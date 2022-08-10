Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea, Spurs, Stamford Bridge. No introduction needed. It’s game two of the new season, but this feels big already. Couple changes from last weekend from Tuchel, with Cucurella and Loftus-Cheek starting at the wing-back positions, and James dropping into the back-three. Here we go!. Chelsea starting lineup:. Mendy |...
SB Nation
Juventus ‘ready to step up pursuit’ of Jorginho, again — report
The idea of Jorginho returning to Italy is never far from the rumor mill’s mind — and Jorginho’s agent has done a good job in ensuring that stays the case — and with a few weeks to go still in the summer transfer window, it looks like we might get another round of such stories.
SB Nation
Has Raheem Sterling Destroyed His Manchester City Reputation?
Signed from Liverpool under acrimonious circumstances, inconsistent performances for the national side and criticised constantly in the media. Raheem Sterling has rarely been out of the headlines in recent years. However, the support he received from the Manchester City faithful was mostly positive. They saw through what the media were trying to achieve with their relentless, barely veiled attacks on a talented young star, wasting not one opportunity to try and bring the player down.
BBC
Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
SB Nation
Everton at Aston Villa: Match Preview | Lampard meets Gerrard, who will come out on top?
Everton will seek their first points and goals of the season when they travel to the Midlands to take on Aston Villa on Saturday. The Toffees were spirited in defeat against Chelsea last weekend, with a Jorginho’s penalty deciding a scrappy contest that no side really deserved to win or lose.
SB Nation
Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane nominated for 2022 Ballon d’Or
Today, France Football formally released the shortlist for the prestigious 2022 Ballon d’Or, awarded to the best player in world football, and two Tottenham Hotspur players picked up nominations. Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane were both named to the shortlist. The winner will be announced in an awards ceremony...
SB Nation
BREAKING: Leicester City Sign Goalkeeper Alex Smithies
Leicester City have completed the signing of former Cardiff City goalkeeper Alex Smithies. The 32 year-old arrives on a free transfer after his contract with the Bluebirds expired on 30 June. The new signing wearing the shirt and holding the shirt: Why do we make them do this?. Smithies started...
SB Nation
Match Report: Manchester City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City are off to a solid start in their bid to win three consecutive Premier League titles. City defeated West Ham comfortably on the road last time out, and today had an even easier time in the home opener against visiting AFC Bournemouth. Newly promoted Bournemouth were coming off...
BBC
'Lodi feels a Guardiola-type player'
Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi is the latest left-back to be linked with a move to Manchester City. The 24-year-old Brazil international has played 118 times for Atleti since a 2019 move from Athletico Paranaense and helped them win the 2020-21 La Liga title. "He’s pacy, he can play football. He...
FOX Sports
Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v QPR - Can the Lads keep our good league form going?
Tickets: Tickets are available here. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com to residents outside the UK and Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man only. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on...
SB Nation
Everton at Aston Villa: Starting Lineups | Coady starts, Onana on the bench
The lineups are out and Frank Lampard has not changed much from last weekend, with Mason Holgate and Conor Coady starting in place of the injured Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina. Amadou Onana is going to have to wait to make his debut, while Lampard persists with the same front three as last weekend with Anthony Gordon in the middle flanked by Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil.
SB Nation
Report: Manchester United lodged failed bid for Chelsea flop Timo Werner
We’re loath to ruin your Friday with another depressing transfer story, but this one might earn a chuckle or two. The Manchester Evening News reported this morning that Manchester United lodged an “11th-hour” bid for Chelsea flop Timo Werner, “hours before” he packed his bags for Germany and headed back to RB Leipzig for £25 million.
SB Nation
Raheem Sterling excited, optimistic, ready to take leadership role at Chelsea
Chelsea are no strangers to spending big in the transfer market, be that in relative terms, such as in 2003 — Roman Abramovich spent a little over £100m that first summer, on 10 major signings, which would translate to about £400m in today’s money based on inflation alone, let alone factoring in transfer market inflation — or in absolute terms, such as making Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper in history or making Romelu Lukaku the first nine-figure signing in club history.
SB Nation
Matip and Konaté Injuries Reportedly Delaying Sepp van den Berg Loan
With injuries to Joël Matip and Ibrahima Konaté happening in quick succession, Liverpool FC are being forced to re-evaluate potential transfer sales and loans for some of the center backs further down the depth chart. Jürgen Klopp admitted last week that Konaté’s knee injury was likely to prevent...
SB Nation
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle - Match Report: Pope saves the day
Everybody knew that the real Premier League season was about to start this Saturday for Newcastle after facing Nottingham Forest to kick the campaign off a week ago. Yes, Forest is now another PL rival, but it’s also a promoted side still struggling to find its footing and with a long road ahead. Brighton, not so much. Both Magpies and Seagulls arrived at this week’s matchday with three points and looking forward to adding three more tokens to their respective tallies with a clash at the Amex. Brighton, playing on home turf for the first time this year, came off defeating Machester United away and, although the Red Devis proved against Brentford (4-0 loss on MD2) that they’re far from a scary team, it was still United at Old Trafford.
SB Nation
Everton 0-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
This new, most chaotically scheduled Premier League season is upon us — huzzah! And although we do have the luxury of a full week break in between our first few matches, a large and versatile squad will become incrementally important as games frantically increase in frequency. Chelsea have done and continue doing a decent job of rounding out a squad riddled with holes, and so both the League’s decision to shift to 5 subs (at any 3 instances, which the broadcasters found difficult to sort out on opening day) and Tuchel’s utilisation of this change, accompanied by a deep bench, will be vital in our success this season.
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Water under the Bridge
One matchweek into the season and Tottenham Hotspur sits atop the Premier League thanks to a +3 goal differential. Though Southampton did jump out to the early lead, there was no uncertainty as to who the better side was during the opening weekend contest, and a 4-1 score line is completely fair.
SB Nation
Lo Celso off to Spain as Spurs and Villarreal near completion of deal
Giovani Lo Celso’s days as a Tottenham Hotspur player have been numbered for awhile. Upon his return from Villarreal, where he spent the second half of last season on loan, his future was made crystal clear to him: He was not in Antonio Conte’s plans and Spurs would look to ship him off.
SB Nation
Rumour: Marcus Rashford in transfer talks with Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain has opened discussions with Marcus Rashford’s camp regarding a possible transfer to the Ligue 1 giants this month. According to French outlet L’Équip, PSG is looking to bolster its attack before the end of the summer transfer window and is targeting the Manchester United forward, who can play as a winger or centrally as a No. 9. The Premier League club has yet to receive any contact from the Parisians regarding their interest in the player or any bid for him.
