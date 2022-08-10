Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and mental health. Back-to-school season is in full swing! While some kids are downright ecstatic, your older kids might not be ready to face the pressures of returning to school. One quick warning sign things aren't as cheery as they seem? Hearing or seeing your tween or teen refer to a "back-to-school necklace." It sounds innocent enough — almost sweet. Before you hit the jewelry aisle at Target, though, you should know it's not as black-and-white as it seems. This euphemism deals with the stress of returning to school and is associated with some dark imagery. While making your teen try on their 15th and 16th pair of possible "perfect for school" jeans, you might want to ask them about their thoughts on a back-to-school necklace. Just be prepared for a heavier conversation than you might otherwise expect.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO