Penrose, CO

Colorado Newsline

Crisis pregnancy centers in Colorado steer patients away from abortion providers

Since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling was overturned in June, Colorado has become an oasis for abortion and other reproductive health care. The Reproductive Health Equity Act passed during the state’s recent legislative session and guarantees a person’s right to make reproductive health care decisions without government interference.  Crisis pregnancy centers — also known […] The post Crisis pregnancy centers in Colorado steer patients away from abortion providers appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022. In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo City Council President says she learned of pending litigation from a KRDO story

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a 13 Investigates report outlined allegations of discrimination and retaliation in the office of the Pueblo Mayor, the Pueblo City Council President claims the council was not briefed on pending litigation before the report aired. The report detailed reasons why the former Deputy City Clerk in Pueblo is suing the The post Pueblo City Council President says she learned of pending litigation from a KRDO story appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Springs Utilities to end energy-saving rebate programs

COLORADO SPRINGS — As renewable energy moves in and our world electrifies, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is canceling the LED lighting rebate and rooftop solar programs. The programs encouraged businesses to switch to LEDs and homeowners to install solar panels. The decision to end the rebate comes after incentives were launched in 2013. Companies that […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Local events happening this weekend in the Pikes Peak area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, August 13, will have two significant events for cyclists in Colorado springs. Both are expected to impact road usage. The Pikes Peak Highway will delay opening to the summit until 9 a.m. due to the Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit. Cycle to the Summit is a USA Cycling sanctioned The post Local events happening this weekend in the Pikes Peak area appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
fremontcountycrusader.com

RE-1 School Board Faces Hundreds of Citizens

More than 100 people gathered in the Cañon City School Board District office while another 100 or more gathered in the Cañon City Middle School auditorium to watch the video of what their school board was going to do with the proposed AC-E3 Transgender Policy, which is available at www.canoncityschool.org.
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Woman found dead at Pueblo Jail identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The woman who was found unresponsive in a Pueblo County Jail cell has been identified. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) initially reported on August 9 that a woman had been found unresponsive at about 10 a.m. in her assigned cell. Deputies attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in reviving her. The […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
LONGMONT, CO
KXRM

Old Spaghetti Factory announces opening date

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pasta lovers, mark your calendars! Colorado Springs’ first Old Spaghetti Factory has an opening date! The Old Spaghetti Factory features affordable, delicious 3-course meals that include soup or salad, freshly baked bread, an entrée, and dessert. Their pasta specialties are sure to entice, with Spaghetti with Mizithra Cheese & Browned Butter, homemade […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fatal motorcycle accident in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Teller County and speed is being considered a factor. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Teller County Road 11. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a motorcycle was travelling too fast northbound and crossed over into oncoming traffic. […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

EVRAZ to sell steel mill in Pueblo after sanctions from alleged ties to Russia

PUEBLO, Colo. — EVRAZ steel manufacturing company says it is looking to sell its North American assets, including several steel mills in Pueblo. EVRAZ’s website claims they are the largest North American producer by volume in steel rails and large diameter pipe markets. EVRAZ North America has six production sites in the United States, including […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Where to find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs, Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are continuing to plummet across much of the country and in Colorado. More and more gas stations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and elsewhere in the state are offering sub-$4 unleaded gas, and increasingly, more are offering gas below $3.90. Last week, nine gas stations in the Springs and four in Pueblo were listing prices at $3.99 or better; this week, the top 10 cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs are all under $3.85 and in Pueblo, under $3.75!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs' iconic Michelle Chocolatiers & Ice Cream building getting a rebirth

Michelle Chocolatiers & Ice Cream, an iconic and longtime loved institution in downtown Colorado Springs, is going to get a rebirth. Over the decades until 2007, Valentine’s Day and Easter were made special with chocolate hearts, ribbon candy and homemade ice cream. The treats were unique to Michelle’s and people lined up outside the store at 122 N. Tejon St. to get their favorites.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

