Read full article on original website
Related
I Tried Drinking Green Tea Every Morning For A Week—Here's How It Went
When it comes to a morning drink, my go-to option is almost always coffee—aside from water, of course. Let’s be real: Nothing beats the feeling of sipping a warm cup of joe to start the day right. Every time I drink coffee, I feel more energized and productive, ready to face the tasks I need to accomplish.
12tomatoes.com
Ways To Make Frosting Without A Hand or Stand Mixer
Despite my love of baking, I just can’t bring myself to pull out every machine I have in my possession. It always feels like a chore to wrangle a stand or hand mixer, and since I am not television perfect, I always end up exploding some amount of powdered sugar all over my countertop. And at that point, the chore of cleaning outweighs the deliciousness of the buttercream itself. So when I want to avoid the mess and fuss of a stand mixer, I’ve found other ways to make frosting without the hassle!
Whiz Up this Strawberry-Banana Smoothie For Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks
When the temperatures start to soar, the last thing you want to do is turn on the stove at breakfast. And with fresh fruit overflowing at farm stands and the grocery store, you simply need a blender and your imagination to come up with a whole host of refreshing smoothie ideas. A strawberry-banana smoothie is a classic combination, yielding a pretty pink concoction that’s sweet and satisfying for both kids and adults. The recipe here makes just a single portion, but it can easily be scaled up to serve several family members. Or make a big batch and decant it into a glass pitcher to offer at your next brunch party for weekend guests or at the holidays.
The Daily South
Nana's Lime Sherbet Punch
When country music singer Kane Brown was growing up, his grandmother would whip up this quick and frosty lime sherbet punch that he still craves to this day. "I haven't had it in awhile, but if my Nana brought it up today, I'd drink the whole bowl," Brown says. Similar...
RELATED PEOPLE
Outside Online
Campfire Doughnuts
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. These donuts from Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski’s new release, Men with the Pot Cookbook: Delicious Grilled Meats and Forest...
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
ETOnline.com
Oversized Purses Are Fall’s New ‘It’ Accessory: 10 Ways To Welcome the Macro Bag Renaissance
Over the last few years, micro bags have been infiltrating runways and landing on our Instagram feed, from the Jacquemus Le Chiquito Mini craze to Lizzo's ridiculously tiny Valentino purse moment on the red carpet. While the mini bags may be adorable, they're also incredibly impractical—you can barely fit a coin in some of them, let alone a phone or a laptop. So we have to admit: we breathed a huge sigh of relief when we heard that oversized purses were making their way back in style.
How to make Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's super popular chicken spaghetti
As is the case for many of us, one of Ree Drummond's most popular recipes comes from her mom's kitchen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
So, My Kid Pooped On A Sidewalk And Then Refused To Move
My neighbor posted on our neighborhood Facebook group that if everyone could please make sure to remove their dog’s poop from her yard, she’d appreciate it. What she didn’t know is she had a much bigger mess headed her way. While on a walk with my four sons under age 7, one stopped suddenly, and before I knew it, he was standing above a literal mountain of poop on her sidewalk, right near the area the sneaky dogs had been going.
KIDS・
Eater
Making Arancine, a Sicilian Street Food Staple That’s Gooey, Crunchy, and Cheesy, All at the Same Time
At the cafe Ke Palle Arancine d’Autore, chef Guiseppe Di Forti rolls and deep-fried balls of gooey, cheesy, parboiled rice to make arancine, a street food favorite in Sicily. It is “perhaps the queen of Sicilian street food,” says Di Forti. While traditional arancine consists of just...
A dietitian shared her recipe for a perfect chopped salad loaded with protein and healthy fats
Dietitian Sammi Brondo said that her chopped salad recipe includes hydrating foods like tomatoes and cucumbers and is packed with fiber and protein.
thecountrycook.net
Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff
This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is an easy and fun recipe full of strawberry and cheesecake flavors. The perfect fruity dessert for all your gatherings!. This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is one of the many variations of fluff salads that a love. Fluffs are great because you can literally make them in less than 10 minutes. The perfect quick and easy recipe to bring to all the functions or a last minute dessert for home. If you want to try something that you are going to want to make over and over, you have to give this Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff recipe a try!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake
This choco Coca-Cola cake is so simple and easy to prepare. You will need less than half an hour to prepare it plus 30-60 minutes to cook. It is an ideal weekend dessert to surprise your family or friends with! Here is the recipe:. Servings 12 slices. Ingredients:. For the...
Is Your Dog Suddenly As Moody As Your Teen? Yep, Dogs’ Personalities Change Throughout Life, Too
To some people, a dog is just another animal. But for many people, dogs are part of the family; they’re the unofficial “other” siblings, the four-legged playmates, the emotional support Mom calls in for backup when she needs help cheering up a child. So, just as you’d be aware if one of your kids started acting differently, you’re going to notice if your dog seems to have a shift in behavior. And while it’s easy to overreact with worry when anyone in your household (including your fur baby) seems to be acting out of character, your dog’s sudden moodiness may very well be, well, just part of life. According to a study performed by Michigan State University, dogs — not unlike children — will experience “profound personality changes” as they grow.
PETS・
We Made the Pioneer Woman’s Corn Casserole, and It’s Summer in a Baking Dish
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. In high summer, sweet corn is everywhere you look. Good thing the...
SheKnows
Have Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken? Martha Stewart Says This Is the Best Way to Use It
When it’s too hot to turn on the oven (or when you simply do not feel like roasting an entire chicken yourself), Costco’s fresh-and-ready rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer buy. And when dinner is over and there’s still plenty of meat on the bones, it’s time to make some killer chicken salad courtesy of Martha Stewart.
Bon Appétit
All-Purpose Pizza Dough
This classic homemade pizza dough recipe is one to keep in your back pocket. Your stand mixer will do the heavy lifting here, while an overnight rest in the refrigerator will allow the dough to develop flavor and texture—and let you skip the usual hand-kneading. Using a small amount of whole wheat flour gives the yeast character and texture, leading to a dough with greater personality. All of the ingredients should be room temperature before mixing, including the water. Using tepid water slows the rising of the dough (warm water would cause it to ferment too quickly), giving it more time to develop. The resulting pizza crust has an airy lift and tons of crispy, chewy character and blisters beautifully in a hot oven.
What Is A Back-To-School Necklace? It's Not As Innocent As It Sounds
Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and mental health. Back-to-school season is in full swing! While some kids are downright ecstatic, your older kids might not be ready to face the pressures of returning to school. One quick warning sign things aren't as cheery as they seem? Hearing or seeing your tween or teen refer to a "back-to-school necklace." It sounds innocent enough — almost sweet. Before you hit the jewelry aisle at Target, though, you should know it's not as black-and-white as it seems. This euphemism deals with the stress of returning to school and is associated with some dark imagery. While making your teen try on their 15th and 16th pair of possible "perfect for school" jeans, you might want to ask them about their thoughts on a back-to-school necklace. Just be prepared for a heavier conversation than you might otherwise expect.
The Daily South
Big-Batch Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes
We all know the first pancake is always a dud. But with big batch pancakes, not only does every pancake turn out, but you don't have to be glued to the stovetop to make them either. After preparing the pancake batter in this big-batch pancakes recipe, it's poured into a...
The Daily South
Key West Chicken
The flavors of South Florida are captured in this Key West Chicken recipe by a tart and sweet marinade made with orange and lime juices and zest. For an easy grilled main, use boneless skinless chicken breast to allow the flavors to soak in quickly. Pair with your favorite salad for a light and healthy meal, or serve alongside hearty sides like grilled corn on the cob, grilled potato salad, and even grilled peaches.
Scary Mommy
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0