The Puerto Rican Festival of New Haven will return this Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down for two years. State Representative Juan Candelaria, D-New Haven, marked the occasion by leading a crowd on the New Haven Green to sing a rendition of “Que Bonita Bandera,” a famous song that touches on the history of the Puerto Rican flag and its importance to the culture.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO