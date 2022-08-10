Most news outlets don’t organize basketball park takeovers. The Kansas City Defender is not like most outlets. Established in July 2021 by Ryan Sorrell, 27, who grew up in the greater Kansas City area, The Kansas City Defender team prides itself on doing more than just covering the community straddling the Kansas-Missouri state line. The Defender, a news and culture platform consciously rooted in the tradition of both the Black and the abolitionist press, also reaches an under-served audience of predominantly Black teenagers and young adults, across the greater Midwest, on social media.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO