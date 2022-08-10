ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

Kathy Leverrett
6d ago

Great. Knock yourself out.Educate your child at home regarding sexual orientation and transgenderism. That’s where it should be taught, in the home by THE PARENTS

Missy
6d ago

I wish your daughter well. But you’re the type who’s probably better off away from the school. And we are too.

Dick Gozinya
5d ago

your child wouldnt be reprimanded for saying her mom is dating a woman. that's not at all what the law says.

