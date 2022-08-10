ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WFMJ.com

Youngstown sets special meeting to avoid losing out on millions for 20 Federal

Youngstown's Board of Control has set a special meeting for Monday afternoon in order to approve a lease agreement for 20 Federal Place. City council's building and grounds committee heard a series of concerns Thursday afternoon over the city's handling of the evictions of nearly two dozen tenants in the building, all of whom need to be out by mid-September in order for major renovations on the building to begin.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

Meadville mayor speaks out on welfare fraud charges

City of Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder spoke with JET 24 on Wednesday as she faces charges of allegedly committing welfare fraud back in 2019. Many questions are still left unanswered — will she keep her job? how does this impact the city? We had a chance to speak with the mayor and get answers to […]
MEADVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Concerns raised over 988 suicide prevention hotline

A new national suicide hotline number that launched this summer is facing some backlash on social media. People who claims to be advocates of mental health recently posted to social media that the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline does not offer proper help people need. This week an NPR report...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Free tablets to be given out at local library

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Tablets will be given in Mercer to individuals on Thursday who qualify for an assistance program. According to a press release, Allied One Solutions will provide Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) tablets with 25GB. to people who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. You may be eligible if you meet any of these […]
MERCER, PA
WFMJ.com

DeSantis rally for J.D. Vance moved to Liberty Metroplex

A rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance featuring Florida Governor ron DeSantis has been moved to the Metroplex in Liberty. Party organizers originally said the event would be at the Maronite Center in Youngstown. Those plans had to be scrapped because the church holds its yearly parish festival around that time.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 13th

Vindicator file photo / August 1, 1966 | Municipal Judge John Leskovyansky swore in 10 men as police cadets 56 years ago at the Youngstown police station. Beside Leskovyansky was Mayor Anthony B. Flask, at far right, Police Chief John Terlesky. The cadets were, from left, row 1, Angelo J. DeCapua, Anthony R. Protopapa, Patrick T Lehner, Samuel J. Mosca, and James A. Magura; row 2, Anthony Gutierrez, Frank J. Demain Jr., James N. Terihay, Theodore D. Terlesky, and Philip M. Pezzuto.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren City assistant prosecutor placed on unpaid leave

Warren City Assistant Prosecutor, Nick Graham has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. Warren Law Director, Enzo Cantalamessa says the move was due to an ongoing investigation. According to Cantelemesa, Graham was already on a prior approved sick leave from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14. As of Monday that had...
WARREN, OH
YourErie

Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community

Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

'Lugnut Louie' remembered by Stoneboro community

A Mercer county community is mourning the death of a local business owner who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. A small memorial of flowers and messages sit outside Lugnut Customs service station in Stoneboro. Lewis Isenberg turned an old Oldsmobile dealership into a bike ship back in...
STONEBORO, PA
explore venango

Five Individuals and Two Nursing Facilities Indicted on Charges of Conspiracy to Defraud the United States and Health Care Fraud

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Five individuals and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania have been indicted by federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related health care fraud charges, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Tuesday. The 15-count...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

'Tails of Hope' to close in Hermitage, temporarily

A pet spay and neuter clinic in Hermitage is forced to close, at least temporarily, but not because of a lack of funding, it's because of a lack of qualified help. Tails of Hope provides low-cost or no-cost spay and neuter services to pet owners and animal organizations. In the...
HERMITAGE, PA

