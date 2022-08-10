ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wessonnews.com

Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time

Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson business owner, chef husband buy Campbell's Bakery

JACKSON, Miss. — Fondren staple Campbell's Bakery has been purchased by a husband and wife from Jackson. Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi and Damien Cavicchi announced the new ownership Thursday. The previous owner, Mitchell Moore, moved to Louisiana with his family. When he put the business up for sale last spring, he promised that the new owners could keep the tradition of the bakery, that dates back to the 1960s, alive.
JACKSON, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Movie includes RV painted pink by Clinton artists

Paradise Highway, a Morgan Freeman production made in Mississippi, opened July 29 at selected theaters. This R-rated crime-drama stars Morgan Freeman as an FBI agent, investigating child sex trafficking, and Juliette Binoche as a rough-talking, tough, 18-wheel truck driver who is unwittingly employed to transport illegal cargo, a teenage girl. Sally (Juliette Binoche) is put in a moral conflict when her brother in jail’s safety is used as leverage.
CLINTON, MS
WTOK-TV

Local organization hosts charity event for single mothers

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mothers of Purpose organization hosted a charity event geared toward single mothers in Philadelphia. At the event, mothers were given free bibles, diapers, wipes, and gently used or new children’s clothing. Jennifer Carter, the event organizer, said she wants to give people the tools...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Lydia’s House back open

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The COVID pandemic led to the closing of many local businesses, and many of them were not able to get back to where they were, but Lydia’s House here in Meridian has opened back up to serve the community. Lydia’s House has been in operation...
WLBT

A sneak peek inside the new Amazon fufillment center in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amazon is inching closer to a grand opening, bringing jobs and state-of-the-art technology. Thursday, the new fulfillment center gave WLBT a look inside the facility, alongside Governor Tate Reeves and Amazon leadership. “Amazon is proud to be a part of the Madison County community and call...
CANTON, MS
WLBT

The first-ever sneaker expo is Saturday at Northpark

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love tennis shoes and fashion, Northpark in Ridgeland is hosting its first-ever sneaker expo on Saturday. It’s appropriately called KixCon. Northpark’s Center Court will transform into a sneaker paradise and feature panels, demonstrations, and performances highlighting all things sneakers and the people who love them.
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

South Jackson church purchases the once thriving Appleridge Shopping Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in South Jackson is looking to breathe new life into a shopping center that’s been abandoned for over a decade. Apostolic Restoration Ministry became the official owner of the once thriving Appleridge shopping center this past Thursday. It’s all part of the vision...
stljewishlight.org

The KKK once bombed this Mississippi synagogue. Now it’s thriving.

Growing up in a heavily Jewish suburb near Chicago meant running between multiple bar mitzvah services each weekend. It meant attending a public school that gave us Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and sometimes even the first days of Passover off because so many people would miss. It meant going to my Conservative synagogue in Highland Park, which, before it became known for something horrible, I knew as the place we bought our bagels — and as a town so Jewish I used to call it “Chailand Park.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘It takes a community’: Vicksburg non-profit hosts teen summit

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Stopping the cycle of violence. That topic took the limelight Saturday at a teen summit in Vicksburg. The Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation hosted the conversation to get the community together to talk about ways to work together to fight violence. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones...
VICKSBURG, MS
foodmanufacturing.com

Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi State students pack their bags and head back to campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Wrap it in Maroon and white. That was the scene at the Mississippi State University campus early this morning for Moving to MSU. The Bulldog Family grew by the hundreds as students made their way to their new home. “I’m Super excited, ” said Malloy....
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects

YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

‘Highly respected’ Dr. Turner joins Mississippi State Department of Health

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Justin Turner, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of chief medical officer on Monday, August 1. The release states Turner is an internal medicine physician and the CEO of Turner Care, LLC. He currently serves on the COVID-19 Task Forces for the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and the City of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, MS passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 in Magee, MS. He was born Sunday, April 7, 1985 inMississippi.
MAGEE, MS
WAPT

Old McRae's building to become site of luxury loft apartments

JACKSON, Miss. — The old McRae's building has been sitting vacant for years, but that will soon change. An investment group bought the building and is tearing it down to put up luxury loft apartments. Prado Lofts at Meadowbrook have been approved by the city. The goal is to...

