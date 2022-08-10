ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Voices: Arrested on suspicion of abortion: The Nebraska case that proved women can’t safely communicate on Facebook

By Clémence Michallon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BdA6_0hCPbP6500

A teenager and her mother are facing criminal charges in Nebraska for allegedly inducing an abortion. Celeste Burgess, 18, and Jessica Burgess, 41, both face felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly procuring medication to stop a pregnancy — in other words, buying abortion pills — and disposing of the fetus after it was stillborn. They have both pleaded not guilty, meaning that, unless they strike a deal with the prosecution in the coming months, they will face trial.

The idea that a teenager would end up facing criminal charges for terminating a pregnancy is jarring, but it’s been a possibility ever since Roe v Wade was overturned. Indeed, some might say it was inevitable. And the way in which charges were brought against Celeste and Jessica is particularly notable. Facebook released private messages between the mother and daughter when access to them was requested by investigators in Nebraska, according to The Associated Press . It was only after those private messages were reviewed that those investigators believed they had enough evidence to charge the mother with the abortion-related crime. And even though the daughter was a minor when all of this occurred, the state is now choosing to prosecute her as an adult.

“In early June,” the agency wrote , “the mother and daughter were only charged with a single felony for removing, concealing or abandoning a body, and two misdemeanors: concealing the death of another person and false reporting. It wasn’t until about a month later, after investigators reviewed the private Facebook messages, that they added the felony abortion-related charges against the mother. The daughter, who is now 18, is being charged as an adult at prosecutors’ request.”

Facebook has argued it was only complying with a warrant when it gave investigators access to the Burgesses’ messages. “Nothing in the valid warrants we received from local law enforcement in early June, prior to the Supreme Court decision, mentioned abortion,” Andy Stone, a spokesman for Facebook, told the AP. “The warrants concerned charges related to a criminal investigation and court documents indicate that police at the time were investigating the case of a stillborn baby who was burned and buried, not a decision to have an abortion.”

The company has insisted its officials “always scrutinize every government request we receive to make sure it is legally valid,” adding that it “will fight back against requests that it thinks are invalid or too broad”. Not shy about providing numbers, Facebook told the AP it was asked for data by the government 59,996 times in the second half of last year, and it provided information in about 88 percent of those times.

One might point out that there was a time when Facebook showed a bit more reticence when it came to sharing its users’ information, and a bit more energy when time came to try defending it. In 2014, it fought a government request for what The New York Times described as “the contents of hundreds of Facebook accounts” stemming from a social security fraud case in New York, namely “nearly complete account data on 381 people, ranging from pages they had liked to photos and private messages.” Facebook lost the case , but damn if it didn’t fight it for years (the search warrants were signed in 2013 , and the state Court of Appeals didn’t rule against Facebook until 2017).

Of course, one could argue that that case was different, and that it fell under the “too broad” requests Facebook says it may oppose. The search warrant in the Burgesses’ case only affected a couple of people, not 381. But regardless of whether you believe Facebook should have fought a bit harder to keep the mother and daughter’s information private, the case is a compelling, urgent call for women to rethink how we use technology – and to think of how it may be used against us. (The fact that Meta, Facebook’s parent company, also owns the encrypted messaging service WhatsApp and Instagram is not what I would call especially reassuring either.)

We do appear to be caught in a perfect storm of crappy legal infrastructure (as I believe the scientific parlance goes) and technological scrutiny. The allegations against Celeste and Jessica Burgess predate the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court in June, but the prosecutor handling the case told the AP it’s “the first time he has charged anyone for illegally performing an abortion after 20 weeks”.

“Before the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June, states weren’t allowed to enforce abortion bans until the point at which a fetus is considered viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks,” the agency noted.

Do you remember when people thought that the only consequence of Roe v Wade being nuked was that women seeking abortions in red states would “simply travel somewhere else”? That was a stupid argument, obviously (travel requires funds and time, resources that are far from available to everyone), but it’s astonishing to see how short-sighted it really was. Of course the overturning of Roe is about more than “just” traveling to another state. It’s about further poisoning the well of our legal system by making it easier to prosecute women.

The allegations against Jessica and Celeste Burgess are complex, and deserved to be treated as such. The mother and daughter “allegedly enlisted the help of a 22-year-old man to bury the fetus, and later discussed via Facebook DM burning it to dispose of it,” Motherboard reported after obtaining and reviewing court documents. If anything, the case is an illustration of what happens when states impose abortion bans at 20 weeks – a limit denounced by Planned Parenthood.

“Politicians in Congress have repeatedly pushed bills that would impose a nationwide ban on abortion at 20 weeks of pregnancy. This dangerous, out-of-touch legislation is nothing more than yet another attempt to restrict access to safe, legal abortion,” Planned Parenthood wrote on its website . “Nearly 99 percent of abortions occur before 21 weeks, but when they are needed later in pregnancy, it’s often in very complex circumstances.”

When Roe was overturned, multiple social media users advised others to delete their period-tracking apps, with the idea that any data they might store on their menstrual cycle — including a potential pregnancy — could be used to prosecute them. ( The New York Times pointed out that it’s hardly just your period-tracking app that can be used as digital evidence of a pregnancy or abortion.) If any evidence was needed that this is a valid concern, the Burgess case is it.

