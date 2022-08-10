ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

iuhoosiers.com

Have to Wait

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mystery rules over Indiana’s new football offense and new offensive coordinator Walt Bell is all in. “Our ultimate goal is to win that first game,” he says with a hint of a smile. “As little as we can possibly let Illinois know is probably good for us.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Devonte Green Signs Contract with Hungarian Professional Team

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana University guard Devonte Green has signed with Atomeromu SE Paks and will play in Hungary's A Division this coming season. It will be his third year as a professional. Green played last season at Larissa BC in Greek GBL league. In 20 games he...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Looze Named ASCA Coach of the Year Finalist

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head swimming coach Ray Looze has been named one of six finalists for the ASCA Coach of the Year award, the association announced this week. The award highlights swimming excellence at the world level. The winner will be announced September 8 at the awards banquet during the ASCA World Clinic at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

'Stranger Things' star taking online courses at Purdue University

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the stars of a hit Netflix show is a Purdue Boilermaker. In an interview with Allure magazine, 18-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed she's enrolled in online classes at Purdue University. Brown, who plays "Eleven" on the show, which recently released its fourth season, is studying in the field of human services.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

IUPUI is dividing into two schools

IUPUI is about to split into two different schools. Indiana University and Purdue have shared the school in Indianapolis for more than 50 years. Friday morning, at meetings of the boards of trustees at both schools, it was announced that they would separate the school into two different academic institutions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iu.edu

IU Bloomington move-in begins Aug. 14; classes start Aug. 22

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana University Bloomington students will soon begin moving into residence halls for the 2022-23 school year, with more than 7,500 students arriving between Sunday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 16. All students moving into residence halls at IU Bloomington will go through a centralized check-in process at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall when they arrive on campus.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Disability Resources Fair comes to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over 40 organizations participated in the first Disability Resources Fair in Terre Haute, presenting opportunities for assistance for people with a wide range of disabilities. Happiness Bag helped put on the event. Executive Director Jodi Moan said she’s been working on setting it up for over five months. “There are so […]
WISH-TV

23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations

INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
MARION COUNTY, IN

