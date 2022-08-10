Layup Lines: Dejounte Murray is making a heel turn on the Pro-Am circuit

Welcome to Layup Lines, our daily NBA newsletter where we’ll prep you for a tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

One of the fun things about the NBA offseason every year is seeing clips of players participating in Pro-Am games. This year, there have been an abundance of those clips, from LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan at the Drew League in L.A. to a trio of Knicks playing in a ProCityNYC game in The Bronx to Kyle Kuzma dropping 67 points (67!) in the Utah Powder League.

But one player in particular I want to talk about is Dejounte Murray, because wow, he might be taking a heel turn in these games. First, let me say, I loved that he encouraged his fellow players to get out to these games so that people who can’t make it to actual NBA games get to see them play. And it was fun to see him, Trae Young and John Collins put together one of the best highlights of the summer. But everything since then has been head-scratching.

There was the trash-talk and ball-toss at Magic rookie Paolo Banchero, which I thought was a little extra, but hey that’s basketball. And they’re from the same city. Welcome to the league rook. I wouldn’t have thought twice about it if it didn’t come on the heels of him double-tapping a non-NBA player on the head with the basketball in another clip. Then, a couple days later Murray popped up in another clip hitting another player in the head with the ball while he was on the ground. What is that about?!

Prior to these games, Murray was mostly known as the new All-Star joining a new team. Now, people think he’s a jerk.

I have no clue whether that’s true or not. I’m not going to pretend to have watched a bunch of his games with the Spurs, because they just weren’t that good. But it’s almost like he’s new person since that trade to the Hawks. I hope he keeps that same energy when the season starts.

The Tip-Off

Some NBA goodness from around the USA TODAY Sports network.

AP Photo/John Minchillo

These Kevin Durant trade rumors have led to absolutely nothing since the first report of him wanting to be moved by the Nets. He’s still reportedly discontent in Brooklyn and they’re still trying to find the right package. And so we wait.

One team that keeps coming up, however, is the Boston Celtics. They could offer an enticing trade package around Jaylen Brown, and as our Bryan Kalbrosky wrote, it sure sounds like Durant is trying to force his way there.

“The tea leaves suggest that KD wants to play for Ime Udoka, which could have happened in Brooklyn if they had hired him outright in 2016, 2020, or before he left for the Celtics in 2021. Instead, now KD’s potential desire to leave and play for Udoka in Boston may force the Nets to rebuild their entire roster once more.”

One to Watch

(All odds via Tipico.)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Lynx (-175) at Phoenix Mercury (+3.5, +140), O/U 162.5, 10 PM ET

Two teams battling for the final two playoff spots, I expect this game to be a grind. For that reason and others, like the absence of Diana Taurasi, I think the total will fall under 162.5 points.

Shootaround

— Steph Curry filmed teammate Klay Thompson’s brother getting a hit at the Dodgers game. It was awesome.

— HoopsHype did a ranking of the top 25 small forwards for the 2022-23 season.