In the words of Shane Ferro , an attorney at the Legal Aid Society, a nonprofit legal aid provider in New York City: “Yeah, you should get off Facebook, stop using Instagram, use Signal or the real phone to talk about sensitive subjects, but you should also demand the government that represents you takes steps to protect your privacy, bodily, digital, and otherwise.”

Because most of us don’t have the option to leave the internet entirely — nor should we be forced to do so. For one thing, I like to communicate with my loved ones (many of whom live across the ocean from me.) For another, working online — including on social media — is a big part of my job as a journalist. Considering that, it would be nice — some might say the bare minimum — if my government could remember that I and other women are human beings, and perhaps it could do a thing or two to protect our basic rights, like the right to privacy.

For a long time, we’ve been told that free markets mean freedom for everyone. Facebook has just shown how completely untrue that is. We’ve also been told that our government is there to protect us, and that justice will be done on the Supreme Court. This case makes that look laughable, too.

In a world like this, I and women across America are left to wonder: Is anything there to protect us at all? Or was locking us up always the point?

Comments / 237

Althea Shoulders
3d ago

Nebraska needs to concentrate on the killers and theives and drug dealers rather than borthing people who are good citizens mining their own busines, remember governor come time for your reelection doing this to law abiding citzens does not look good for your reelection and for people who probably voted for you are playing with peoples lives so I think you need to bac track on what you are doing.

Reply(47)
76
Vicky Graham
2d ago

if you live in a forced birther state, stay offline as much as possible. Shut your mouth, don't confide in anyone! The mouth and keyboard are the enemy of the neck. Shut your mouth about being pregnant, shut up about ordering abortion pills!

Reply(7)
37
Citizen Law
2d ago

Government has no authority for such intrusions and the power addicts occupying positions and using them for their own private jack off sessions need to be terminated of their posts.

Reply(16)
28
Related
Salon

"Barbaric" Texas abortion ban turned one woman's wanted pregnancy into a "dystopian nightmare"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reproductive healthcare advocates on Tuesday recoiled at a harrowing report describing how one Texas woman's wanted pregnancy became a "dystopian nightmare" after she suffered potentially deadly complications but was still initially denied lifesaving care under the state's extreme abortion ban.
TEXAS STATE
Mother Jones

An Obscure Law Is Sending Oklahoma Mothers to Prison in Droves. We Reviewed 1.5 million Cases to Learn More.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Failure to protect” laws punish parents for not shielding their children from abuse. These laws aren’t talked about very much, but they appear across the country, and in certain states, like Oklahoma, they are associated with especially harsh penalties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Seven Florida clergy members of different faiths link up for spate of lawsuits against post-Roe abortion bills

Seven Florida clergy members have filed lawsuits against the state’s abortion ban following the Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down Roe v Wade.The group, which includes two Christians, three Jews, one Unitarian Universalist and a Buddhist, argues that the ban, signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in April, violates their freedom to practice their religious faith, The Washington Post exclusively reported.The ban impedes those seeking abortion from moving forward with the procedure if they’re past 15 weeks pregnancy, regardless of whether the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. Providers can also be prosecuted if they aid in...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Linus Company Meta#The Associated Press
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The View’ fans were not amused after conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck was brought back to shame abortion rights

The View is getting ready to name its permanent conservative co-host to finally replace Meghan McCain in a live announcement on Thursday. Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin is reportedly the front runner, so perhaps in a bid to throw viewers off the scent, the long-running panel show welcomed back former conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck on Wednesday.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
HEMPHILL, TX
The Independent

Movement to boycott Walgreens grows after people claim they were denied condoms, birth control

Walgreens is facing blowback and threats of a boycott after several stories surfaced online from customers who experienced difficulties purchasing condoms and refilling their prescriptions for birth control.Within the last few days, the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens began picking up steam after more customers from across the US began sharing stories on various social media platforms about the pushback they received in recent weeks while attempting to purchase items related to contraception or birth control.This recent pushback arrives less than a month after the US Supreme Court released their decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TODAY.com

A teen says she was body-shamed by Rep. Matt Gaetz. She took it as an opportunity

After Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz made a speech arguing women who are worried about dwindling abortion access are too unattractive to become pregnant, a teen activist responded on Twitter. Gaetz then singled out the activist by re-posting her photo on his Twitter feed. Now she's using the attention to raise money for a cause dear to her heart — abortion funds.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’

A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
SOCIETY
Salon

The backlash to Christianity: Republicans are now panicked — but they only have themselves to blame

There can be no doubt about it: Religion, especially Christianity — while still powerful in American culture — is in decline. Fewer than half of Americans even belong to a church or other house of worship. Rates of church attendance are in a freefall, as younger Americans would rather do anything with their precious free time than go to church. As religion researcher Ryan Burge recently tweeted, "Among those born in the early 1930s, 60% attend church weekly. 17% never attend. Among those born in the early 1950s, 32% attend weekly. 29% never attend. Among those born in the early 1990s, 18% attend weekly. 42% never attend."
RELIGION
LiveScience

What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

790K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy