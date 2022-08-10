ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Democratic secretary of state hopeful Joel Miller: 'Make voting easy again'

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said he’s running for secretary of state to “make voting easy again” at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. Miller said advocating for laws that make in-person and absentee voting easier would be his prime focus as secretary of state, the top elections official in the state.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Council takes no action on parking rates

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council didn't take any action Monday on a staff proposal to increase rates for municipal parking ramps, meters and fines. The item was listed as a discussion item on the council's agenda. Although the council asked for more information, they did not ask city staff to prepare an ordinance.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Council to consider raising parking rates

SIOUX CITY — Rates for municipal parking ramps and parking meters, as well as parking fines, could be going up in Sioux City. The City Council will be asked by staff on Monday to authorize adjustments to the parking ramp rates, meter charges, bagged meter charges and parking fines in order to provide revenue to service the debt for repairs to the parking ramps and to buy new parking meters.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Bryan hopes to ease Nebraska's nursing shortage through telehealth services

It's no secret that there's a national shortage of nurses. It existed before the coronavirus pandemic, and it's only gotten worse over the past couple of years. A recent McKinsey study predicted there could be a shortage of anywhere from 200,000-450,000 nurses by 2025, assuming current care models don't change.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Tubing season for Sioux City's Cone Park will continue until early October

SIOUX CITY — Although the pool season is coming to an end, there is still time to try summer tubing at Cone Park, 3400 Line Dr. Session days and times will occur from 6 - 8:30 p.m. Fridays; 12:30 - 3 p.m.; 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 3:15 - 5:45 p.m. Sundays, from now until Oct. 9.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Jonathan Ian Matthew Rainwater, 39, Sioux City, going armed with intent; sentenced Aug. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Mallory Ann Saunsoci, 36, Sioux City, third-degree theft, falsifying public documents; sentenced Aug. 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Lamonte Joseph Bertucci, 33, Sioux City, escape, serious...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MercyOne to partner with Crittenton Center on child care

SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has formed a not-for-profit partnership with the Crittenton Center to provide child care to Mercy employees. MercyOne Kids Kampus will open Monday at an off-site location. The new child care center will provide care for 60 kids ages zero to five, Monday through Friday.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Morningside soccer coach Tom Maxon talks about the upcoming season

Morningside University head soccer coach Tom Maxon talks about the team's upcoming season during a fall sports media day held Tuesday at the Sioux City university. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

One person dead after Monday morning accident in Dixon County

NEWCASTLE, Neb. -- One person has died following an accident that occurred Monday morning, three miles west of Newcastle on Highway 12. At around 7:35 a.m. Monday, the Dixon County Sheriff's Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 220 on Highway 12. A westbound Honda Civic...
DIXON COUNTY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man standing trial for fatally shooting roommate

SIOUX CITY — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the trial of a Sioux City man accused of fatally shooting his roommate. Robert Buel, 53, has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree murder and going armed with intent for the Aug. 22 shooting death of Jason Lafferty, 41, at their home at 211 21st St.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Colin Mitchell outlasts field at Rick Collins Toyota City Championship

SIOUX CITY – Championship Sunday was a roller coaster for the championship flight of the 2022 Rick Collins Toyota City Championship at Green Valley Golf Club. The first round leader, Jonny Douglas, stayed consistent through his second round, replicating his first round 71 for a two round score of 142. The problem for Douglas was that Colin Mitchell, who sat tied for second after the opening round with a 72, scored a second round 68 to put Mitchell two shots clear of Douglas.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Briar Cliff volleyball hoping to make moves this season

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff volleyball program is looking at taking the next step this season now that the core is in their third season together. A small senior class, led by libero Tannah Heath, has been supplemented by a strong group of juniors, some who’ve been starters since their freshman year in 2020.
SIOUX CITY, IA

