Crisis pregnancy centers in Colorado steer patients away from abortion providers
Since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling was overturned in June, Colorado has become an oasis for abortion and other reproductive health care. The Reproductive Health Equity Act passed during the state’s recent legislative session and guarantees a person’s right to make reproductive health care decisions without government interference. Crisis pregnancy centers — also known […] The post Crisis pregnancy centers in Colorado steer patients away from abortion providers appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
The public meeting regarding “Sunset Amphitheater” has been rescheduled
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The company that is building the Sunset Amphitheater, Notes Live, has rescheduled the public meet that was planned for August 17 to September 13 from 5-7 p.m. The meeting will be held at Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs 80921. Notes Live...
Disabled veteran in Colorado now homeless after being evicted
A disabled Air Force Veteran in Fremont County finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit, after an investment company bought his property without him knowing when he failed to pay his property taxes.
The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022. In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.
Microchip Technologies plans to double workforce at Colorado Springs plant
The $280 billion CHIPS Act will incentives semiconductor manufacturers to grow their domestic operations.
Pueblo City Council President says she learned of pending litigation from a KRDO story
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a 13 Investigates report outlined allegations of discrimination and retaliation in the office of the Pueblo Mayor, the Pueblo City Council President claims the council was not briefed on pending litigation before the report aired. The report detailed reasons why the former Deputy City Clerk in Pueblo is suing the The post Pueblo City Council President says she learned of pending litigation from a KRDO story appeared first on KRDO.
Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
Springs Utilities to end energy-saving rebate programs
COLORADO SPRINGS — As renewable energy moves in and our world electrifies, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is canceling the LED lighting rebate and rooftop solar programs. The programs encouraged businesses to switch to LEDs and homeowners to install solar panels. The decision to end the rebate comes after incentives were launched in 2013. Companies that […]
A child was shot with a bow and arrow in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call on August 12 about a juvenile that was shot. According to CSPD, the juvenile was shot by a bow and arrow. CSPD says that her father, Dane Sauer, was shooting a bow and arrow in...
Local events happening this weekend in the Pikes Peak area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, August 13, will have two significant events for cyclists in Colorado springs. Both are expected to impact road usage. The Pikes Peak Highway will delay opening to the summit until 9 a.m. due to the Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit. Cycle to the Summit is a USA Cycling sanctioned The post Local events happening this weekend in the Pikes Peak area appeared first on KRDO.
Parts of Colorado are now drought-free amid summer rain
The monsoon season has been beneficial for Colorado this summer, increasing rain totals and decreasing drought conditions.
RE-1 School Board Faces Hundreds of Citizens
More than 100 people gathered in the Cañon City School Board District office while another 100 or more gathered in the Cañon City Middle School auditorium to watch the video of what their school board was going to do with the proposed AC-E3 Transgender Policy, which is available at www.canoncityschool.org.
Woman found dead at Pueblo Jail identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The woman who was found unresponsive in a Pueblo County Jail cell has been identified. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) initially reported on August 9 that a woman had been found unresponsive at about 10 a.m. in her assigned cell. Deputies attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in reviving her. The […]
Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado
It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
Old Spaghetti Factory announces opening date
COLORADO SPRINGS — Pasta lovers, mark your calendars! Colorado Springs’ first Old Spaghetti Factory has an opening date! The Old Spaghetti Factory features affordable, delicious 3-course meals that include soup or salad, freshly baked bread, an entrée, and dessert. Their pasta specialties are sure to entice, with Spaghetti with Mizithra Cheese & Browned Butter, homemade […]
Fatal motorcycle accident in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Teller County and speed is being considered a factor. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Teller County Road 11. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a motorcycle was travelling too fast northbound and crossed over into oncoming traffic. […]
EVRAZ to sell steel mill in Pueblo after sanctions from alleged ties to Russia
PUEBLO, Colo. — EVRAZ steel manufacturing company says it is looking to sell its North American assets, including several steel mills in Pueblo. EVRAZ’s website claims they are the largest North American producer by volume in steel rails and large diameter pipe markets. EVRAZ North America has six production sites in the United States, including […]
Where to find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs, Pueblo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are continuing to plummet across much of the country and in Colorado. More and more gas stations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and elsewhere in the state are offering sub-$4 unleaded gas, and increasingly, more are offering gas below $3.90. Last week, nine gas stations in the Springs and four in Pueblo were listing prices at $3.99 or better; this week, the top 10 cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs are all under $3.85 and in Pueblo, under $3.75!
Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in Teller County
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) confirmed that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Teller County on Thursday evening. CSP says that the accident included a Honda Fit and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was a 66-year-old from Florissant. He died on the scene according to CSP.
Colorado Springs' iconic Michelle Chocolatiers & Ice Cream building getting a rebirth
Michelle Chocolatiers & Ice Cream, an iconic and longtime loved institution in downtown Colorado Springs, is going to get a rebirth. Over the decades until 2007, Valentine’s Day and Easter were made special with chocolate hearts, ribbon candy and homemade ice cream. The treats were unique to Michelle’s and people lined up outside the store at 122 N. Tejon St. to get their favorites.
