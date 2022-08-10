ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Pelosi defends trip to Taiwan

By Alexandra Limon
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKoF1_0hCPgOdd00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed and defended her recent trip to Taiwan, a trip she made with other Democrats.

Democrats say China bears the sole responsibility for its negative reaction to the visit.

“We will not allow China to isolate Taiwan,” Pelosi said.

China began easing its military exercises around Taiwan on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, the People’s Republic of China has engaged in rather provocative measures and live fire exercises,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill). “If the cost of avoiding these is to cede control of Taiwan to the People’s Republic of China or to cede control of our travel schedules … that is not a price we’re going to pay.”

Despite the decrease in military exercises, China says it will continue seeking what it calls a “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan by any means necessary.

The White House has been careful in its comments regarding Pelosi’s trip.

“It was her right to go,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “Again, it does not change our policy, our One China Policy.”

Administration officials haven’t weighed in on whether that trip hurt U.S-China relations. In contrast, Republicans have been vocal in their support for Speaker Pelosi’s visit.

“Speaker Pelosi was right,” Rep. Roy Moore (Mo.) said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

US congressional delegation visits Taiwan on heels of Pelosi trip

A US congressional delegation has arrived in Taiwan, days after China held military drills around the island in retaliation for the House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit. The five-member delegation, led by Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, will meet President Tsai Ing-wen and attend a banquet hosted by the foreign minister, Joseph Wu, during the visit, according to Taiwan’s foreign ministry.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Moore
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Raja Krishnamoorthi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#One China Policy#Politics Federal#Democrats#The White House#Republicans
WSAV News 3

Savannah rapper arrested for wire fraud, drug possession

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A Savannah rapper is facing up to 3 decades in prison after admitting he fraudulently obtained funds meant for COVID-19 small business assistance and possessed marijuana. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Brandon Lamar Williams, 30, who performs under the name, “NH Skilo,” is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
WSAV News 3

SPD searching for missing 14-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen. Dezreon Royal, 14, was last seen on Aug. 5 in the 6000 block of Damascus Road. Royal is 5’8”, weighs 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, light jeans, white Air Force Ones and a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Top Democrats request damage assessment, review of documents taken at Mar-a-Lago

(The Hill) — Two top Democrats wrote to the director of National Intelligence on Saturday to request a damage assessment and review be conducted after the unsealed search warrant on Friday revealed classified and top secret documents had been taken by FBI officials during their search at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Rep. Carolyn Maloney […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy