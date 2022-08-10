Read full article on original website
GENTRY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Thursday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Dodge Dakota driven by Jerry R. Mercer, 52, Bethany, was westbound on 360 Street three miles southwest of Albany. The Dakota was following an other vehicle on the gravel road and visibility was reduced.
A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision.
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska woman was rushed to a Brown Co. hospital on Wednesday after her car hit a tree on the side of Highway 73. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 about 9.5 miles south of Hiawatha with reports of an injury accident.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving two vehicles temporarily put south Topeka Boulevard down to one lane Friday afternoon. Traffic was narrowed until the lanes reopened at 12:45 p.m. A sheriff’s deputy told KSNT 27 News two individuals were involved in the crash, both declined to go to the hospital. The original call came in […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that westbound traffic on Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka will be closed beginning Monday. All traffic from S.E. 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed while crews patch pavement on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The closure will begin on Aug. 15 and could go […]
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Western semi driven by Mark E Stanwix, 44, Lecompton, was eastbound on U.S. 24 just west of Airport Road. The semi rear-ended a 2008 Ford Edge driven...
NEBRASKA CITY - Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a Nebraska City teen Friday evening. Police Chief David Lacy said the boy's wounds may have been self-inflicted, but there are also indications of an accidental shooting. Police continued to investigate Friday night. Nebraska City Fire and Rescue was dispatched...
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have identified the man arrested as well as a person of interest following the attempted theft of an ATM and police chase. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Trimaine Baker, 35, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 12, after an early-morning attempted ATM theft and police chase in Auburn. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated criminal damage, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
It took some time but things are beginning to turn around for the Buchanan County Sheriff Department’s officer shortage. A quarter cent tax increase improved last August is helping the department fund new positions as well as increase pay. Sheriff Bill Puett says that his office is still seeing...
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
(Plattsburg) – A Kansas City man arrested on an outstanding warrant following traffic stop in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 6:48 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Ashton W. McFadden who was wanted on a Clay County misdemeanor warrant. He received a citation for speeding...
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Nebraska man was taken into custody on Monday night following a police chase across state lines. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 near K-9 Highway and U.S. 75 Highway. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction […]
(NODAWAY CO, Mo.) Two school districts in Nodaway County are making some changes this new school year. "Our school day is basically a 4-day school week. I like to call it more of a non-traditional calendar with Mondays being our off day," Nodaway Holt R-VII superintendent Jeff Blackford said. West...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted by Shawnee County law enforcement for several violent crimes has been apprehended and will now face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim, rape, criminal threat and theft. London D. Pike, 20, was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Kansas […]
A man who threw a rock and bit a Leavenworth police officer will spend three-and-half years in prison.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police surrounded an apartment complex to locate a suspect they said had barricaded themselves inside. Several units were posted around the Monteray apartments at 10th and Garfield Wednesday afternoon. TPD said around 1:45 p.m. officers were in the 1000 block of SW Garfield looking for...
