(Yuba County, CA) – A major spike reported in the value of Yuba County crops, in a newly released update, compared to the previous year. The Yuba County 2021 Crop Report shows gross crop values jumped by 29%, to almost $279-million-dollars, up from $215,152,000 estimated in 2020. This is also one of the all time highest values assessed for local agriculture in Yuba County, topped only by 2014’s total of $281-million-dollars.

YUBA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO