Wake Forest QB Hartman Out Indefinitely With Non-Football-Related Condition

Photo: Getty Images

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman will be away from the team for "an extended period of time" due to a non-football-related medical issue, Wake Forest Athletics announced in a statement shared on their official website Wednesday (August 10).

"Following a workout on Tuesday, Aug. 9, redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman sought medical attention for a non-football related condition," the statement read. "The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely."

Wake Forest said the timetable for Hartman's return "is uncertain" and the university didn't plan to release additional details "in compliance with HIPPA."

Head coach Dave Clawson confirmed that Hartman underwent "a medical procedure" Tuesday night and referred to the situation as "one of those things that could happen to any one of us" via ESPN .

Hartman was a second-team All-ACC selection -- behind former Pittsburgh standout Kenny Pickett , the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft -- and threw for 4,228 yards, 39 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 299 of 508 passing during his redshirt sophomore season, leading the Demon Deacons to an 11-3 (7-1 ACC) overall record, an ACC Championship Game appearance and a 38-10 victory against Rutgers in the Gator Bowl, earning game MVP honors with a 304-yard, three-touchdown performance.

" Sam Hartman is the true embodiment of a leader and is one of the finest young men I have ever had the pleasure to coach," Clawson said in an official statement on behalf of Wake Forest Athletics. "As a two-time captain and coming off record-setting seasons in 2020 and 2021, Sam was intensely-focused on the betterment of his teammates throughout the entire offseason and helping our program continue to achieve great things on the field.

"Additionally, he is an incredible person in the community and in the classroom. We'll look forward to having Sam back on the field as soon as he can and in the meantime Sam and his family have the full support of our coaching staff and program in his recovery."