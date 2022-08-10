Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
kcur.org
How Kansas City students are regaining reading skills lost during the pandemic
This year the non-profit wants to assist 1,200 or more children in reaching the reading level for their grade. Learn more about Lead to Read KC or apply to be a volunteer reading mentor here. As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and...
Free supplies for KC students
The Kansas City Public Schools and KCPS Education Foundation are giving out thousands of backpacks and supplies on Saturday morning.
abc17news.com
Staff shortages lead Independence School District toward changes
INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KCTV) — During a pre-school year August board meeting review, Independence School District superintendent Dale Herl cited staff shortages as the reason for multiple policy changes and reviews. In a YouTube recap of the ISD’s Aug. 9 board of education meeting, Herl said a shortage of bus...
First KC-area students return to school while districts still struggle with staffing
The first wave of Kansas City-area students returned to school Wednesday, but districts are still getting creative to address staffing shortages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
fox4kc.com
Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
Nieman Lab
The Kansas City Defender is a nonprofit news site for young Black audiences across the Midwest
Most news outlets don’t organize basketball park takeovers. The Kansas City Defender is not like most outlets. Established in July 2021 by Ryan Sorrell, 27, who grew up in the greater Kansas City area, The Kansas City Defender team prides itself on doing more than just covering the community straddling the Kansas-Missouri state line. The Defender, a news and culture platform consciously rooted in the tradition of both the Black and the abolitionist press, also reaches an under-served audience of predominantly Black teenagers and young adults, across the greater Midwest, on social media.
kcur.org
Under Kansas City bridges, Julie Farstad is painting a blighted neighborhood 'full of butterflies'
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail and Monarch butterflies flutter through a field of native plants on a mural taking shape on 77th Street, just beneath the Paseo bridge in south Kansas City. Artist Julie Farstad is busy adding green details to a heart-shaped redbud leaf she’s painting. She's spent many humid, summer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jackson, Wyandotte counties return to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level
Jackson County, Missouri, and Wyandotte County, Kansas, returned to the high level of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels Tracker Thursday.
kcur.org
Midtown Kansas City is being overwhelmed by unlicensed Airbnb rentals
Kansas City has become a hotspot for short-term rentals in recent years — with many failing to comply with the city’s code. An ordinance took effect in Kansas City on Aug. 6, 2018, regulating and requiring permits for short-term rentals. Four years later, there were only 164 short-term...
kcur.org
How a group of artists is making these Kansas City intersections brighter and safer
A Kansas City design firm is taking asphalt art to dangerous intersections across the city in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities across the city. Riding the success of their initial design concept at the Midtown intersection of Westport Road and Wyandotte, Street Smart Design + Build are improving streets in two other metro neighborhoods.
Family of found child located
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports the family of a young girl has been located.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shawnee City Hall, house damaged by gunfire Friday
Shawnee police investigate after City Hall and a nearby house were damaged by suspected bullets overnight on Aug. 12.
lawrencekstimes.com
Tenants to Homeowners to double its affordable housing offerings with west Lawrence development
Affordable price points, yet simple and durable construction. Those are the qualities envisioned for a 122-unit housing development on Lawrence’s west side, according to the executive director of Tenants to Homeowners. Rebecca Buford leads the nonprofit community land trust, which develops and manages permanently affordable homes, including rentals. In...
kcur.org
Need to cool off? Try some of Kansas City's craft breweries, distilleries and wineries
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. It's August, the Sunday of summer, and it sure feels like we’ve hit a high point as far as climbing temperatures go — the result of a “heat dome” over much of the Southwest and central U.S.
WIBW
KU warns of heavy traffic ahead of move-in day
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned Lawrence residents to be aware that KU students return to campus for move-in on Thursday, Aug. 18. The University of Kansas says employees and members of the Lawrence community should anticipate heavy traffic around 15th and Iowa streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, as the 2-day move-in process for students begins.
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building
The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
theraymorejournal.com
Peculiar’s Peter Fager making name in rodeo
People from Raymore, and Peculiar may remember Pete Fager as a talented defensive specialist in baseball and football for Ray-Pec High School from 2013-2016, who graduated from Ray-Pec High School with the class of 2016. People in Cass County can still see Fager roaming the area as a local professional...
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
Kansas City families fight for access to cemetery
A family says locked gates and accessibility issues at the Mid-America Muslim Cemetery in Kansas City keep some from visiting loved ones.
Comments / 0