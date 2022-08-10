An Indiana chiropractor was jailed after a brawl was sparked by his alleged touching of women at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages. Erik William Hanson, 56, of Batesville, Ind. is facing two counts of battery and one count of trespassing following his arrest at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at the popular nightspot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

