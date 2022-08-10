ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Healthcare facility could be part of Riverchase Galleria 'mixed-use' future

A healthcare facility could call the Riverchase Galleria home in the future, moving the mall closer to a "mixed-use" property envisioned in the City of Hoover's comprehensive plan. City leaders are eying the old Sears building as a location for the facility. "The elephant in the room at the Galleria...
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for August 7, 2022

19-year-old dead, four others injured from shooting at driving exhibition in Birmingham. Police say one person was killed and four others were transported to local hospitals after shots were exchanged in a parking lot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday morning. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 8. Woman 'unintentionally' shot and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Critical missing person search canceled for 92-year-old Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A search for a critical missing person in Birmingham for a 92-year-old man was canceled. The Birmingham Police Department said Willie Sole was located safely Thursday after he was last seen Wednesday night. When the search began, police said Sole was last seen in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Alcohol sales being reconsidered for Alabama athletic events

The University of Alabama is working through a liquor license application process for Bryant Denny Stadium. This was already discussed earlier in the year, back in February, but the university took it off the table. "If you have been down here on a football game weekend, my guess is nobody's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Four dead after three overnight shootings in Birmingham; Mayor responds

Four people are dead after three separate shootings in Birmingham overnight. The first shooting happened around 10:30 P.M. Thursday night in the 2300 block of 20th Place in Ensley. One male and one female were pronounced dead at the scene. The Birmingham Police Department says one person is in custody.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

County jails in need of corrections officers

In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Person of interest in Birmingham arson, homicide arrested in Oklahoma

The man named a person of interest in an arson and homicide investigation in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday. 35-year-old Youit Dewitt Jones was booked in Carter County on a second degree robbery charge. Jones was sought by the Birmingham Police Department after a body was found inside a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police chase leads to arrest of homicide suspect from Bessemer

One man was arrested and charged with murder late Wednesday night in Birmingham after leading police on a chase which ended near Richard Arrington Boulevard, according to the Bessemer Police Department. Just after midnight Wednesday morning, Bessemer police officers responded to the 600 block of 26th Street North on a...
BESSEMER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Schools evaluate COVID-19 policy as students head back to the classroom

WALKER COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — As the school year starts for more school districts this week, COVID-19 is still present in our communities. School districts are examining their COVID policy. Like most districts, masks are optional for students at Walker County schools. "Students were not required to wear a...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

School districts navigating new mental health services opt-in policy

In January, a bill was passed that required every school district in the state have a mental health services coordinator. The law also required parents to opt their child into the services provided by their school district, which has led to some blurred lines of what's included under the opt-in services and what's not.
HALEYVILLE, AL
Conifer announces data security breach affecting Brookwood Baptist Medical Center patients

After an internal review, Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions, LLC (“Conifer”) announced Friday it is reporting a data security incident. Conifer is a provider of revenue cycle management and other administrative services to healthcare providers, including Brookwood Baptist Medical Center. It said the incident involves the personal information of certain Alabama residents.
BROOKWOOD, AL

