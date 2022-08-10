ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO's The Last of Us casts Henry and Sam, along with two all-new characters

By Kyle Campbell
 3 days ago
It’s been a few months since we’ve heard anything about HBO’s The Last of Us series. Likely because it’s not coming out this year. Plus, casting is ongoing.

IGN got the confirmation that Lamar Johnson (Your Honor) and newcomer Keivonn Woodard are bringing Henry and Sam to life in The Last of Us. Anyone who has made it through Naughty Dog’s seminal narrative-driven title will remember these characters as the brothers that Joel and Ellie run into in Pittsburgh while fighting some nasty raiders. Apparently, the story is slightly changing so that they cross paths in Kansas City this time.

That’s not the only change coming, either. Graham Greene (The Green Mile, Dances with Wolves) and Elaine Miles (Northern Exposure) have guest star roles as Marlon and Florence, a survivalist couple created for the TV show. There isn’t any information on how they’ll fit into the story yet, though.

There are plenty of awful video game adaptations, usually because Hollywood often doesn’t follow the source material. However, star Pedro Pascal claims HBO’s The Last of Us will stay true to the game. Fingers crossed that statement holds up whenever the show eventually premieres.

Anyone that needs a refresher ahead of time should keep an eye out for The Last of Us: Part 1, which is coming out next month.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

