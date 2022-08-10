ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County Crop Values for 2021 Almost Break Record

(Yuba County, CA) – A major spike reported in the value of Yuba County crops, in a newly released update, compared to the previous year. The Yuba County 2021 Crop Report shows gross crop values jumped by 29%, to almost $279-million-dollars, up from $215,152,000 estimated in 2020. This is also one of the all time highest values assessed for local agriculture in Yuba County, topped only by 2014’s total of $281-million-dollars.
$15-Million-Dollars for Yuba-Sutter Transit Zero-Emission Facility in Linda

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – With an eye towards zero-emission for buses by 2035, the Biden Administration has awarded $15-million-dollars locally for Yuba-Sutter Transit to facilitate that goal. The money will be used for a new zero-emissions bus facility at 6035 Avondale Road in Linda. The Appeal-Democrat reports that facility will be equipped with solar powered generation, micromobility services and charging infrastructure installation.
Police Look For Missing 12-Year-Old

(Sacramento, CA) — Sacramento police officers said they are looking for an at risk 12-year-old. Officials said Lovle Depente was last seen near Thatcher Circle in the South Sacramento area. Police said there’s a chance she could be in the Elk Grove area.
