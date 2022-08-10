Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Food pantry running low in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An association of churches in Clarke County has been sharing food with people who need a little help....and now it needs assistance from some of you to continue that mission. The Clarke County Baptist Association is facing a food pantry shortage and is looking for...
WTOK-TV
Local organization hosts charity event for single mothers
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mothers of Purpose organization hosted a charity event geared toward single mothers in Philadelphia. At the event, mothers were given free bibles, diapers, wipes, and gently used or new children’s clothing. Jennifer Carter, the event organizer, said she wants to give people the tools...
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies pick up donated rifles
Deputy Cortez Peebles, Deputy Gerald Willis, Sheriff Eric Clark, gunsmith Dave Davis and 601 Sports General Manager Christine Hemphill pose with rifles recently donated to the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department. The Board of Supervisors approved the acceptance of the weapons in July “A donor who wanted to remain anonymous...
WTOK-TV
Lydia’s House back open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The COVID pandemic led to the closing of many local businesses, and many of them were not able to get back to where they were, but Lydia’s House here in Meridian has opened back up to serve the community. Lydia’s House has been in operation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foodmanufacturing.com
Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
wcbi.com
Mississippi State students pack their bags and head back to campus
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Wrap it in Maroon and white. That was the scene at the Mississippi State University campus early this morning for Moving to MSU. The Bulldog Family grew by the hundreds as students made their way to their new home. “I’m Super excited, ” said Malloy....
bobgermanylaw.com
Crawford, MS - Thomas C. Brown Jr. Fatally Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Hwy 45 Alternate
Crawford, MS (August 13, 2022) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a pedestrian fatality on Friday, August 12th in Lowndes County. According to sources, at about 4:00 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer as he walked alongside the northbound side of Highway 45 Alternate halfway between Artesia and Crawford.
wtva.com
Starkville man receives 20-year sentence for 2019 death of mother
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man received a 20-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter and exploitation of a vulnerable person. According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Jeffrey Moore’s charges stemmed from the April 2019 death of his mother. “In Mrs. Moore’s final...
RELATED PEOPLE
wtva.com
One injured in Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating an early morning Saturday shooting. According to Public Information Officer, Sergeant Brandon Lovelady, Pines Manufactured Home Community on Louisville St. to the report of a gunshot victim. The victim was transported for treatment. The incident is under investigation. They ask...
mageenews.com
Attorney General Fitch secures Manslaughter plea in case of neglect and exploitation of a vulnerable adult
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Last Thursday, Jeffrey Moore of Starkville, Mississippi pled guilty and was sentenced on one count of Culpable Negligence Manslaughter and one count of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person before Oktibbeha County Circuit Judge James Kitchens. The charges stem from the April 2019 death of Moore’s mother.
New chapel under construction at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced construction is now underway on a chapel at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Rankin County. Commissioner Burl Cain was joined Friday by MDOC staff, supporters, and inmates who shoveled dirt toward the construction of a 6,400-square-foot interfaith chapel. The chapel […]
kicks96news.com
More COVID Deaths Reported Locally
There’ve been three more local COVID deaths. The latest update from the State Health Department shows no deaths in the past week in this part of central Mississippi but the week before, two people died in Neshoba County and one in Attala. And in the past week, there’ve been 129 new COVID cases in Attala, 110 in Neshoba and 55 new cases in Leake County. All three counties are among the 35 in Mississippi classified as having high community levels of COVID.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
UPDATE: Name released of pedestrian killed on Highway 45 Alternate in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a man from Crawford died Friday morning while walking in one of the northbound lanes of Highway 45 Alternate in Lowndes County. Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom identified the man as Thomas C. Brown Jr, 37. Beckom says a 18...
WLBT
COVID-19 concerns parents could face as children go back to school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Most schools are starting the year off with a more relaxed atmosphere. There are no mandatory masks and no virtual learning in most districts this upcoming school year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is also planning to update its guidance for schools. The...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 12, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 11:29 AM on August 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
WLBT
VIDEO: Twix, a therapeutic kangaroo, hops into WLBT’s studios
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Twix, a kangaroo who specializes in pet therapy hopped into WLBT Thursday and we are all happier because of him. Twix made his debut on Today at 11, snuggled in the arms of his owner, Katrinna Miller. Miller is the executive director of Mississippi Therapy Animals,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kicks96news.com
Fight Leads to Arrest and more in Leake on Friday
5:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to HWY 35 South in Walnut Grove for a disturbance in progress there. One person was taken into custody. 7:28 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 16 East from Edinburg toward Carthage.
Neshoba Democrat
Female fugitive wanted for burglary arrested in Leake County
A fugitive wanted for a 2020 burglary here who is known for giving law enforcement false names was arrested in Leake County late last month during a traffic stop, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The fugitive, Rosemary Carter, 46, 969 Union Road, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
wtva.com
Updated - One killed, three injured in Winona shooting
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead and three others were hurt in a Winona shooting. Gunfire rang out at a home in the 600 block of Powell Street Wednesday evening. Calvin Young, the assistant police chief, says three men and one woman got hurt. They are being treated...
Neshoba Democrat
Boyd sentenced to life without parole
Marlon Boyd of Philadelphia was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following his capital murder conviction in Circuit Court last month,. Boyd, 20, of Philadelphia, was found guilty in the March 20, 2021, slaying death of 27-year-old Desmond Davis of Philadelphia in an early-morning robbery at the Western Motel on south Holland Avenue.
Comments / 0