wessonnews.com
Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time
Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
WAPT
Jackson business owner, chef husband buy Campbell's Bakery
JACKSON, Miss. — Fondren staple Campbell's Bakery has been purchased by a husband and wife from Jackson. Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi and Damien Cavicchi announced the new ownership Thursday. The previous owner, Mitchell Moore, moved to Louisiana with his family. When he put the business up for sale last spring, he promised that the new owners could keep the tradition of the bakery, that dates back to the 1960s, alive.
theclintoncourier.net
Movie includes RV painted pink by Clinton artists
Paradise Highway, a Morgan Freeman production made in Mississippi, opened July 29 at selected theaters. This R-rated crime-drama stars Morgan Freeman as an FBI agent, investigating child sex trafficking, and Juliette Binoche as a rough-talking, tough, 18-wheel truck driver who is unwittingly employed to transport illegal cargo, a teenage girl. Sally (Juliette Binoche) is put in a moral conflict when her brother in jail’s safety is used as leverage.
WTOK-TV
Local organization hosts charity event for single mothers
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mothers of Purpose organization hosted a charity event geared toward single mothers in Philadelphia. At the event, mothers were given free bibles, diapers, wipes, and gently used or new children’s clothing. Jennifer Carter, the event organizer, said she wants to give people the tools...
WLBT
VIDEO: Twix, a therapeutic kangaroo, hops into WLBT’s studios
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Twix, a kangaroo who specializes in pet therapy hopped into WLBT Thursday and we are all happier because of him. Twix made his debut on Today at 11, snuggled in the arms of his owner, Katrinna Miller. Miller is the executive director of Mississippi Therapy Animals,...
WTOK-TV
Lydia’s House back open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The COVID pandemic led to the closing of many local businesses, and many of them were not able to get back to where they were, but Lydia’s House here in Meridian has opened back up to serve the community. Lydia’s House has been in operation...
WLBT
A sneak peek inside the new Amazon fufillment center in Canton
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amazon is inching closer to a grand opening, bringing jobs and state-of-the-art technology. Thursday, the new fulfillment center gave WLBT a look inside the facility, alongside Governor Tate Reeves and Amazon leadership. “Amazon is proud to be a part of the Madison County community and call...
WLBT
The first-ever sneaker expo is Saturday at Northpark
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love tennis shoes and fashion, Northpark in Ridgeland is hosting its first-ever sneaker expo on Saturday. It’s appropriately called KixCon. Northpark’s Center Court will transform into a sneaker paradise and feature panels, demonstrations, and performances highlighting all things sneakers and the people who love them.
WLBT
South Jackson church purchases the once thriving Appleridge Shopping Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in South Jackson is looking to breathe new life into a shopping center that’s been abandoned for over a decade. Apostolic Restoration Ministry became the official owner of the once thriving Appleridge shopping center this past Thursday. It’s all part of the vision...
stljewishlight.org
The KKK once bombed this Mississippi synagogue. Now it’s thriving.
Growing up in a heavily Jewish suburb near Chicago meant running between multiple bar mitzvah services each weekend. It meant attending a public school that gave us Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and sometimes even the first days of Passover off because so many people would miss. It meant going to my Conservative synagogue in Highland Park, which, before it became known for something horrible, I knew as the place we bought our bagels — and as a town so Jewish I used to call it “Chailand Park.”
WLBT
Family, friends raise $10,000 in reward money in hopes of getting justice for Crystal Springs murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been one year to the day since a Crystal Springs man was shot and killed in his sleep. Alex Rosamond’s family and friends have since raised $10,000 in reward money for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to a conviction. Rosamond...
WLBT
‘It takes a community’: Vicksburg non-profit hosts teen summit
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Stopping the cycle of violence. That topic took the limelight Saturday at a teen summit in Vicksburg. The Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation hosted the conversation to get the community together to talk about ways to work together to fight violence. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones...
foodmanufacturing.com
Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
wcbi.com
Mississippi State students pack their bags and head back to campus
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Wrap it in Maroon and white. That was the scene at the Mississippi State University campus early this morning for Moving to MSU. The Bulldog Family grew by the hundreds as students made their way to their new home. “I’m Super excited, ” said Malloy....
Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects
YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
WLBT
‘Highly respected’ Dr. Turner joins Mississippi State Department of Health
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Justin Turner, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of chief medical officer on Monday, August 1. The release states Turner is an internal medicine physician and the CEO of Turner Care, LLC. He currently serves on the COVID-19 Task Forces for the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and the City of Jackson.
mageenews.com
James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, MS passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 in Magee, MS. He was born Sunday, April 7, 1985 inMississippi.
WAPT
Old McRae's building to become site of luxury loft apartments
JACKSON, Miss. — The old McRae's building has been sitting vacant for years, but that will soon change. An investment group bought the building and is tearing it down to put up luxury loft apartments. Prado Lofts at Meadowbrook have been approved by the city. The goal is to...
WLBT
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
