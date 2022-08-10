ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers to attack with Christian McCaffrey, not worry about injuries

By Associated Press
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCaLS_0hCPbFW300

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers aren’t planning to change their approach with Christian McCaffrey, even though the star running back has missed 23 of the last 33 regular-season games due to injuries.

It’s full speed ahead when it comes to McCaffrey this season.

Kurt Busch to miss Federated Auto Parts 400 with brain injury

“I’m not spending my time worrying about, ‘hey, will Christian get hurt?’” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “We are thinking about Christian in one way only — and that’s attack.”

Rhule called McCaffrey a “dominant, dominant, dominant football player,” but he’s also realistic, knowing that running backs are prone to injuries.

That’s one of the reasons the Panthers signed free agent D’Onta Foreman from the Tennessee Titans to give them added depth in the backfield to go along with Chuba Hubbard.

“He plays a high-contact, high-percentage-of-injury position,” Rhule said. “We’re going to put him out there and play him. We want to have all of our best players for as long as possible.”

McCaffrey averaged nearly 30 touches per game through the first two games of last season before going down with a hamstring injury in a Week 3 Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. His role was reduced when he returned for four games in November, averaging 17 touches per game.

Rhule said it’s still too early to know how many touches he anticipates McCaffrey getting this season, but it’s clear he has big expectations for the former first-round draft pick. He adds, that he wants to help him become “the best running back in the National Football League.”

McCaffrey should benefit from a significantly upgraded offensive line.

The Panthers added veteran interior linemen Austin Corbett from the Rams and Bradley Bozeman from the Ravens in free agency and selected left tackle Ickey Ekwonu from North Carolina State with the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft.

When McCaffrey has been healthy, he’s been productive.

He’s accumulated 6,602 yards from scrimmage in five seasons with 47 combined touchdowns. In 2019, he became just the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and receiving, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig in that elite group.

Since then, he’s struggled with a variety of injuries to his shoulder, hamstring and ankle and the Panthers have taken some criticism for overusing him.

The injuries McCaffrey has sustained aren’t because of a lack of conditioning. Rhule views McCaffrey’s work ethic and preparation in the two seasons he’s worked with him as second to none.

The running back said some of the injuries have been out of his control.

“I had a couple 300-pound guys fall on my ankle while I was already down,” McCaffrey said. “… I would love to know if there is a drill someone has got out there to prevent that from happening, because I would do that every day.”

McCaffrey has tried to tone down his conditioning this offseason, allowing his body more time to rest.

He’s also contacted several former NFL running backs, including Faulk, about how to increase his longevity in the league.

“If I’ve learned anything in terms of techniques, it’s just not overdoing it,” McCaffrey said. “I think that has been my issue — overdoing it sometimes. But you can’t prevent everything. Football is a tough business and a tough sport.”

The Panthers have tried to do their part, resting McCaffrey for three of the team’s 12 practices at training camp. They’re likely to hold him out of all preseason games — just as they did a year ago — and there are discussions about limiting his workload in practice during the regular season.

McCaffrey’s teammates just want him on the field, saying he makes them a different team.

“Defenses have to account for him wherever he’s at, whether out wide, inside, in the backfield — it just opens up all of these 1-on-1′s out there on the field,” wide receiver DJ Moore said. “So having him just opens up everything.”

New Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield had his first chance to get to know McCaffrey the last two weeks and walked away impressed. He called McCaffrey explosive, adding he has a tremendous knowledge of the game and recognition of defenses.

“And when you get him out on a route, just understanding leverage and coverages and how to get open — that’s an ability that you either have or you don’t,” Mayfield said. “He has a pretty special talent to be really friendly in the passing game for us.”

NOTES: Rhule hasn’t determined who’ll start at quarterback for the preseason opener against Washington on Saturday night but expects Mayfield and Sam Darnold will play. … Starting TE Ian Thomas will miss a couple of weeks with a rib injury. … Wide receiver C.J. Saunders will miss 3-4 weeks with a quadriceps injury. … The Panthers wrapped up camp at Wofford College on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Panthers def. Washington 23-21 in preseason

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers kicked off the new football season in victorious fashion over the Washington Commanders with a 23-21 victory on Saturday. The Panthers took an early 20-6 lead but saw Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell lead a comeback to take a 21-20 lead with just over 2 minutes remaining in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight

The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
FOX8 News

12-year-old girl found shot to death in Kentucky

UPDATE (2:50 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12): The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details after a young girl’s body was found Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and Paintsville EMS responded around 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 to a “reported assault” in the Van Lear community. Deputies say when they arrived […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuba Hubbard
FOX8 News

Mom, teen son stab each other during fight inside home, police say

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mother and son stabbed each other during an argument inside their Brooklyn home Wednesday night, police said. The 44-year-old mom and her 17-year-old son were each slashed multiple times during the altercation in their Coney Island apartment on 29th Street at around 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX8 News

Anne Heche dead at 53 after coma, fiery LA crash, TMZ reports

(WGHP) — Anne Heche has died from injuries she suffered last Friday after driving her car through a Los Angeles home, TMZ reports. TMZ adds that while life support machines are keeping Anne’s heart beating for the purpose of preserving her organs for donations, however, a representative made it clear that Anne has no brain function. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Injury#Texans#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Federated Auto Parts#Titans
FOX8 News

Key takeaways from the Panthers first depth chart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers released their opening depth chart on Tuesday. While it’s still early and the team’s three preseason games will determine a lot moving forward, there are still some interesting notes to take. Quarterback: Starters: Baker Mayfield/Sam Darnold Backups: PJ Walker, Matt Corral Matt Rhule has said that he will […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
FOX8 News

See how much land in North Carolina is owned by the federal government

The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources. The Bureau of Land Management, a governmental division that manages public lands, controls 39.7% of federally owned lands. The Forest Service, in […]
U.S. POLITICS
FOX8 News

Police: 6 teenagers shot at North Carolina nightclub

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six teenagers were shot when a fight occurred at a nightclub in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night, but the agency […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy