“I can’t believe I’m playing this on a portable console.” That’s a sentence you’ll often find yourself while playing the Steam Deck. Once you’re done tinkering with it (perhaps you want to transform it into the best emulator), there are hundreds of Steam titles that are either verified or playable on the Deck, but what are the best games to fire up on your shiny new system?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO