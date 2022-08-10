ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

abc17news.com

Staff shortages lead Independence School District toward changes

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KCTV) — During a pre-school year August board meeting review, Independence School District superintendent Dale Herl cited staff shortages as the reason for multiple policy changes and reviews. In a YouTube recap of the ISD’s Aug. 9 board of education meeting, Herl said a shortage of bus...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Missouri State
Kansas Education
Kansas City, KS
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Nieman Lab

The Kansas City Defender is a nonprofit news site for young Black audiences across the Midwest

Most news outlets don’t organize basketball park takeovers. The Kansas City Defender is not like most outlets. Established in July 2021 by Ryan Sorrell, 27, who grew up in the greater Kansas City area, The Kansas City Defender team prides itself on doing more than just covering the community straddling the Kansas-Missouri state line. The Defender, a news and culture platform consciously rooted in the tradition of both the Black and the abolitionist press, also reaches an under-served audience of predominantly Black teenagers and young adults, across the greater Midwest, on social media.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Tenants to Homeowners to double its affordable housing offerings with west Lawrence development

Affordable price points, yet simple and durable construction. Those are the qualities envisioned for a 122-unit housing development on Lawrence’s west side, according to the executive director of Tenants to Homeowners. Rebecca Buford leads the nonprofit community land trust, which develops and manages permanently affordable homes, including rentals. In...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

KU warns of heavy traffic ahead of move-in day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned Lawrence residents to be aware that KU students return to campus for move-in on Thursday, Aug. 18. The University of Kansas says employees and members of the Lawrence community should anticipate heavy traffic around 15th and Iowa streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, as the 2-day move-in process for students begins.
LAWRENCE, KS
CJ Coombs

The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building

The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
theraymorejournal.com

Peculiar’s Peter Fager making name in rodeo

People from Raymore, and Peculiar may remember Pete Fager as a talented defensive specialist in baseball and football for Ray-Pec High School from 2013-2016, who graduated from Ray-Pec High School with the class of 2016. People in Cass County can still see Fager roaming the area as a local professional...
PECULIAR, MO

