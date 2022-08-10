Read full article on original website
Clock ticking on Trumbull County judge candidate deadline
Deadlines are real when you're staring one in the face. There's a big one Monday in Trumbull County for an important judge's race.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown sets special meeting to avoid losing out on millions for 20 Federal
Youngstown's Board of Control has set a special meeting for Monday afternoon in order to approve a lease agreement for 20 Federal Place. City council's building and grounds committee heard a series of concerns Thursday afternoon over the city's handling of the evictions of nearly two dozen tenants in the building, all of whom need to be out by mid-September in order for major renovations on the building to begin.
WFMJ.com
School districts in Mahoning, Trumbull adding new safety measures
School districts across the valley are taking new steps to keep students and staff safe as we get closer to the start of the school year. It's the summer of installation inside all Boardman Local School buildings. The district is almost done adding 448 new door locks, securing every single...
Meadville mayor speaks out on welfare fraud charges
City of Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder spoke with JET 24 on Wednesday as she faces charges of allegedly committing welfare fraud back in 2019. Many questions are still left unanswered — will she keep her job? how does this impact the city? We had a chance to speak with the mayor and get answers to […]
WFMJ.com
Concerns raised over 988 suicide prevention hotline
A new national suicide hotline number that launched this summer is facing some backlash on social media. People who claims to be advocates of mental health recently posted to social media that the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline does not offer proper help people need. This week an NPR report...
Free tablets to be given out at local library
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Tablets will be given in Mercer to individuals on Thursday who qualify for an assistance program. According to a press release, Allied One Solutions will provide Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) tablets with 25GB. to people who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. You may be eligible if you meet any of these […]
WFMJ.com
DeSantis rally for J.D. Vance moved to Liberty Metroplex
A rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance featuring Florida Governor ron DeSantis has been moved to the Metroplex in Liberty. Party organizers originally said the event would be at the Maronite Center in Youngstown. Those plans had to be scrapped because the church holds its yearly parish festival around that time.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 13th
Vindicator file photo / August 1, 1966 | Municipal Judge John Leskovyansky swore in 10 men as police cadets 56 years ago at the Youngstown police station. Beside Leskovyansky was Mayor Anthony B. Flask, at far right, Police Chief John Terlesky. The cadets were, from left, row 1, Angelo J. DeCapua, Anthony R. Protopapa, Patrick T Lehner, Samuel J. Mosca, and James A. Magura; row 2, Anthony Gutierrez, Frank J. Demain Jr., James N. Terihay, Theodore D. Terlesky, and Philip M. Pezzuto.
WFMJ.com
Warren City assistant prosecutor placed on unpaid leave
Warren City Assistant Prosecutor, Nick Graham has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. Warren Law Director, Enzo Cantalamessa says the move was due to an ongoing investigation. According to Cantelemesa, Graham was already on a prior approved sick leave from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14. As of Monday that had...
Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community
Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
Mahoning County indictments: Aug 11, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned indictments for the following cases on Thursday.
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
Drivers ticketed by speed cameras despite Ohio court ruling: Here’s why
The FOX 8 I-Team followed the money paid by drivers ticketed by local speed cameras. What we found exposed why so many towns keep collecting fines even after a recent Ohio Supreme Court ruling.
Residents want local park’s pool restored
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) - New Castle residents want to bring back the Cascade Park Pool.
WFMJ.com
'Lugnut Louie' remembered by Stoneboro community
A Mercer county community is mourning the death of a local business owner who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. A small memorial of flowers and messages sit outside Lugnut Customs service station in Stoneboro. Lewis Isenberg turned an old Oldsmobile dealership into a bike ship back in...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown could lose millions if city misses deadline on 20 Federal project
As a key deadline approaches in the revitalization of 20 Federal Place in downtown Youngstown, there are concerns that the city may not meet that deadline. "We'll lose all our investors and honestly all our credibility to investors," Councilwoman Lauren McNally said. A master lease agreement between the city of...
Hermitage officials announce big change for local mall
The announcement says that BUTTERFLI HOLDINGS 011 LLC, an affiliate of FLICORE LLC, purchased the Shenango Valley Mall. The company is based in Pepper Pike, Ohio.
explore venango
Five Individuals and Two Nursing Facilities Indicted on Charges of Conspiracy to Defraud the United States and Health Care Fraud
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Five individuals and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania have been indicted by federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related health care fraud charges, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Tuesday. The 15-count...
Cortland man indicted in federal drug case
A Cortland man is facing federal drug charges following an indictment that was filed in federal court this week
WFMJ.com
'Tails of Hope' to close in Hermitage, temporarily
A pet spay and neuter clinic in Hermitage is forced to close, at least temporarily, but not because of a lack of funding, it's because of a lack of qualified help. Tails of Hope provides low-cost or no-cost spay and neuter services to pet owners and animal organizations. In the...
