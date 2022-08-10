Growing up in a heavily Jewish suburb near Chicago meant running between multiple bar mitzvah services each weekend. It meant attending a public school that gave us Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and sometimes even the first days of Passover off because so many people would miss. It meant going to my Conservative synagogue in Highland Park, which, before it became known for something horrible, I knew as the place we bought our bagels — and as a town so Jewish I used to call it “Chailand Park.”

