ready and rev your engines because this weekend is the return of Toledo Jeep Fest! Join in on the signature All-Jeep Parade through downtown or visit the many participating vendors. Live music by country music artist Justin Moore will kick off at 6:15 p.m. Moore is best known for his hits "We Didn't Have Much" and "Why We Drink." While Jeep Fest is free to attend, tickets to the show can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
13abc.com
Jeep Fest teams up with Metroparks Toledo to offer campsite for festival
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Have you ever considered camping in a Jeep?. Well, now you can! As Jeep Fest is welcoming camping for the first time in the festival’s history. It’s all part of Jeep Fest festivities and is a brand-new way to celebrate two things that Toledo loves: Jeeps and our Metroparks.
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan
There's only one type of restaurant that really hits the spot when you're super hungry and that's a buffet. From delicious sides to hot plates and desserts, here are 8 of the best Michigan buffets that are sure to satisfy your appetite.
Barefoot at the Beach 2022: Tickets still available!
TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend you can head to a beach party and support the youth. Barefoot at the Beach takes place Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:30 - 11:00PM. It will be be held at Maumee Bay State Park. The event will feature food from 30 local restaurants, live...
WTOL-TV
Netherlands man attends Toledo Jeep Fest
TOLEDO, Ohio — While the Toledo Jeep Fest has been attracting Americans with Jeep pride from all over the country since 2016, this year, it's drawn a man from across the pond. Willem van Holten bought his first Jeep in 1980 and has driven one ever since. The self-proclaimed...
Ribs and R&B Festival Hits Detroit’s Waterfront
Detroit's Ribs and R&B Festival is back at the waterfront this weekend with good food and great entertainment. The post Ribs and R&B Festival Hits Detroit’s Waterfront appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
toledoparent.com
New Family Friendly Toledo Businesses: September/October 2022
Toledo Met offers ballet classes with beginner to advanced levels, along with voice, acting and musical theater dance lessons. Their main focus is to instill a love of the performing arts in children. Make sure to mark your calendars for their December 4, 2022 rendition of “The Nutcracker,” which is sure to be a success given their accomplished instructors. Learn more about the Toledo Met’s programs at toledomet.com. Toledo Met, 5441 Main St., Sylvania. 419-913-8476. —EH.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
13abc.com
Digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets begins
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Theatre Guild is holding a digital lottery where participants will have the chance to win discounted tickets to see “Hamilton” at the Stranahan Theatre. ATG says for each performance of “Hamilton,” there will be 40 tickets that only cost $10 that will...
13abc.com
Old South End Gateway Arch installation begins, DeWine to dedicate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Installation of the Old South End Gateway Arch has begun and Governor Mike DeWine will be in Toledo for the dedication next week. The Gateway Arch, which will be located on Broadway just southwest of the I-75 overpass, is a signature project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project. The Arch will arrive in Toledo and be installed on Aug 15.
toledocitypaper.com
Doc Watson’s: Hole in the wall turned local treasure
Nestled in the back corner of Foundation Park Plaza at 1515 South Byrne Rd. lies one of Toledo’s best kept secrets. Rich with family history and neon signs, Doc Watson’s Flavorful Foods & Spirits has been welcoming visitors with friendly service, charming décor and a vast menu of food and drink for nearly three decades.
pointandshoreland.com
‘Murder, Mystery, Mayhem’ at Toledo’s science center
Imagination Station’s next Science After Dark: Whodunit? Mystery Theater is set for Saturday, September 10. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m., at the science center, 1 Discovery Way, Toledo. Tickets are on sale now and include the full murder mystery experience facilitated by the Murder Mystery Company, full access to the science center and a boxed charcuterie tray. There also will be snacks available for purchase and a cash bar.
'One lucky ticket. One winning ticket': St. Jude Dream Home winners share their excitement
SYLVANIA, Ohio — On Thursday, WTOL announced the winner of this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Susan Fandrey from Whitehouse's name was called to receive the $550,000 home. Hearing her name on TV just didn't seem real. "Unbelievable," Fandrey's husband said. "We were actually watching the news when...
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit
Six Black-owned breakfast spots in Detroit that we support and believe you should support on any given morning. The post Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
WTOL-TV
Congrats to the WINNER of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home!
And the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is... Susan Fandrey from Whitehouse, Ohio! Congratulations and thank you to everyone for supporting St. Jude!
13abc.com
Howard Marsh prepares for major renovations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Howard Marsh is undergoing renovations to its parking lots and road. Metroparks Toledo announced that the park will be closed to vehicles from August 15 to August 18. The road improvement will consist of re-grading the existing stone roadway, reshaping to improve drainage, and resurfacing to provide...
