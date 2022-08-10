ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Feel Good Friday: Good News Brewing

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Flatlands Coffee in Bowling Green caters to coffee connoisseurs, but also to the average “Joe.”. Owner, Ben Vollmar, opts to refer to himself as an “executive leader.” He opened the cafe in 2015 and expanded to include a roastery three years ago.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
nbc24.com

Maumee Summer Fair returns with local music, food and performers

MAUMEE, Ohio — The Maumee Summer Fair is back for a 45th round this weekend. The fair took over Uptown Maumee on Dudley and Wayne streets starting Friday evening. Beginning at 5 p.m. visitors can try food from 11 different Maumee restaurants and enjoy live music. Families can also check out the fun zone with games, inflatables, train rides and a movie on the 32-foot Elite Movie Screen. Those Friday night activities will occur Saturday as well, with The Taste of Maumee resuming at 10 a.m.
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL-TV

Go 419 Weekend Rundown: August 12 - 14

TOLEDO, Ohio — Get outside and enjoy the exciting events going on in The Glass City this weekend!. 2022 Toledo Jeep Fest | Downtown Toledo | 12 p.m. Get ready and rev your engines because this weekend is the return of Toledo Jeep Fest! Join in on the signature All-Jeep Parade through downtown or visit the many participating vendors. Live music by country music artist Justin Moore will kick off at 6:15 p.m. Moore is best known for his hits "We Didn't Have Much" and "Why We Drink." While Jeep Fest is free to attend, tickets to the show can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Jeep Fest teams up with Metroparks Toledo to offer campsite for festival

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Have you ever considered camping in a Jeep?. Well, now you can! As Jeep Fest is welcoming camping for the first time in the festival’s history. It’s all part of Jeep Fest festivities and is a brand-new way to celebrate two things that Toledo loves: Jeeps and our Metroparks.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Barefoot at the Beach 2022: Tickets still available!

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend you can head to a beach party and support the youth. Barefoot at the Beach takes place Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:30 - 11:00PM. It will be be held at Maumee Bay State Park. The event will feature food from 30 local restaurants, live...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Netherlands man attends Toledo Jeep Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio — While the Toledo Jeep Fest has been attracting Americans with Jeep pride from all over the country since 2016, this year, it's drawn a man from across the pond. Willem van Holten bought his first Jeep in 1980 and has driven one ever since. The self-proclaimed...
TOLEDO, OH
toledoparent.com

New Family Friendly Toledo Businesses: September/October 2022

Toledo Met offers ballet classes with beginner to advanced levels, along with voice, acting and musical theater dance lessons. Their main focus is to instill a love of the performing arts in children. Make sure to mark your calendars for their December 4, 2022 rendition of “The Nutcracker,” which is sure to be a success given their accomplished instructors. Learn more about the Toledo Met’s programs at toledomet.com. Toledo Met, 5441 Main St., Sylvania. 419-913-8476. —EH.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Hittin’ The Town: Magnificent estate along the Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have a lot of great interactive historic sites and parks to explore in our region and one of them is the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. You can wander through the magnificent grounds or even take a class there. The 577 Foundation opened in 1988. It...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets begins

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Theatre Guild is holding a digital lottery where participants will have the chance to win discounted tickets to see “Hamilton” at the Stranahan Theatre. ATG says for each performance of “Hamilton,” there will be 40 tickets that only cost $10 that will...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Old South End Gateway Arch installation begins, DeWine to dedicate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Installation of the Old South End Gateway Arch has begun and Governor Mike DeWine will be in Toledo for the dedication next week. The Gateway Arch, which will be located on Broadway just southwest of the I-75 overpass, is a signature project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project. The Arch will arrive in Toledo and be installed on Aug 15.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Doc Watson’s: Hole in the wall turned local treasure

Nestled in the back corner of Foundation Park Plaza at 1515 South Byrne Rd. lies one of Toledo’s best kept secrets. Rich with family history and neon signs, Doc Watson’s Flavorful Foods & Spirits has been welcoming visitors with friendly service, charming décor and a vast menu of food and drink for nearly three decades.
TOLEDO, OH
pointandshoreland.com

‘Murder, Mystery, Mayhem’ at Toledo’s science center

Imagination Station’s next Science After Dark: Whodunit? Mystery Theater is set for Saturday, September 10. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m., at the science center, 1 Discovery Way, Toledo. Tickets are on sale now and include the full murder mystery experience facilitated by the Murder Mystery Company, full access to the science center and a boxed charcuterie tray. There also will be snacks available for purchase and a cash bar.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Howard Marsh prepares for major renovations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Howard Marsh is undergoing renovations to its parking lots and road. Metroparks Toledo announced that the park will be closed to vehicles from August 15 to August 18. The road improvement will consist of re-grading the existing stone roadway, reshaping to improve drainage, and resurfacing to provide...
TOLEDO, OH

