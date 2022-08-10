Read full article on original website
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Healthcare facility could be part of Riverchase Galleria 'mixed-use' future
A healthcare facility could call the Riverchase Galleria home in the future, moving the mall closer to a "mixed-use" property envisioned in the City of Hoover's comprehensive plan. City leaders are eying the old Sears building as a location for the facility. "The elephant in the room at the Galleria...
Your Week in Review for August 7, 2022
19-year-old dead, four others injured from shooting at driving exhibition in Birmingham. Police say one person was killed and four others were transported to local hospitals after shots were exchanged in a parking lot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday morning. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 8. Woman 'unintentionally' shot and...
Game day "binge drinking" possibly reduced if UA offers alcohol, eatery staff say
The University of Alabama is moving forward on bringing alcohol to sporting events just ahead of the 2022 football season. If this goes through, some staff at nearby eateries and bars think pregame binge drinking could be reduced. "Yeah, just slow down on binge drinking a little bit. Like I...
Critical missing person search canceled for 92-year-old Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A search for a critical missing person in Birmingham for a 92-year-old man was canceled. The Birmingham Police Department said Willie Sole was located safely Thursday after he was last seen Wednesday night. When the search began, police said Sole was last seen in the...
Two children safe after water rescue near Birmingham fire station on Valley Creek
Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirmed two kids were safely removed from the water Thursday night near Valley Creek in the West End neighborhood. Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks said the station received a call about a water rescue needed for two kids in the 4800 block of Avenue West. They arrived to.
Alcohol sales being reconsidered for Alabama athletic events
The University of Alabama is working through a liquor license application process for Bryant Denny Stadium. This was already discussed earlier in the year, back in February, but the university took it off the table. "If you have been down here on a football game weekend, my guess is nobody's...
Four dead after three overnight shootings in Birmingham; Mayor responds
Four people are dead after three separate shootings in Birmingham overnight. The first shooting happened around 10:30 P.M. Thursday night in the 2300 block of 20th Place in Ensley. One male and one female were pronounced dead at the scene. The Birmingham Police Department says one person is in custody.
County jails in need of corrections officers
In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
Person of interest in Birmingham arson, homicide arrested in Oklahoma
The man named a person of interest in an arson and homicide investigation in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday. 35-year-old Youit Dewitt Jones was booked in Carter County on a second degree robbery charge. Jones was sought by the Birmingham Police Department after a body was found inside a...
Police chase leads to arrest of homicide suspect from Bessemer
One man was arrested and charged with murder late Wednesday night in Birmingham after leading police on a chase which ended near Richard Arrington Boulevard, according to the Bessemer Police Department. Just after midnight Wednesday morning, Bessemer police officers responded to the 600 block of 26th Street North on a...
Schools evaluate COVID-19 policy as students head back to the classroom
WALKER COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — As the school year starts for more school districts this week, COVID-19 is still present in our communities. School districts are examining their COVID policy. Like most districts, masks are optional for students at Walker County schools. "Students were not required to wear a...
School districts navigating new mental health services opt-in policy
In January, a bill was passed that required every school district in the state have a mental health services coordinator. The law also required parents to opt their child into the services provided by their school district, which has led to some blurred lines of what's included under the opt-in services and what's not.
Conifer announces data security breach affecting Brookwood Baptist Medical Center patients
After an internal review, Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions, LLC (“Conifer”) announced Friday it is reporting a data security incident. Conifer is a provider of revenue cycle management and other administrative services to healthcare providers, including Brookwood Baptist Medical Center. It said the incident involves the personal information of certain Alabama residents.
