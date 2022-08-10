ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls City, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman airlifted to hospital after pickups collide

GENTRY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Thursday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Dodge Dakota driven by Jerry R. Mercer, 52, Bethany, was westbound on 360 Street three miles southwest of Albany. The Dakota was following an other vehicle on the gravel road and visibility was reduced.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Nebraska woman rushed to hospital after car hits tree

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska woman was rushed to a Brown Co. hospital on Wednesday after her car hit a tree on the side of Highway 73. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 about 9.5 miles south of Hiawatha with reports of an injury accident.
FALLS CITY, NE
KSNT News

Crash closes south Topeka Boulevard during lunch Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving two vehicles temporarily put south Topeka Boulevard down to one lane Friday afternoon. Traffic was narrowed until the lanes reopened at 12:45 p.m. A sheriff’s deputy told KSNT 27 News two individuals were involved in the crash, both declined to go to the hospital. The original call came in […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hiawatha, KS
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Accidents
City
Falls City, NE
Falls City, NE
Accidents
Falls City, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Brown County, NE
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
City
Hiawatha, KS
Hiawatha, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
State
Nebraska State
KSNT News

Closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka begins Monday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that westbound traffic on Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka will be closed beginning Monday. All traffic from S.E. 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed while crews patch pavement on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The closure will begin on Aug. 15 and could go […]
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Police investigate fatal shooting

NEBRASKA CITY - Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a Nebraska City teen Friday evening. Police Chief David Lacy said the boy's wounds may have been self-inflicted, but there are also indications of an accidental shooting. Police continued to investigate Friday night. Nebraska City Fire and Rescue was dispatched...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WIBW

Officials identify man arrested, person of interest following ATM theft, chase

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have identified the man arrested as well as a person of interest following the attempted theft of an ATM and police chase. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Trimaine Baker, 35, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 12, after an early-morning attempted ATM theft and police chase in Auburn. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated criminal damage, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
AUBURN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Ford Fusion#Ems#Stauss
St. Joseph Post

Suspect wanted for attempted Kansas bank ATM theft

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect identified as 43-year-old Michael Frink. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the...
AUBURN, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
St. Joseph Post

With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
AUBURN, KS
KSN News

3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2 wanted for kidnapping, battery both in custody

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted by Shawnee County law enforcement for several violent crimes has been apprehended and will now face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim, rape, criminal threat and theft. London D. Pike, 20, was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Kansas […]
WIBW

TPD surround apartment complex Wednesday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police surrounded an apartment complex to locate a suspect they said had barricaded themselves inside. Several units were posted around the Monteray apartments at 10th and Garfield Wednesday afternoon. TPD said around 1:45 p.m. officers were in the 1000 block of SW Garfield looking for...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy