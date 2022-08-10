ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Business owners react to standoff with suspect of FBI breach

WILMINGTON, Ohio — One day after an hours-long standoff between law enforcement and a Columbus man resulted in the man’s death, an employee of a nearby business reflected on what she saw. Officials said Ricky Shiffer, 42, fled north on Interstate 71 after he attempted to breach the...
WILMINGTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Suspect in attempted FBI breach identified after fatal standoff

CINCINNATI — On Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed Ricky Shiffer, of Columbus, Ohio, as the suspect who reportedly tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati office Thursday morning in body armor and with a firearm. Shiffer reportedly tried breaking into the office with an AR-15-style rifle and a...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

'Armed suspect' who attempted to breach FBI Cincinnati office killed during standoff, officials say

CINCINNATI — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers shot and killed a suspect in a reported attack on the FBI Cincinnati office during a standoff Thursday afternoon. At 3:42 p.m., the man reportedly raised a gun at law enforcement and troopers shot the man who succumbed to his wounds on Smith Road north of I-71, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said at a news conference Thursday evening.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events

CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
CINCINNATI, OH

