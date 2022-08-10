ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

DTSB outdoor film series

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Down Town South Bend is hosting an outdoor film series on the Gridiron every second Saturday of the month. Pre-movie activities start 7 p.m., and movies will begin at 9 p.m. or at dusk. Activities for event include. ● Get your picture taken with Mirabel. ●...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Grapes on the Green kicks off Four Winds Invitational weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Country Club kicked off the Four Winds Invitational weekend on Thursday with Grapes on the Green, an event where guests drove around on golf carts to sample wine and food from different sponsors. Thursday's event included sips and samples from Papa Vino's, Uptown...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
South Bend, IN
Society
City
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
abc57.com

South Bend Community School Corporation to host Back to School Bash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Community School Corporation will be hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday at the Brown Community Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given to students, who will also have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

The Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend.

OSCEOLA, Ind. -- The 38th annual Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend. The festival makes its return at Fern Hunsberger Park with, live music, food, games and more. The event is free to the public and parking is relatively available.
OSCEOLA, IN
abc57.com

Free health screening in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Ind. -- Free health screenings are available at the Kosciusko community YMCA from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on August 13th. The screenings include pre-diabetes, sleep apnea and blood pressure. Register at www.kcymca.org or at the event.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Four Winds#Golfers#Community Outreach#Charity
abc57.com

Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

30th Harvest Anniversary event

BERRIEN, Mich. -- Round Barn's 30th Harvest anniversary event will be at held 10983 Hills Rd Baroda Mi from August 12th to the 14th. The event features wine, beer, spirits, a dance party, and some 90's jams. Friday's event does not include a cover charge.
BARODA, MI
abc57.com

Four Winds Invitational Golf Tournament returns to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Country Club welcomes the four winds invitational players for the second year this weekend. The country club’s course was designed by architect George O’Neil and opened in 1916 as a par-72, 6,456-yard course. A new tee will also be used on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
abc57.com

The St. Joseph VA Clinic to be renamed to Jackie Walorski VA Clinic

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The U.S House of Representatives announced the renaming of St. Joseph VA Clinic to the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in honor of the late congresswoman. Walorski who tragically passed away on August 3 in a tragic car crash while traveling in Indiana's second district, will forever have her name cemented in Mishawaka's VA Clinic.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Everclear added to September Party in the Park lineup

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Multi-platinum alt-rock band, Everclear, has been added to the concert lineup for September Party in the Park on September 16 at Four Winds Field. Everclear joins a lineup already featuring Grammy-award winning rockers, Stone Temple Pilots, and The Dirty Hooks. Everclear broke out in the mid-1990's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Beacon's new outpatient center

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Beacon's new outpatient center opens Friday. The center will streamline some cost-effective services such as, MedPoint urgent care, physical therapy, MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasound, mammography and bone density scanning. Specialist Goshen providers for neurosurgery; ear, nose, and throat; cardiology; pain management; and obstetrics and gynecology will...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Six new pickleball courts to be unveiled at Studebaker Park

ELKHART, Ind. -- Six new pickleball courts will be unveiled at Studebaker Park on Friday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 1 p.m. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki will be in attendance to celebrate the grand-opening and cut the ribbon. The six new courts will be...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

The community says their farewells as Jackie Walorski is finally laid to rest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Jackie Walorski was laid to rest on Thursday as her loved ones, and the community paid their respects to the late Congresswoman. Walorski's funeral, at Granger community church, included prominent political figures from Indiana and Washington D.C. paying their respects Thursday morning. “One thing that Jackie...
GRANGER, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy