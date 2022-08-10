Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost provides promising update on performance of Nebraska's special teams
Scott Frost confirmed the progress of Nebraska’s punting and kicking games is heading in a positive direction. Nebraska went into the off-season needing to replace several starters on offense, defense, and special teams, that includes the kicker and punter. Nebraska used this off-season to find their full-time starters at...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost confirms Nebraska WR sidelined for 'extended period of time' with injury
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost feels true freshman wide receiver Decoldest Crawford can contribute immediately to the team in the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the Huskers will have to wait a little longer for Crawford to contribute as he will be out for an extended amount of time. He originally suffered...
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost monitoring the intensity level of Nebraska's offensive line
Scott Frost looks to improve the offensive line’s play tremendously for the 2022 season. In an effort to develop the offensive line better, Frost and his coaching staff are monitoring the main input of the productivity of the offensive linemen that measure attributes, including effort. According to Frost, that...
O-Lineman Turner Corcoran Back at Practice for Nebraska
Knee injury sidelines freshman wide receiver Decoldest Crawford
Nebraska football got at least one AP Top 25 vote heading into 2022
The Nebraska football team is coming off a 3-9 campaign. It was the fifth straight losing season for the Huskers in what has been a run that hasn’t been seen in Lincoln for decades. When trying to figure out what to expect this season, most people are talking about...
Neville alum, Ajay Allen, impresses in Nebraska football’s camp, “… That guy is going to be special player … “
Anytime we get a chance to shine a light on any and all athletes from our area, at the next level, we’ll do it. We’ve been checking in on several football stars from the 2021 Louisiana prep football season, in their respective college camps. Neville alum, Ajay Allen is turning heads so far at Nebraska’s […]
Watch: Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson previews senior season, updates UCLA commitment
EL CAJON, Calif. -- The high school football regular season is one week away in the San Diego Section. On Thursday night, Lincoln High running back Roderick Robinson and several teammates and coaches from Lincoln were at Granite Hills High School checking out the four-team scrimmage between Mission ...
News Channel Nebraska
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Vandalism closes popular attraction at Louisville State Recreation Area
Vandalism closed the popular floating playground at Louisville State Rec Area and officials aren't sure when it will reopen.
KETV.com
How to watch tonight's Sturgeon Moon, the last supermoon of 2022, in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Keep your eyes on the sky Thursday night!. The Full Sturgeon Moon will peak just after sunset in the Omaha area. Viewing should be good with some high clouds in the forecast overnight, so be sure to check out Bill Randby's forecast at 5 and 6 p.m.
WOWT
Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor map is out and it continues to show worsening conditions with no hope for an end in sight. The week to week change in the map is rather impressive with all severity levels increasing in coverage greatly over Nebraska and Iowa. While...
WOWT
College World Series $30 parking meters brings in over $70K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in how much it costs to use a parking meter near the Charles Schwab stadium. We noticed several meters with tags on them, $30 to park for 10 hours. The flat fee caught a...
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast Board of Governors OKs potential purchase of downtown Norfolk building
A building in downtown Norfolk is being envisioned for a new innovative venture through Northeast Community College, in partnership with the Nebraska Innovation Studio on the University of Nebraska’s Innovation campus in Lincoln, Invest Nebraska, area manufacturers and school districts. Members of the Northeast Board of Governors approved the...
kbia.org
Utilities in Nebraska, Missouri delay coal power plant closures, mirroring nationwide trend
Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026.
Kearney Hub
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
News Channel Nebraska
Deputies bring pursuit to an end in Auburn
FALLS CITY – Richardson and Nemaha County deputies brought a pursuit that started in Kansas to an end in Auburn. A Richardson County Sheriff’s Office press release says deputies engaged in a pursuit at the state line as Terrance Dowd fled Kansas authorities. The press release says the...
Armed man who targeted Cincinnati FBI field office, had Omaha ties
An armed man accused of trying to force his way into an FBI field office in Cincinnati yesterday was killed after investigators said he led them on a chase.
Neb. Public Power District appoints new VP of Customer Services
COLUMBUS, Neb.-Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) President and CEO Tom Kent recently announced changes in two executive leadership positions at the district. As current Vice President of Customer Services and Chief Customer Officer Ken Curry transitions toward retirement, he will move into the role of Special Assistant to the President and CEO. While Courtney Dentlinger has been appointed by Kent, to the role of Vice President of Customer Service and External Affairs and Chief Customer Officer, effective September 1.
