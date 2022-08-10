Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
KMOV
St. Louis heart transplant recipient meets family of organ donor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heart transplant recipient Darren Garmer met the family of the organ donor who saved his life. In November of 2019, Garmer had a severe heart attack with 100% blockage in a main artery. In August of 2020, Garmer was listed on the transplant list. Five...
St. Luke’s babies dress up in strawberry outfits
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – St. Luke’s Hospital provided themed baby bunting for families in the Birth Care Suites. According to a spokesperson for St. Luke’s Hospital, they have been providing special holiday-themed baby bunting since 1997 and Wednesday’s theme was strawberries. For more information or questions visit...
Ruth’s Chris in Chesterfield celebrates National Filet Day
ST. LOUIS – If you asked any 10 people if they like steak, eight of them will say “yes,” and the other two will be stupid. Ruth’s Chris in Chesterfield is celebrating National Filet Day. General manager Colin Shive and Salena Thomas who works in hospitality had the details.
KMOV
Back-to-school events in St. Louis Aug. 13-14
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The school year is just around the corner. News 4 has compiled a list of events that may be of interest for students and families before heading into the classroom. Annie Malone Family Fest(5355 Page Blvd., St. Louis): Annie Malone will host its first Family Fest...
Stone Soup Cottage blossoming to a 33-acre wellness destination
COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Stone Soup Cottage, known for their award-winning 7-course tasting menus for the last 13 years, is ready for a shift that will impact not only St Charles County but the entire region. Stone Soup opened in 2009 when Carl and Nancy McConnell leased a 900-square-foot home...
This St. Louis Cemetery is Eternal Home of Famous Explorer Clark
There are few places that will give you a better perspective on life than a walk through a cemetery. One in particular can also give you a different vantage point on history as it's the eternal resting place of legendary explorer William Clark among others and it's located in St. Louis, Missouri.
See a Barn Loft Not Far from St. Louis that Includes a Sweet Pool
Like barns, love pools and don't want to adventure much past St. Louis? I have a destination possibility for you that checks all of those boxes. It's a barn loft that does include a sweet pool and it's less than an hour from St. Louis. Kenneth is the guy that...
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Has First Confirmed Case of Monkey Pox
(Park Hills) The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in St. Francois County. The health department in Park Hills is investigating the background of the case. Kim Ashley provides an update on the national health emergency. There are now 19 confirmed cases of the Monkey Pox in Missouri.
KMOV
Following years of declining rates, pediatricians stress the importance of back to school vaccinations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As students and families get ready for the start of a new school year, pediatricians and local health agencies in the metro are trying to help families get up to date on mandatory vaccinations. “We have been really busy, which is amazing. I think a...
BJC working hard to fight Sudden Unexpected Infant Death
ST. LOUIS – The statistics are startling. Sudden Unexpected Infant Death is the number one cause of death in babies aged 29 days to one-year-old. BJC hospitals that care for newborns are working hard to change those stats. Dr. Bryanne Colvin is a Washington University neonatologist at St. Louis...
Animal shelter in Franklin County at full capacity; desperate for foster families
The record flash flood from July 26-28 caused many animal shelters to be overcrowded including Franklin County Humane Society which is two and half times its normal capacity.
Search for Amanda Jones approaches 17-year mark
The search for Amanda Jones and her unborn baby has now lasted for 17 years as of Sunday, August 14.
557 area code has been activated in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A new area code, 557, has been activated in the St. Louis area for new customers. The St. Louis area has been home to the 314 area code and now has a second one added to the list. The 314 area code serves many St. Louis...
Planned Parenthood launches new abortion rights campaign in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri has launched a new abortion rights campaign known as Brands Against Bans. The campaign intends to support access to health care and reduce the social stigma of abortion. Twelve organizations, including several around the St. Louis area, have already partnered with the Brands Against Bands campaign.
KMOV
Photos: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A condominium at the historic Oxford building in the Central West End is on the market. The building was built in 1907. It has 18 total units, two elevators, a pool, weight room, tennis courts and large storage rooms. 5290 Waterman Boulevard #2E was featured...
KMOV
Cardinals Care and United Way team up to help flood victims
Former Woodson Terrace officer indicted after camera captures him kicking surrendering suspect. A former Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head was indicted Thursday for his actions. ***IMAGES IN THIS VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING*** A violent attack inside a Metro East home...
Humane Society of Missouri slashes adoption fees on pitbulls through August
Through the end of August, the Humane Society will slash adoption fees on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixed breeds.
ksgf.com
Landfill odor: Health problems, but no elevated cancer risk
(AP News) – Missouri’s health department has announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the odor emitting from the landfill created some health concerns but did not increase the risk of cancer. The landfill has been a source...
Bi-State plans to have enclosed MetroLink platforms in St. Louis region
The Bi-State Development planned to have closed secure MetroLink platforms in the St. Louis region.
Schnucks asks St. Louis for safety, hygiene help at South City location
ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced Thursday morning that the company wrote a letter to an alderwoman regarding health and safety concerns at their South City location on South Grand Boulevard. Jed Penney, Associate Gen. Counsel and Head of Govt. Relations, sent Alderwoman Megan Green of the 15th Ward information...
