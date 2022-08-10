Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
MCCF Welcomes 2 New Hires To Lead Scholarship Central
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation announced the names of two new staff members through the Scholarship Central Access Program. Beth Fox is the Director of Programs and Scholarship Central. She comes from Muskingum University where she has worked in many leadership roles. Fox said when the position opened...
WHIZ
Jill’s Unique Boutique Cuts Ribbon and Officially Opens For Business
ZANESVILLE, Oh – A new place to shop is now open in Zanesviile!. Jill’s Unique Boutique and Consignment Shop cut the ribbon on their location at 1214 Brandywine Boulevard, officially opening for business!. Jill’s offers a variety of consignment items, both new and used for women, men, and...
OUTRAGEOUS: Columbus ordinance tasks abortion group to ‘examine activities’ of pro-life pregnancy centers
A City of Columbus abortion ordinance is allocating over $26,000 to Pro-Choice Ohio, originally founded as a NARAL affiliate (note: the national offices of NARAL were originally co-founded by eugenicists), to “examine” pregnancy resource centers and determine whether “residents of the City of Columbus have access to medically accurate and legal reproductive health information.” The City passed the ordinance as an emergency action along with additional pro-abortion measures.
WHIZ
Party In Putnam
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Putnam Neighborhood hosted Party in Putnam today!. The event celebrates the revival of the historic Putnam Neighborhood, which was a center for the Ohio anti-slavery movement. There is plenty to do and explore, from museum tours at the Increase Matthews Museum to Underground Railroad Walking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times Gazette
AAA7 celebrating 50 years of service
The year 2022 is an exciting one for our agency as we celebrate 50 years of service to our district. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) was established in 1972 through the Older Americans Act of 1965 to plan and provide a comprehensive and coordinated system of care through in-home and community-based supportive and nutritional services.
Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. “We thought, ‘Well, we’ll take a chance,’ and I reviewed some different places, and Select Home Warranty was one of the top 10,” Lupton said. Lupton made the call and signed up for a one-year contract with Select Home Warranty […]
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
WHIZ
Eastside Community Ministry Gives Away Backpacks & School Supplies For Tools For School
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Backpacks filled with all the back-to-school essentials were picked up by families Thursday. Volunteers from Eastside Community Ministry gathered at Zanesville Middle School to pass them out. Over 830 kids, from 1st through 12th grades registered for Tools for Schools which provides students with any school...
RELATED PEOPLE
Columbus parents deciding if kids will attend school amid strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents in the Columbus City School District are working to figure out their back-to-school plans with the first day of class just 12 days away. The district and the teachers’ union have reached a stalemate when it comes to contract negotiations. The union is taking steps towards a potential strike and […]
WOUB
After 40 years, Trimble tears down its abandoned schoolhouse
TRIMBLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – For years, the first thing anyone saw driving into Trimble was the abandoned brick building on Route 13. Once the site of the Trimble School, it sat abandoned for over four decades. A demolition team finally tore the building down Thursday morning following...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Vermont quarry visit shows origin of Mount Gilead Victory Shaft
MOUNT GILEAD- A heavy piece of grey and white granite from Barre, Vermont now has a home at the Morrow County History Center in Mount Gilead. Thanks to the efforts of Jason Brooke the story of the Victory Shaft Monument on the square has come full circle with the history of its origin at a quarry in Vermont.
WHIZ
Blue Front Cafe & Angry Bull Saloon Host Downed Bikers Fund Poker Run
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Motorcyclists gathered at Blue Front Cafe and Angry Bull Saloon today for the 31st Annual Down Bikers Fund Poker Run. Bikers took off on their rides in waves from 10 am until 1 PM and will return around 5 PM to enjoy food, fun, and live music, all for a great cause!
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyso.org
Country music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton talks up Imagination Library during Ohio visit
Country artist and philanthropist Dolly Parton was in Columbus Tuesday to support her Imagination Library, a project that sends books to young kids in an effort to encourage literacy at a young age. Parton was the special guest at a luncheon at Ohio State University with Ohio First Lady Fran...
WHIZ
Nicolaas P. Dubbeling
Nicolaas P. Dubbeling, 78, of Zanesville, died at 6:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Cedar Hill Care Center, Zanesville. He was born April 7, 1944 during the starvation winter in Alsmeer, Netherlands a son of the late Klaas and Akya (Bartsas) Dubbeling. Nick graduated from primary and secondary schools and began a Masters level program. He was a graduate assistant and taught psychology at his university, upon coming to the United States in 1972he began his studies toward a PHD program and his internship in Worchester, Mass. Nick received his PHD from Ohio University in 1986. He worked for Six County for many years and also did psychology testing and evaluations for local lawyers and the courts. Nick especially enjoyed his work at Mt. Alyoysius. Nick enjoyed reading, cooking, travel and working in his yard.
familydestinationsguide.com
30 Best Restaurants in Columbus, OH — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Columbus rapidly gains a reputation as one of America’s up-and-coming culinary destinations. Its restaurant scene creates a buzz with its creativity, diversity, and one-of-a-kind experiences, from classic diner fare to fine dining, to offbeat, ethnic, and funky cafes. Columbus chefs have easy access to the best local ingredients to...
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Secrest Auditorium Summer Concert Series Features The Conspiracy Band
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Conspiracy Band Performed and it was nothing short of amazing according to concert goers. One of the most sought after bands in the Midwest, the Conspiracy Band made their appearance as a part of the The Secrest Summer Concert Series. Mayor Don Mason said the city chose the band to perform because of their diverse music.
Mount Vernon News
Nonprofit group helps trap, spay and neuter rural cats
A nonprofit organization called Rural Ohio Cats and Kittens was formed in December 2021 with a mission to humanely control the population of feral cats to "prevent the suffering of future litters," vice president Betty Miranda told the Mount Vernon News. The group operates primarily in Knox, Franklin and Licking...
African lion dies at Columbus zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
WSYX ABC6
Secretary of State refers 11 non-citizens to Ohio AG for possible election fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has referred 11 non-citizens to Attorney General Dave Yost for investigation of potential election law violations. LaRose said the referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have...
Comments / 0