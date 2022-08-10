Read full article on original website
DTSB outdoor film series
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Down Town South Bend is hosting an outdoor film series on the Gridiron every second Saturday of the month. Pre-movie activities start 7 p.m., and movies will begin at 9 p.m. or at dusk. Activities for event include. ● Get your picture taken with Mirabel. ●...
Grapes on the Green kicks off Four Winds Invitational weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Country Club kicked off the Four Winds Invitational weekend on Thursday with Grapes on the Green, an event where guests drove around on golf carts to sample wine and food from different sponsors. Thursday's event included sips and samples from Papa Vino's, Uptown...
Day one of the Four Winds Invitational tee’s off at the South Bend Country Club
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Epson Tour participants teed off in the Four Winds Invitational for the 42nd annual Epson Tour. Day one of the Four Finds Invitational is wrapped up at the South Bend Country Club. It’s part of the Epson Tour on the road to the LPGA with...
Friends, family, and colleagues remember Zachery Potts at funeral service
THREE OAKS, Mich. --- It was a somber, yet touching day at Calvary Tabernacle in Three Oaks as the life of Zachery Potts was remembered by hundreds of people whose lives he impacted. They reflected on the many aspects of Zach’s life; faith, politics, and his care for others.
South Bend Community School Corporation to host Back to School Bash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Community School Corporation will be hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday at the Brown Community Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to students, who will also have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations.
Downtown South Bend, Inc. announces the return of their Outdoor Film Series.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Outdoor Film Series in South Bend is back and will be screening Encanto. The film series has been on hiatus since 2019 due to COVID-19 but is back with free film screenings at the Gridiron. Activities such as a maraca making, pictures, raffles for free...
The Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend.
OSCEOLA, Ind. -- The 38th annual Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend. The festival makes its return at Fern Hunsberger Park with, live music, food, games and more. The event is free to the public and parking is relatively available.
Free health screening in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Ind. -- Free health screenings are available at the Kosciusko community YMCA from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on August 13th. The screenings include pre-diabetes, sleep apnea and blood pressure. Register at www.kcymca.org or at the event.
Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
30th Harvest Anniversary event
BERRIEN, Mich. -- Round Barn's 30th Harvest anniversary event will be at held 10983 Hills Rd Baroda Mi from August 12th to the 14th. The event features wine, beer, spirits, a dance party, and some 90's jams. Friday's event does not include a cover charge.
Four Winds Invitational Golf Tournament returns to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Country Club welcomes the four winds invitational players for the second year this weekend. The country club’s course was designed by architect George O’Neil and opened in 1916 as a par-72, 6,456-yard course. A new tee will also be used on...
The St. Joseph VA Clinic to be renamed to Jackie Walorski VA Clinic
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The U.S House of Representatives announced the renaming of St. Joseph VA Clinic to the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in honor of the late congresswoman. Walorski who tragically passed away on August 3 in a tragic car crash while traveling in Indiana's second district, will forever have her name cemented in Mishawaka's VA Clinic.
Everclear added to September Party in the Park lineup
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Multi-platinum alt-rock band, Everclear, has been added to the concert lineup for September Party in the Park on September 16 at Four Winds Field. Everclear joins a lineup already featuring Grammy-award winning rockers, Stone Temple Pilots, and The Dirty Hooks. Everclear broke out in the mid-1990's...
Beacon's new outpatient center
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Beacon's new outpatient center opens Friday. The center will streamline some cost-effective services such as, MedPoint urgent care, physical therapy, MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasound, mammography and bone density scanning. Specialist Goshen providers for neurosurgery; ear, nose, and throat; cardiology; pain management; and obstetrics and gynecology will...
City of South Bend hosting meeting about crisis response procedures
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The City of South Bend will be holding a Community Action Group meeting to discuss crisis response procedures. The meeting will be held August 23 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at Brown Intermediate School gymnasium. The public is encouraged to attend to find out about the...
Michigan State Police hosts 'Stuff a Blue Goose' event for back-to-school
Michigan State Police has partnered with schools in Van Buren, St. Joseph, and Allegan counties to host three school supplies events to help students get ready for the upcoming year. The "Stuff a Blue Goose" events will be held at Walmart stores in Paw Paw, Three Rivers, and Plainwell on...
Six new pickleball courts to be unveiled at Studebaker Park
ELKHART, Ind. -- Six new pickleball courts will be unveiled at Studebaker Park on Friday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 1 p.m. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki will be in attendance to celebrate the grand-opening and cut the ribbon. The six new courts will be...
The community says their farewells as Jackie Walorski is finally laid to rest
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Jackie Walorski was laid to rest on Thursday as her loved ones, and the community paid their respects to the late Congresswoman. Walorski's funeral, at Granger community church, included prominent political figures from Indiana and Washington D.C. paying their respects Thursday morning. “One thing that Jackie...
