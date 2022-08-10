Read full article on original website
Kathy Leverrett
6d ago
Great. Knock yourself out.Educate your child at home regarding sexual orientation and transgenderism. That’s where it should be taught, in the home by THE PARENTS
Missy
6d ago
I wish your daughter well. But you’re the type who’s probably better off away from the school. And we are too.
Dick Gozinya
5d ago
your child wouldnt be reprimanded for saying her mom is dating a woman. that's not at all what the law says.
