Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
CHEERS AND JEERS: State transportation commission visits region; pools closing too early
The Iowa Department of Transportation Commission deserves credit for routinely moving its regular business meetings from its Ames headquarters to other parts of the state, as it did last week in Sioux City. In addition to holding its monthly business meeting at the Convention Center Tuesday morning, the commission members...
Sioux City Journal
Democratic secretary of state hopeful Joel Miller: 'Make voting easy again'
Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said he’s running for secretary of state to “make voting easy again” at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. Miller said advocating for laws that make in-person and absentee voting easier would be his prime focus as secretary of state, the top elections official in the state.
Sioux City Journal
Pandemic sent Nebraska patients, providers from exam room to computer platform. What's next for telehealth?
Kayla Northup's family is pretty healthy, but when her kids do get sick, it's often at an inconvenient time, such as on a vacation. That's why she likes having the option of setting up a telehealth visit instead of going to an urgent care clinic or the emergency room. Northup...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council takes no action on parking rates
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council didn't take any action Monday on a staff proposal to increase rates for municipal parking ramps, meters and fines. The item was listed as a discussion item on the council's agenda. Although the council asked for more information, they did not ask city staff to prepare an ordinance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council to consider raising parking rates
SIOUX CITY — Rates for municipal parking ramps and parking meters, as well as parking fines, could be going up in Sioux City. The City Council will be asked by staff on Monday to authorize adjustments to the parking ramp rates, meter charges, bagged meter charges and parking fines in order to provide revenue to service the debt for repairs to the parking ramps and to buy new parking meters.
Sioux City Journal
Bryan hopes to ease Nebraska's nursing shortage through telehealth services
It's no secret that there's a national shortage of nurses. It existed before the coronavirus pandemic, and it's only gotten worse over the past couple of years. A recent McKinsey study predicted there could be a shortage of anywhere from 200,000-450,000 nurses by 2025, assuming current care models don't change.
Sioux City Journal
Tubing season for Sioux City's Cone Park will continue until early October
SIOUX CITY — Although the pool season is coming to an end, there is still time to try summer tubing at Cone Park, 3400 Line Dr. Session days and times will occur from 6 - 8:30 p.m. Fridays; 12:30 - 3 p.m.; 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. Sundays, from now until Oct. 9.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jonathan Ian Matthew Rainwater, 39, Sioux City, going armed with intent; sentenced Aug. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Mallory Ann Saunsoci, 36, Sioux City, third-degree theft, falsifying public documents; sentenced Aug. 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Lamonte Joseph Bertucci, 33, Sioux City, escape, serious...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
Stolen trailer full of Amazon packages found on Nebraska interstate, State Patrol says
A semi trailer full of Amazon packages that had been stolen from Maryland in early August was recovered on an interstate north of Lincoln on Friday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers stopped the eastbound trailer Friday morning on Interstate 80 near Waverly, about 5 miles northeast of Lincoln.
Sioux City Journal
MercyOne to partner with Crittenton Center on child care
SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has formed a not-for-profit partnership with the Crittenton Center to provide child care to Mercy employees. MercyOne Kids Kampus will open Monday at an off-site location. The new child care center will provide care for 60 kids ages zero to five, Monday through Friday.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Morningside soccer coach Tom Maxon talks about the upcoming season
Morningside University head soccer coach Tom Maxon talks about the team's upcoming season during a fall sports media day held Tuesday at the Sioux City university. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal
One person dead after Monday morning accident in Dixon County
NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- One person has died following an accident that occurred Monday morning, three miles west of Newcastle on Highway 12. At around 7:35 a.m. Monday, the Dixon County Sheriff's Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 220 on Highway 12. A westbound Honda Civic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man standing trial for fatally shooting roommate
SIOUX CITY — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of a Sioux City man accused of fatally shooting his roommate. Robert Buel, 53, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22 shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.
Sioux City Journal
TikTok video sparks a rash of Kia and Hyundai auto thefts in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Experiencing some health issues last month, Rachel Mosqueda spent about a month away from her one-bedroom apartment in the city’s Tower Grove South neighborhood. Her white 2014 Kia Sportage sat parked in her apartment’s lot untouched the entire time. But within one day of...
Sioux City Journal
Dordt University football prepares to take next step to compete locally, nationally
SIOUX CENTER — The Dordt University football team is ready to take the next step. That’s what Dordt head coach Joel Penner said in the preseason, as his group is looking to take a jump forward and compete with Top 5 teams Morningside and Northwestern for a conference and national title.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for August 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
Sioux City Journal
Colin Mitchell outlasts field at Rick Collins Toyota City Championship
SIOUX CITY – Championship Sunday was a roller coaster for the championship flight of the 2022 Rick Collins Toyota City Championship at Green Valley Golf Club. The first round leader, Jonny Douglas, stayed consistent through his second round, replicating his first round 71 for a two round score of 142. The problem for Douglas was that Colin Mitchell, who sat tied for second after the opening round with a 72, scored a second round 68 to put Mitchell two shots clear of Douglas.
Sioux City Journal
Briar Cliff volleyball hoping to make moves this season
SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff volleyball program is looking at taking the next step this season now that the core is in their third season together. A small senior class, led by libero Tannah Heath, has been supplemented by a strong group of juniors, some who’ve been starters since their freshman year in 2020.
Comments / 0