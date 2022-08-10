ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Rye Co., a whiskey-centric bar and restaurant, to open in downtown Allentown

By Evan Jones, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Pennsylvania Rye Company (PA Rye Co), a neighborhood bar and restaurant celebrating Pennsylvania rye whiskey, is set to open Thursday in the former Grain space at 536-538 Hamilton St. in downtown Allentown. Co-owners Dan Gonzalez and Jesse Haik are also planning to open an adjacent retail wine shop in early fall in the former Cork & Cage space. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call/TNS

Another new bar and restaurant is coming to downtown Allentown.

Pennsylvania Rye Co. is setting up shop at 536-538 Hamilton St., City Center Investment Corp. announced in a news release. Owners Dan Gonzalez and Jesse Haik plan to officially open the door to the 6,200-square-foot business at 3 p.m. Thursday.

“We are thrilled to be opening our doors for customers in downtown Allentown,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “Although Jesse and I have worked in, launched and managed various locations nationwide, we both kept coming back to Allentown as the place we wanted to open our own bar.”

The bar will be on the first floor, while the restaurant will be on the second floor. The owners plan to open an adjoining bottle shop in the fall.

“We are planning a strong cocktail program with featured PA Ryes, but we will be much more than just a Rye bar,” Haik said in a statement. “We have an excellent chef coming from New Hope and have already been in conversation with whiskey and wine makers to host special exclusive cocktail events. Our plan is that PA Rye Co will be a place where everyone is welcome.”

The bar will offer an extensive collection of Rye whiskey, focusing on Pennsylvania producers, along with 16 rotating beer taps, an extensive seasonal cocktail list and a boutique wine list. PA Rye Co will host happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. every day it’s open.

The menu is simple but creative, diverse, and designed for busy residents and visitors. Small plates are priced between $10 and $18. Executive Chef Eduardo Aburto, hailing from Mexico City, has lived in Allentown for seven years and has more than 16 years of international kitchen experience.

Gonzalez, an Allentown native, has more than two decades of industry experience and was a head bartender at the former Hamilton Kitchen & Bar before becoming a corporate liquor sales representative for Breakthru Beverage.

Haik, from New Orleans, started working in restaurants at age 15 and has opened and managed restaurants in five states, most recently in Jersey City, New Jersey, where he served as general manager of Liberty House. In Allentown, he was the beverage manager for The Dime restaurant at the Renaissance Allentown Hotel.

“We are thrilled that Dan and Jesse are opening this week,” said Jarrett Laubach, City Center’s director of leasing. “They have done a fabulous job getting the space ready and hiring a team in a short timeframe.”

PA Rye replaces Grain, a restaurant offering contemporary takes on American-style comfort food, which closed in 2018 after less than three years of business. The space also once housed the Federal Grill restaurant.

PA Rye Co will be open 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Private event space is also available for reservation by calling Jesse at 484-929-2729.

Morning Call reporter Evan Jones can be reached at ejones@mcall.com .

thevalleyledger.com

CLASSICS & CRUISERS WILL TAKE OVER DOWNTOWN ALLENTOWN

The City of Allentown will host the 4th annual ‘Classics & Cruisers on Hamilton’ on August 14. The rain date for this event is August 21. Classics & Cruisers recreates the nostalgia of the 70’s and early 80’s cruising Hamilton Street in Allentown, known as the destination and gathering place for car enthusiasts during this era.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

THE STURGEON FULL MOON CELEBRATION AT GALLOWS HILL SPIRITS CO. | BY: JANEL SPIEGEL

Thursday, August 11, 2022. Here’s to dancing under the full moon. Sometimes in life, you need to sit outside under the full moon with some of the best people you’ll ever meet in life. Chris Bogden and Reverend Bea hosted The Sturgeon Full Moon Celebration. Gallows Hill Spirits Co. is owned by Bob Piano. It’s a great place to chill with friends, have some great spirits, and take in the ambiance.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

JT light poles draw criticism

PPL Electric is replacing light poles in downtown Jim Thorpe and early reviews from residents have included descriptions such as “hideous” and “an abomination.”. Borough council was peppered with comments during its Thursday night meeting regarding the poles, 18 of which the utility company is swapping out on West Broadway.
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading fire sends smoke pouring into city skyline

READING, Pa. -- A Saturday afternoon fire sent thick black smoke pouring into the city's skyline. This photo shows smoke from a fire in the 300 block of North Ninth Street. Initial reports indicate the fire may have started in a a garage and spread to multiple houses-- though authorities have not confirmed that's the case.
READING, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

