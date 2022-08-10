Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Have to Wait
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mystery rules over Indiana’s new football offense and new offensive coordinator Walt Bell is all in. “Our ultimate goal is to win that first game,” he says with a hint of a smile. “As little as we can possibly let Illinois know is probably good for us.”
iuhoosiers.com
Devonte Green Signs Contract with Hungarian Professional Team
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana University guard Devonte Green has signed with Atomeromu SE Paks and will play in Hungary's A Division this coming season. It will be his third year as a professional. Green played last season at Larissa BC in Greek GBL league. In 20 games he...
saturdaytradition.com
Ellie Mallory, wife of late coach Bill Mallory, delivers special fight song performance with Hoosiers
Ellie Mallory is the wife of late head coach Bill Mallory, the winningest coach in Indiana history. On Thursday, Ellie made a special appearance at fall camp. Head coach Tom Allen introduced Mrs. Mallory and explained that she is about to be leaving Bloomington to move to Colorado. “Ellie Mallory...
iuhoosiers.com
Looze Named ASCA Coach of the Year Finalist
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head swimming coach Ray Looze has been named one of six finalists for the ASCA Coach of the Year award, the association announced this week. The award highlights swimming excellence at the world level. The winner will be announced September 8 at the awards banquet during the ASCA World Clinic at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas.
iu.edu
IU Bloomington move-in begins Aug. 14; classes start Aug. 22
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana University Bloomington students will soon begin moving into residence halls for the 2022-23 school year, with more than 7,500 students arriving between Sunday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 16. All students moving into residence halls at IU Bloomington will go through a centralized check-in process at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall when they arrive on campus.
WANE-TV
tmj4.com
